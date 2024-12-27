Burn Fat With Your Brain with Maggie Sterling

In this final episode under the name "Burn Fat With Your Brain," Maggie and Ryan reflect on the holiday season and discuss how to approach the new year differently when it comes to weight loss and food relationships. They explore why traditional approaches often fall short and share insights about the deeper work needed to create lasting change. The conversation touches on the complexities of food noise, diet mentality, and why quick fixes rarely address the root causes of struggling with food. As the podcast prepares for its next chapter under a new name, they emphasize the importance of taking a mindset-first approach and explain why your holiday experience next year will be determined by the work you do starting now. Click here to join vibe club
258 - WTF is "Food Noise"?
In this revealing episode, we dive deep into a term that's been buzzing in health and wellness circles: food noise. What starts as a seemingly simple concept quickly unravels into a complex exploration of our relationship with eating, dieting, and the constant mental chatter that surrounds food. Have you ever felt like your thoughts about eating are running on a never-ending loop? Join us as we break down the origins, impacts, and potential paths to reducing this pervasive mental background noise that many of us experience but struggle to name. We'll challenge you to look beyond traditional diet approaches and consider a more holistic understanding of your eating experience.
257 - Can Weight Loss Actually Feel Easy?
In this episode, Maggie shares what her recent journey of learning to bake cinnamon rolls taught her about the weight loss process. Through trial, error, and many batches of dough in the trash, she discovered striking parallels between mastering a new skill and achieving sustainable weight loss success. If you've ever wondered why weight loss feels so unnecessarily difficult, this episode reveals the key pieces that need to be in place to make it easier. You'll learn why most people quit right before things start clicking - and how to make sure you're not one of them.
256 - How to Catch Yourself Before Overeating: A Guide to Earlier Awareness
Do you ever "come to" surrounded by empty wrappers, wondering how you got there? You're not alone. Many women describe their overeating episodes as happening in "blackout mode" - as if they're watching themselves from outside their body, powerless to stop the pattern. But what if we told you there's more happening in those moments than you realize? In this episode, we're breaking down: Why the "it happened so fast" story might be holding you back A surprising everyday activity that shows us the truth about autopilot behaviors The hidden decision points you're missing (and why they matter) What's really standing between you and catching yourself sooner If you've ever felt helpless to stop an overeating episode once it starts, this episode is for you. We're diving deep into the psychology of awareness and sharing a framework that could change how you think about your eating patterns forever. Plus: Why traditional "just stop eating" advice misses the mark, and what you actually need to focus on instead.
255 - Why Getting "Back on Track" Doesn't Need to Feel Like Punishment
Ever notice how we tend to go into panic mode when we feel like our eating is "off track"? In this episode, Maggie shares a personal revelation that came to her at 3:30 AM about finding a gentler way to handle these moments. She breaks down why dramatic overcorrections aren't the answer and introduces a completely different approach to course-correcting your eating habits. Plus, Ryan shares his unexpected journey with cinnamon rolls and how he finally "got it" after hearing the same message countless times. If you're tired of the restrict-binge cycle and ready for a more sustainable approach, this episode is for you.
About Burn Fat With Your Brain with Maggie Sterling
The Burn Fat With Your Brain podcast is your go-to resource for weight loss mindset and all-around life advice. Through this podcast, you will hear Maggie and Ryan discuss the ups and downs of losing weight, how to manage the things your brain tells you that aren't aligned with your goals, and downright honestly regarding the most difficult aspects of losing weight. Maggie's coaching program Vibe Club teaches women how to lose and sustain their goal weight for the rest of their lives. Learn more at www.vibewithmaggie.com