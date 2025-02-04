In this heartfelt episode, we take a deep dive into the topic of home birth from the perspective of a Christian husband and father. If you're feeling uncertain or hesitant about your wife's desire for a home birth, this episode is for you! Join us as we share our personal journey of navigating the fears and doubts that often accompany the decision to have a home birth. We'll explore the biblical principles that can guide us in this important decision, emphasizing the role of a husband’s leadership and faith in overcoming anxiety. With the Lord’s guidance and a supportive home, you, too, can embrace the idea of home birth with an open heart. Tune in for encouragement as we explore how to support your wife as you prayerfully consider a home birth experience of your own!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
36:23
Throwing Away Her Entire Wardrobe at 17 - Modesty with Joana Sosa
Have you been feeling a nudge towards dressing more modestly but don’t know where to even start? We often overcomplicate modesty while failing to see the heart behind it. The way we dress and carry ourselves as women of God is an outward expression of inward transformation. In today’s episode Milena sits down with Joana Sosa, a modest fashion influencer who has been instrumental in helping Milena embrace a modest wardrobe by proving that modesty can still be stylish! Joana shares her journey from intentionally showing off her body in revealing clothing, to throwing away her entire wardrobe at 17, and how she truly encountered God right in the midst of it all. We all have to start somewhere and we pray this episode is a starting point for many women to embrace the beautiful call to modesty from the inside out.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
42:22
Honoring Toxic Parents
“What if my parents aren’t deserving of honor?” “You don’t know what they did to me!” You’re right. We don’t know your exact story and we’re not claiming to. The truth is our parents will not always be deserving of honor. And yet the truth is we’re called to honor them anyway. In this episode we publicly acknowledge the mistakes that we’ve made regarding honoring our own parents and what honoring them can look like practically speaking. There’s a promise attached to this biblical mandate and our God always keeps His promises. When the world screams “cut them off!” and “never speak to them again!” God’s word says “honor them” and “pray for them”. We pray this episode is an encouragement and a reminder that the redeeming grace of God is truly our only hope.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
37:54
Submission… It’s Easy to Get It Wrong with Feminine Not Feminist
Why is the word “submission” so taboo in today’s society? What does submission *actually* look like according to God’s word? Formerly known as Feminine Not Feminist on IG, today we hear from Anneliese as she recounts her struggles with submission early on in her marriage. From an unhealthy view of submission, to learning how to respect her husband, Anneliese shares how she relied on God’s word to shape her understanding of this biblical mandate. Whether single, engaged, or married, we truly believe all women can benefit from this encouraging and edifying conversation. Enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
30:37
Stop Letting Other Kids Raise Your Kids
Who has the most influence over your children? Whose voice does your child value the most? As parents, we’d love to think it was us, but more often than not, it’s actually other children. Peer-centered settings in school, church, sports, and extracurriculars have created an environment where our kids are solely around children their age for the vast majority of their days. What’s the problem with this? Kids are unable to raise kids. Duetronomy 6 and numerous scriptures demonstrate that it’s the duty of parents and elders to properly raise their children— not the tv, not cellphones, and definitely not other kids. Join us as we share our strategies to combat this and what we’ve implemented along the way!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Husband and wife duo Jordan and Milena Ciciotti take you on a raw and unfiltered journey through their lives as followers of Jesus and parents of four littles. Whether they are sharing truth and Biblical wisdom, giving relationship advice, or telling funny stories of their dogs, Jordan and Milena seek to exist as a platform for encouragement, love, and support for all who listen.