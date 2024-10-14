After a 5-year hiatus, The Longest Shortest Time is coming back! We're gonna talk about all things reproductive health: periods, birth control, consent, bodily autonomy, pregnancy, menopause, and so much more — but we can only create a sustainable show with your help. Please join our club, where you'll get to participate in our community AND hear a whole extra show in the LST universe. Listen to this trailer for more info and to hear what Hillary's daughter sounds like now, as a teen (!)
6:23
Introducing Here Lies Me
It's been 2 years since LST ended and now Hillary has a new show! Here Lies Me is dramedy about middle school for teen and adult fans of PEN15 and Big Mouth. Listen to an excerpt (plus a special message from Hillary) right here!
31:55
Parents Sometimes Understand
Let's just say this one's inspired by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.
*Note: there is some cursing in this episode — and some talk about the tooth fairy — so you might not want to listen with your kids.*
This is the last episode of The Longest Shortest Time! But it isn't really goodbye. Hillary is cooking up something new, probably a project about middle school.
UPDATE: The Longest Shortest Time is returning with new episodes on January 22, 2025!
42:13
Ina May's Guide, Completely Revised and Updated
The mother of modern midwifery returns to tell you (yes, YOU) that if you didn’t have a “natural birth,” you are not a failure.
Heads up, this episode contains discussion of childbirth injuries and traumatic birth.
43:44
Busy Philipps Works the Postpartum Hollywood System
Busy Philipps has been working in Hollywood since she was 19 years old. She's always played by the rules when she's had to, but after she had kids, she started making her own rules—at work and at home.
This episode contains graphic language and is not suitable for children.
