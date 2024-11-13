640: Holy Post LIVE from Chicago with Charlie Dates

Today’s episode is all content from our recent live event in Chicago. Phil, Skye, and Kaitlyn discuss the rapid shift in public opinion about immigration—and it’s not just among Republicans. Why is support for immigration down dramatically among Democrats and independents too? Then Charlie Dates, the pastor of Progressive Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church in Chicago, joins the show to talk about the widening divide between the black church and white evangelicalism, why he’s tired of talking about white evangelicals, and where he sees hope for the future of the church in the U.S. And Holy Post producer, Mike Stralow, challenges the hosts to a quiz show decathlon. Plus, Al Pacino says there’s no afterlife, and scientists discover strategically constipated tadpoles. Head over to Holy Post Plus for the full unedited version: https://www.patreon.com/posts/holy-post-live-114053943 0:00 - Intro 1:50 - Show Starts 2:23 - Theme Song 4:14 - Al Pacino Didn’t Go to Heaven 8:36 - News of the Butt: Strategically Constipated Tadpoles 15:42 - Public Opinion Shift on Immigration 19:35 - Thermostatic Public Opinion 24:00 - How the Church Can Approach Division 34:23 - Sponsor - The National Association of Evangelicals - Listen to the Difficult to explore how Christians can become peacemakers. Go to https://www.nae.org/introduction-difficult-conversations-podcast-series/ to check it out! 35:32- Sponsor - The Pour Over - Stay informed while remaining focused on Christ with The Pour Over Today. Check it out at https://link.chtbl.com/The-Pour-Over-Today 36:43 - Interview with Charlie Dates 39:47 - The Black Church and Political Polarization 46:50 - Why Talk Specifically About “The Black Church” Rather Than Just “The Church?” 55:20 - Cynicism and White Naivete 1:04:50 - Pastors Excluded from Activism 1:12:43 - Sponsor - The Fresh Pressed Olive Oil Club - To get a Full-Size artisanal olive oil for just $1 shipping, go to https://www.GetFreshHOLYPOST.com 1:13:52 - Sponsor - Faithful Counseling - This episode is sponsored by Faithful Counseling. Give online therapy a try at https://www.faithfulcounseling.com/HOLYPOST and get 10% off 1:14:58 - What Would 2024 Skye and Phil Tell 2012 Skye and Phil? 1:19:13 - What Would 2024 Kaitlyn and Charlie Tell 2012 Kaitlyn and Charlie? 1:34:26 - End Credits Links Mentioned in the News Segment: Al Pacino’s Near Death Experience: https://www.avclub.com/al-pacino-near-death-experience Tadpoles Hold in Their Poop: https://phys.org/news/2024-09-tree-frog-tadpoles-unique-contaminating.html Thermostatic Politics: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/10/immigration-public-opinion-reversal/680196/ Other resources: Holy Post website: https://www.holypost.com/ Holy Post Plus: www.holypost.com/plus Holy Post Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/holypost Holy Post Merch Store: https://www.holypost.com/shop The Holy Post is supported by our listeners. We may earn affiliate commissions through links listed here. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.