Journey with Birdie to Bengal, where a struggling barber named Abdul turns his fortunes around by outsmarting a tricky ghost.
--------
8:24
Story Train Presents: Snoriezzz!
Welcome to Snoriezzz, a children’s mindful bedtime stories podcast hosted by "Snory godmothers" Marcia Gay Harden and Natalie Peyton. Each episode combines beloved tales with meditations and affirmations to help families wind down and bond at bedtime. Explore magical stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, The Ugly Duckling, and Jack and the Beanstalk, all blended with thoughtful tips to help nurture brain development and guide you in creating a cherished bedtime ritual. Join us for a weekly journey where fairy tales and calmness intertwine for a perfect sleep.
--------
22:25
No Dancing at the Dinner Table
Join Birdie on the Story Train as we whirl through the Rainbow Tunnel to a world where rhythm rules and feet can't stop moving! Young Taylor can’t resist dancing—even when his dad lays down the law against it. As rules tighten, Taylor's passion leads him to a dusty old piano in the basement, sparking a melody that might just change his family's tune about dancing. Tune in for a toe-tapping tale about the joy of dance and the music that moves us.
--------
6:59
The Well of the World's End
Join Birdie as we travel to a mystical place where a young girl's quest to fill a sieve with water from the Well of the World's End leads to an unexpected friendship with a magical frog.
--------
10:23
Mr. Owl's Brilliance
Hop aboard the Story Train with Birdie the conductor for a journey to a dentist's office in a pine tree, where a young girl named Evelyn learns a painful lesson about the dangers of too much Halloween candy.
About Story Train: Magical Bedtime Stories for Kids
All aboard the Story Train for weekly storytelling escapades designed specifically for children aged four and up!
Dive into fantastic, G-rated tales that transport young listeners on magical journeys to far-off places across the globe. From whimsical to heartwarming, each episode is perfect for bedtime snuggles or serene quiet time.
Trusted by parents and adored by children, Story Train is an imaginative oasis for families seeking enriching and safe listening. Join us as we journey through our enchanting train tunnel to discover stories from every corner of the world. Perfect for those in search of delightful bedtime tales and peaceful auditory adventures!