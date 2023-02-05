Snoop and Sniffy: Dog Detective Stories for Kids

What happens when Snoop, an experienced dog detective from London, gets sent to small-town Pflugerville to train clueless puppy Sniffy as an undercover agent? M... More
S3E9: The Case of the Glass Artifact
In this special 2-part episode, Freckles asks Snoop and Sniffy to guard a rare glass artifact that’s coming on tour to Pflugerville, believing that it’s just the kind of artifact that Professor Mittens would be interested in.
5/16/2023
12:55
S3E8: The Case of the Missing Bone
When Sniffy’s favorite bone goes missing from the backyard, he and Snoop set a trap to find the thief.
5/2/2023
13:57
S3E7: The Case of the Stolen Stash
Poot reaches out to Snoop and Sniffy after she receives a mysterious note saying that someone is going to steal her stash of shiny things. Snoop and Sniffy stand guard, while also training Poot in the ways of dog - or groundhog - detective work.
What happens when Snoop, an experienced dog detective from London, gets sent to small-town Pflugerville to train clueless puppy Sniffy as an undercover agent? Mystery! Adventure! And CHAOS! Seriously -- the town of Pflugerville isn’t dullsville like Snoop expected and he quickly realizes that he can’t handle all the action without Sniffy by his side. Even when they’re able to turn a blind eye to the alien superheroes and villains battling it out for control of Pflugerville, Snoop and Sniffy have their paws full on Bark Street with hilarious busy bodies like Loraine the Neighborhood-Watch duck, Poot the Groundhog and Fred the Squirrel popping ‘round! Do you love to laugh? Do you love animals? Do you have the brightest mind since Sherlock Holmes? Yes?! Then tag along with us for the fun and see if YOU can help Snoop and Sniffy solve some mysteries!