Focus on the Family with Jim Daly

As believers in Christ, we’re called to share our faith—but many of us struggle with how to do that. And yet, sharing what the Lord has done in your life should be as natural as breathing. Ashley and Heather Holleman equip you to stand strong in your faith and help others come to a saving knowledge of Jesus. They take on that “scary” word—evangelism—and offer practical, encouraging tips for sharing your faith with confidence and grace.

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