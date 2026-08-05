Youth Group Chronicles: Blind Reacting to Crazy Youth Ministry Stories

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243 episodes
- This week, Sam is joined LIVE from Uproar Conference Indiana 2026 for an episode packed with the kind of youth ministry stories you truly couldn't make up. From a first-time porta potty experience that leaves everyone speechless, to a camp snack discovery that changes an entire week's menu, a church game that got way more dangerous than anyone expected, and a youth leader who accidentally spent the morning with the wrong person, the stories just keep getting wilder. Add in a church hide-and-seek game with an unexpected twist, a painful sunburn "remedy," a hike gone terribly wrong, and several more unforgettable camp and church moments, and you've got another hilarious collection of youth ministry chaos that proves truth really is stranger than fiction.
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- This week, Sam is joined by Sha Racks and George Johnson for an episode full of unforgettable youth ministry moments, headlined by a story that starts with one student waking up in the middle of the night to a cabin experience they definitely never signed up for. Along the way, they react to a youth conference crush confession that goes sideways in front of hundreds of students, a prank 911 text that brings the police to Bible study, a funeral mishap that left youth volunteers struggling to keep a straight face, a camp tradition that ended with someone unexpectedly unconscious, a sledding trip involving a very unfortunate frozen squirrel, a secret nose piercing during youth service, and a fishing trip where one family member took wildlife management into his own hands. It's another hilarious episode packed with the kind of stories that make youth ministry completely unpredictable.
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- This week on the Youth Group Chronicles podcast, Sam is joined by John Scarborough and Dustin Coe for another round of unbelievable youth ministry stories, led by the unforgettable "The Text Offender." From a youth leader accidentally giving an entire amusement park full of students the wrong phone number, to a pastor whose sermon upload attracted all the wrong attention, to a camp game that ended in an unforgettable hair mishap, this episode is packed with moments that are equal parts hilarious, chaotic, and completely real. You'll also hear about a staged church arrest that terrified students, an altar call rescue gone very wrong, camp pranks that crossed every line, and plenty more stories that prove youth ministry is never boring.
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Sam is joined by Sha Racks and George Johnson for an episode full of youth ministry moments that prove reality is stranger than fiction. The guys kick things off by revisiting the infamous Episode 225 story of the boy caught spying on kids changing in a cabin, leading into another unforgettable camp story featuring "The Text Offender," where a leader's phone falls into the wrong hands with consequences no one saw coming. Along the way they react to a camp leader whose bizarre behavior had a shocking explanation, a volunteer who accidentally said one of the worst possible things before youth group, an entire mission team overcome by paint fumes, a retreat that ended with an unexpected lawsuit, a mysterious late-night encounter in the woods, one of the strangest moments ever to happen during worship, and a camp prank that quickly got completely out of hand. It's another episode of unbelievable stories, hilarious reactions, and the kind of youth ministry chaos you couldn't make up if you tried.
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- Recorded live at Uproar Conference in Charleston, Maine, Sam is joined by Tim Stearns and Buddy Jenkins for an episode packed with unbelievable youth ministry stories. From the legendary tale of the "Forbidden Cheese" to a pastor whose sermon illustration goes horribly wrong, a camp game that takes gross to a whole new level, a youth group survival experiment that may have gone too far, and plenty more stories involving conferences, camps, road trips, and questionable leadership decisions, this live episode delivers nonstop laughs and unforgettable moments. If you've ever wondered how youth ministry can go from inspiring to absolute chaos in a matter of seconds, this episode is for you.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Youth Group Chronicles
Unbelievable, hilarious, and sometimes horrifying stories from youth group — shared by listeners from around the world every week.Have a story for us? Email it to stories@ygcpodcast.comPodcast website
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