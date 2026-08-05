Youth Group Chronicles: Blind Reacting to Crazy Youth Ministry Stories

JohnCristComedy.com/tour, for tour dates and tickets.

Sam is joined by Sha Racks and George Johnson for an episode full of youth ministry moments that prove reality is stranger than fiction. The guys kick things off by revisiting the infamous Episode 225 story of the boy caught spying on kids changing in a cabin, leading into another unforgettable camp story featuring "The Text Offender," where a leader's phone falls into the wrong hands with consequences no one saw coming. Along the way they react to a camp leader whose bizarre behavior had a shocking explanation, a volunteer who accidentally said one of the worst possible things before youth group, an entire mission team overcome by paint fumes, a retreat that ended with an unexpected lawsuit, a mysterious late-night encounter in the woods, one of the strangest moments ever to happen during worship, and a camp prank that quickly got completely out of hand. It's another episode of unbelievable stories, hilarious reactions, and the kind of youth ministry chaos you couldn't make up if you tried.



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