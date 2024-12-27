Burn Fat With Your Brain with Maggie Sterling

255 - Why Getting "Back on Track" Doesn't Need to Feel Like Punishment

Ever notice how we tend to go into panic mode when we feel like our eating is "off track"? In this episode, Maggie shares a personal revelation that came to her at 3:30 AM about finding a gentler way to handle these moments. She breaks down why dramatic overcorrections aren't the answer and introduces a completely different approach to course-correcting your eating habits. Plus, Ryan shares his unexpected journey with cinnamon rolls and how he finally "got it" after hearing the same message countless times. If you're tired of the restrict-binge cycle and ready for a more sustainable approach, this episode is for you.