Throwing Away Her Entire Wardrobe at 17 - Modesty with Joana Sosa

Have you been feeling a nudge towards dressing more modestly but don't know where to even start? We often overcomplicate modesty while failing to see the heart behind it. The way we dress and carry ourselves as women of God is an outward expression of inward transformation. In today's episode Milena sits down with Joana Sosa, a modest fashion influencer who has been instrumental in helping Milena embrace a modest wardrobe by proving that modesty can still be stylish! Joana shares her journey from intentionally showing off her body in revealing clothing, to throwing away her entire wardrobe at 17, and how she truly encountered God right in the midst of it all. We all have to start somewhere and we pray this episode is a starting point for many women to embrace the beautiful call to modesty from the inside out.