Story Train: Magical Bedtime Stories for Kids

No Dancing at the Dinner Table

Join Birdie on the Story Train as we whirl through the Rainbow Tunnel to a world where rhythm rules and feet can't stop moving! Young Taylor can’t resist dancing—even when his dad lays down the law against it. As rules tighten, Taylor's passion leads him to a dusty old piano in the basement, sparking a melody that might just change his family's tune about dancing. Tune in for a toe-tapping tale about the joy of dance and the music that moves us.