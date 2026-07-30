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Snoop and Sniffy: Dog Detective Stories for Kids

GoKidGo: Great Stories for Kids
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Snoop and Sniffy: Dog Detective Stories for Kids
Latest episode

178 episodes

  • Snoop and Sniffy: Dog Detective Stories for Kids

    Snoop and Sniffy International: The Lost Paw Prints of Paris

    06/23/2026 | 19 mins.
    Mysterious paw prints are found hidden on the back of the Mona Lisa, leading Snoop and Sniffy to travel to the Louvre in Paris, France to figure out just who’s paw prints are stamped onto the back of the most famous painting in the world.
  • Snoop and Sniffy: Dog Detective Stories for Kids

    Snoop and Sniffy International: The Everest Enigma

    06/16/2026 | 18 mins.
    An expedition of dogs goes missing on their way up Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world. Their last communication hinted at something strange happening on the mountain. Snoop and Sniffy join the rescue mission in a case unlike any other, that reaches new heights and new twists. For what goes up Mount Everest, hopefully must come down…
  • Snoop and Sniffy: Dog Detective Stories for Kids

    Snoop and Sniffy Special: An Egyptian Enigma - When Snoop & Sniffy Met Jimmy & Andrew

    06/05/2026 | 24 mins.
    Join Snoop and Sniffy on their next case, where they meet two extraordinary new friends: Jimmy and his dog, Andrew - an immortal dog who is more than 3,000 years old! What begins as a curious encounter quickly turns into a time-bending mystery that sends our favorite dog detectives all the way back to Ancient Egypt. Can Snoop and Sniffy solve the case and help their new friends before time runs out? Listen along to find out!

    And the adventure doesn’t have to stop there. Families can meet Jimmy and Andrew in American Stonehenge, their fully illustrated mystery-adventure, and discover more about Andrew’s incredible ancient past. Start with the free preview here: https://www.jimmyandandrew.com/freepreview
  • Snoop and Sniffy: Dog Detective Stories for Kids

    Snoop and Sniffy International: The Vegas Dog Days

    05/26/2026 | 20 mins.
    After Wheeler leaves them a mysterious poker chip, Snoop and Sniffy must travel to Las Vegas in search of their friend – but instead, they find themselves wrapped up in a high-stakes game where nothing is as it seems.
  • Snoop and Sniffy: Dog Detective Stories for Kids

    Snoop and Sniffy International: The Missing Merlion

    05/12/2026 | 20 mins.
    A statue of the official mascot of Singapore, The Merlion, a half-lion, half fish, has DISAPPEARED. No one and Singapore can rest easy until it is found. Can Snoop and Sniffy be the saviors of Singapore and find the missing Merlion?
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About Snoop and Sniffy: Dog Detective Stories for Kids
What happens when Snoop, an experienced dog detective from London, gets sent to small-town Pflugerville to train clueless puppy Sniffy as an undercover agent? Mystery! Adventure! And CHAOS! Seriously -- the town of Pflugerville isn’t dullsville like Snoop expected and he quickly realizes that he can’t handle all the action without Sniffy by his side. Even when they’re able to turn a blind eye to the alien superheroes and villains battling it out for control of Pflugerville, Snoop and Sniffy have their paws full on Bark Street with hilarious busy bodies like Loraine the Neighborhood-Watch duck, Poot the Groundhog and Fred the Squirrel popping ‘round! Do you love to laugh? Do you love animals? Do you have the brightest mind since Sherlock Holmes? Yes?! Then tag along with us for the fun and see if YOU can help Snoop and Sniffy solve some mysteries! -- For even more fun and exclusive content, check out the brand new Snoop and Sniffy Club at GoKidGo.com or follow this link to subscribe: https://gokidgopod.supercast.com/. Unlock ad-free episodes, weekly animations, downloadable activities, birthday shout-outs and much more! Snoop and Sniffy need your help to crack the case in Pflugerville! Can you keep up? Subscribe today and join the chase!
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