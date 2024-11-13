It’s been a week since the election and why Americans voted to send Donald Trump back to the White House is beginning to come into focus. The entire Holy Post team—Phil, Skye, Kaitlyn, and Esau—is here to talk about why Trump won and how Harris lost. Was it the economy? Was it racism and misogyny? Was it identity politics or disinformation in the media? Everyone has a theory. Then New York Times columnist and Holy Post regular, David French, is back to give his take on the election. He explains why Kamala Harris’s decision to focus on abortion backfired, and why January 6 did not disqualify Trump for most Americans. 0:00 - Intro 1:21 - Theme Song 1:42 - Sponsor - Glorify - Sign up for the #1 Christian Daily Devotional App to help you stay focused on God. Go to https://glorify-app.com/en/HOLYPOST to download the app today! 2:42 - Sponsor - Hiya Health - Go to www.hiyahealth.com/HOLYPOST to receive 50% off your first order 3:50 - Show Starts 5:46 - The Shattered Democrat Coalition 10:09 - Why the Voting Patterns Shifted 15:40 - Paternalistic Party Messaging 22:11 - The Meatloaf Delusion 34:20 - Grieving to Avoid Political Resentment 39:05 - Faith Groups Mobilizing to Help Immigrants and Refugees 45:41 - Resisting Dehumanization 51:12 - Sponsor - AG1 - Heavily researched, thoroughly purity-tested, and filled with stuff you need. Go to https://www.drinkag1.com/HOLYPOST 52:30 - Sponsor - Faithful Counseling - This episode is sponsored by Faithful Counseling. Give online therapy a try at https://www.faithfulcounseling.com/HOLYPOST and get 10% off 53:40 - Interview 58:25 - How Abortion Influenced this Election 1:04:56 - Why Didn’t Trump’s Baggage Matter? 1:15:31 - The Guard Rails of Democracy 1:20:49 - Trump’s Westeros 1:27:50 - End Credits Links Mentioned in the News Segment: The Shattering of the Democratic Coalition https://www.liberalpatriot.com/p/the-shattering-of-the-democratic The Link Between Media Consumption and Public Opinion https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/link-between-media-consumption-and-public-opinion Faith Groups Mobilize to Protect Migrants and Refugees https://religionnews.com/2024/11/06/faith-groups-resolve-to-protect-migrants-refugees-after-trump-win/?utm_source=RNS+Updates&utm_campaign=dc59054a20-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_11_07_01_21&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c5356cb657-dc59054a20-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D Other resources: Holy Post website: https://www.holypost.com/ Holy Post Plus: www.holypost.com/plus Holy Post Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/holypost Holy Post Merch Store: https://www.holypost.com/shop The Holy Post is supported by our listeners. We may earn affiliate commissions through links listed here. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
1:28:25
642: How the Friendship of Lewis & Tolkien Changed the World with John Hendrix
The 2024 election is finally here. Who won? We don't know because we recorded this episode on Monday. But we do know that MAGA men are not happy about their wives secretly voting for Kamala Harris. And a new study finds trust in American institutions—especially the media—continues to decline. Is there a way to reverse the trend? Then, to take an overdue break from politics, Skye talks to author and illustrator, John Hendrix, about his new graphic non-fiction book "The Mythmakers" about the remarkable friendship between C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. It's a fun conversation about faith, fantasy, and just a little bit of nerdiness. Also this week—a Japanese village populated with puppets will fuel your nightmares. 0:00 - Intro 1:31 - Show Starts 3:04 - Theme Song 5:38 - Skye's Ominous New Hat 10:30 - Japanese Village Makes Puppet Population 17:25 - Ad for Women to Vote Harris in Secret? 25:10 - One Vote per Household? 30:00 - Declining Trust in Institutions? 36:15 - Cold War and Institutional Trust 40:40 - Legal Accountability 47:37 - Interview 50:56 - The Making of "The Mythmakers" 55:50 - The Unlikely Friendship of Lewis and Tolkien 59:50 - Lewis and the True Myth 1:04:46 - Disenchanted Fandoms 1:09:35 - The Fellowship Divided 1:15:13 - Illustrating Tolkien and Lewis 1:19:23 - End Credits Links Mentioned in the News Segment: Japanese Puppet Village https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/outnumbered-puppets-depopulated-village-japan-crafts-dolls-sense-life-rcna177216 Declining Trust in Institutions: https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2024-11-02/5-charts-show-americans-distrust-of-institutions-m3043a5x Other resources: The Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of C. S. Lewis & J. R. R. Tolkien by John Hendrix: https://a.co/d/etu4BOk Holy Post website: https://www.holypost.com/ Holy Post Plus: www.holypost.com/plus Holy Post Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/holypost Holy Post Merch Store: https://www.holypost.com/shop The Holy Post is supported by our listeners. We may earn affiliate commissions through links listed here. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
1:19:57
641: The Roots of Racial & Environmental Injustice with David Swanson
With only a week before the presidential election, Phil and Kaitlyn are joined by Mike Erre to discuss Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden. Why do so many white evangelicals ignore the racism, misogyny, and dehumanizing rhetoric coming from the MAGA movement? It is really about supporting certain policies or the idolatry of power? Then, David Swanson is back to discuss his latest book, "Plundered: The Tangled Roots of Racial and Environmental Injustice." Swanson says we will be compelled to engage both issues when we see their shared origin in the sin of greed. Also this week—the waffle apocalypse is upon us! 0:00 - Mike Attempts to Be The Host 00:48 - Intro 2:30 - Show Starts 5:16 - Theme Song 7:50 - Phil Requests Voxology Podcast Coloring Sheets 11:38 - Mass Waffle Listeria Recall 16:19 - Trump Had a Rally 27:04 - Power Worship 41:18 - Centering Christ While Discussing Politics 45:20 - Seth Erie and the Shemah 55:06 - Interview 56:11 - Connecting Creation Care and Racial Justice 1:06:08 - Creation as a Gift 1:11:48 - How to Start Understanding Your Environment 1:16:51 - Living Transitory Lives as Christians 1:35:09 - End Credits Links Mentioned in the News Segment: Waffle Recall: https://www.foodpoisoningnews.com/dollar-general-publix-stopshop-costco-target-walmart-kroger-aldi-and-more-recall-certain-frozen-waffles-belgian-waffles-and-pancakes/ Kaitlyn's Romans 13 Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYx3yU4nTSo Other resources: Plundered: The Tangled Roots of Racial Environmental Injustice by David W. Swanson: https://a.co/d/5kVmOnQ Holy Post website: https://www.holypost.com/ Holy Post Plus: www.holypost.com/plus Holy Post Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/holypost Holy Post Merch Store: https://www.holypost.com/shop The Holy Post is supported by our listeners. We may earn affiliate commissions through links listed here. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
1:35:43
640: Holy Post LIVE from Chicago with Charlie Dates
Today's episode is all content from our recent live event in Chicago. Phil, Skye, and Kaitlyn discuss the rapid shift in public opinion about immigration—and it's not just among Republicans. Why is support for immigration down dramatically among Democrats and independents too? Then Charlie Dates, the pastor of Progressive Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church in Chicago, joins the show to talk about the widening divide between the black church and white evangelicalism, why he's tired of talking about white evangelicals, and where he sees hope for the future of the church in the U.S. And Holy Post producer, Mike Stralow, challenges the hosts to a quiz show decathlon. Plus, Al Pacino says there's no afterlife, and scientists discover strategically constipated tadpoles. Head over to Holy Post Plus for the full unedited version: https://www.patreon.com/posts/holy-post-live-114053943 0:00 - Intro 1:50 - Show Starts 2:23 - Theme Song 4:14 - Al Pacino Didn't Go to Heaven 8:36 - News of the Butt: Strategically Constipated Tadpoles 15:42 - Public Opinion Shift on Immigration 19:35 - Thermostatic Public Opinion 24:00 - How the Church Can Approach Division 36:43 - Interview with Charlie Dates 39:47 - The Black Church and Political Polarization 46:50 - Why Talk Specifically About "The Black Church" Rather Than Just "The Church?" 55:20 - Cynicism and White Naivete 1:04:50 - Pastors Excluded from Activism 1:14:58 - What Would 2024 Skye and Phil Tell 2012 Skye and Phil? 1:19:13 - What Would 2024 Kaitlyn and Charlie Tell 2012 Kaitlyn and Charlie? 1:34:26 - End Credits Links Mentioned in the News Segment: Al Pacino's Near Death Experience: https://www.avclub.com/al-pacino-near-death-experience Tadpoles Hold in Their Poop: https://phys.org/news/2024-09-tree-frog-tadpoles-unique-contaminating.html Thermostatic Politics: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/10/immigration-public-opinion-reversal/680196/ Other resources: Holy Post website: https://www.holypost.com/ Holy Post Plus: www.holypost.com/plus Holy Post Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/holypost Holy Post Merch Store: https://www.holypost.com/shop The Holy Post is supported by our listeners. We may earn affiliate commissions through links listed here. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
1:34:50
639: The Apostle to the Apostles with Jennifer Powell McNutt
The election is just three weeks away and Phil is exhausted, Kaitlyn is concerned that evangelicals supporting Harris are making the same mistake as those supporting Trump, and Skye blames the whole mess on WWJD bracelets. Based on Kaitlyn's recent Religion News Service article, the Holy Post crew discuss a better way for Christians to think about politics and voting. Then, Wheaton College professor of theology and history, Jennifer Powell McNutt, talks to Skye about her new book, "The Mary We Forgot." She argues that the Mary Magdalene we encounter in the Gospels is not a scandalized prostitute, but a significant supporter of Jesus' ministry and "the apostle to the apostles." Also this week—more useless fruit fly science. 0:00 - Intro 1:51 - Show Starts 4:54 - Theme Song 9:18 - Fruit Fly Study on Swallowing and Happiness 15:21 - Kaitlyn Learns About 80's Bands 18:30 - Kaitlyn's Schiess's Political Method Article 23:15 - Simplicity and WWJD Bracelets 31:50 - Methods and Conclusions 50:04 - Interview 53:04 - Different Views of Mary Magdalene 56:44 - Church History and Interpretations of Mary Magdalene 1:06:15 - Mary Magdalene the Tower 1:18:16 - Mary Magdalene the Apostle to the Apostles 1:24:15 - How Mary Magdalene Points to Christ 1:26:58 - End Credits Links Mentioned in the News Segment: Fruit Flies Get Happy from Swallowing https://futurism.com/neoscope/overeating-swallowing-study-esophagus-disorders-serotonin In Search of a Christian Political Method with Kaitlyn Schiess: https://religionnews.com/2024/09/30/in-search-of-a-christian-political-method/ Other resources: The Mary We Forgot: What the Apostle to the Apostles Teaches the Church Today by Jennifer Powell McNutt: https://a.co/d/3w6oxT5 Holy Post website: https://www.holypost.com/ Holy Post Plus: www.holypost.com/plus Holy Post Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/holypost Holy Post Merch Store: https://www.holypost.com/shop The Holy Post is supported by our listeners. We may earn affiliate commissions through links listed here. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
Join VeggieTales and What's in the Bible? creator Phil Vischer and co-host Skye Jethani (author, speaker, pastor) for a fast-paced and often funny conversation about pop culture, media, theology, and the fun, fun, fun of living a thoughtful Christian life in an increasingly post-Christian culture.