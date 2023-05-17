Youth Group Chronicles: Blind Reacting to Crazy Youth Ministry Stories

Think you've encountered it all as a youth pastor? Think again. Sam Moss and his co-hosts blind react to the wildest and craziest youth group stories you've eve... More
Available Episodes
5 of 61
61: Resurrection Sunday & the Pepper Spray Incident (Isaiah Smallwood & Antonio Sanchez)
Youth pastors always seem to have a pretty extreme case of foot-mouth disease. And this episode of Youth Group Chronicles, featuring special guests Isaiah Smallwood and Antonio Sanchez, proves just that. Don't believe us, find our for yourself on this week's episode of YGC!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/7/2023
27:00
60: The Puker-Pooper (Pastor Micah Costa & Sha Racks)
On this episode of Youth Group Chronicles, Sam is joined by special guest Pastor Micah Costa and Sha Racks. The trio read some of the craziest youth ministry stories you've ever heard including a student who not only vomited in the van while on a youth trip, but also pooped his pants in the back seat as well - on the same trip. This story and many more this week on the podcast!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/31/2023
27:56
59: Spiked Eggnog & the Laxative Prank (Pastor Cole Clark & Buddy Jenkins)
If you're planning to have a drinking competition at youth group, you should probably make sure the drink of choice doesn't contain alcohol. Some things you think you wouldn't have to say right? Unfortunately, you'll find out on this episode of Youth Group Chronicles that this isn't always the case. Sam is joined by special guests Pastor Cole Clark and Buddy Jenkins as the pair blind reacts to stories like this and so much more. Don't miss this week's episode of the YGC podcast!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/24/2023
27:41
58: Bible App Premium (Pastor Micah Costa & Pastor Tim Sterns)
The Bible teaches that there's nothing new under the sun. While this is true, this week on Youth Group Chronicles you might question that verse. Pastor Micah Costa and Pastor Tim Sterns join Sam in the studio as they react to one of the most absurd stories ever shared on this podcast. And it's hard to believe this isn't something new under the sun...See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/17/2023
26:01
57: The Poop Massacre (Dustin Coe & Pastor Aaron Sterns)
If there's one thing we've learned from this podcast it's that when a student says they need to use the bathroom, you better pull over as soon as you can. On this episode of YGC, Sam is joined by guest Pastor Aaron Sterns and Dustin Coe. The three of them react to a story about a student that didn't quite make it to his bathroom stop in time. And no, it's not a story you're going to forget. This and so much more today on Youth Group Chronicles!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.