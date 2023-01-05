Focus on the Family with Jim Daly

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Focus on the Family
Become a champion for your family in the time it takes to enjoy a cup of coffee! Every episode of the Focus on the Family Christian podcast helps you confidentl... More
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationships
  • Preserving Truth and Freedom in America
    Dr. Os Guinness, a renowned author and social critic, shares about the moral crossroads in America and challenges you to build upon seven foundational stones to preserve freedom. Pointing to the faith and prayers of the Founding Fathers, such as George Washington, Dr. Guinness outlines a path to saving America from decline.Receive the book "Zero Hour America" and the audio download of the broadcast "Preserving Truth and Freedom in America" for your donation of any amount!Get More Episode ResourcesIf you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    5/4/2023
    27:31
  • Foster Care: Making a Difference During the Formative Years
    Jon and Dawn Stone give their perspective as temporary parents to children in the foster care system as well as describe how having grace will change their lives as well as your own. Jean Daly also joins to share some heartwarming stories from her time fostering with Jim and encourages you to ask God how you can be involved in this community to make an impact for children in need!Your financial support for Wait No More and other programs will send a suitcase, teddy bear and bible to a child in foster care. Give now, and we’ll say thanks with the book Missional Fostering!Get More Episode ResourcesIf you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    5/3/2023
    28:00
  • Better Ways to Communicate With Your Children (Part 2 of 2)
    Michael Anderson and Dr. Timothy Johanson encourage parents to stop trying so hard to raise "perfect" kids by lecturing, reminding and warning them – which are often ineffective anyway. Our guests advise that parents should instead adopt a more hands-off approach that lets natural consequences teach their children. (Part 2 of 2)Receive the book "GIST" and he audio download of the broadcast "Better Ways to Communicate With Your Children" for your donation of any amount! Plus, receive member-exclusive benefits when you make a recurring gift today. Your monthly support helps families thrive.Get More Episode ResourcesIf you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    5/2/2023
    27:29
  • Better Ways to Communicate With Your Children (Part 1 of 2)
    Michael Anderson and Dr. Timothy Johanson encourage parents to stop trying so hard to raise "perfect" kids by lecturing, reminding and warning them – which are often ineffective anyway. Our guests advise that parents should instead adopt a more hands-off approach that lets natural consequences teach their children. (Part 1 of 2)   Receive the book "GIST" and he audio download of the broadcast "Better Ways to Communicate With Your Children" for your donation of any amount! Plus, receive member-exclusive benefits when you make a recurring gift today. Your monthly support helps families thrive.   Get More Episode Resources   If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    5/1/2023
    27:22
  • Beware, Little Minds: Raising Mentally Healthy Kids
    Katharine Hill wants to give moms and dads hope — and encourage them to be a powerful influence of emotional stability and resilience in their lives of their kids. She describes how nurturing, faith-filled families are more likely to have children who grow up to be healthy, happy and faith-filled adults.   Receive the book A Mind of Their Own and the audio download of the broadcast "Beware, Little Minds: Raising Mentally Healthy Kids" for your donation of any amount!   Get More Episode Resources   If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    4/28/2023
    27:31

Become a champion for your family in the time it takes to enjoy a cup of coffee! Every episode of the Focus on the Family Christian podcast helps you confidently guide your loved ones through the unique challenges faced by today’s Christian families. With over 40 years of trusted, compassionate stories of redemption, hosts Jim Daly and John Fuller connect you to biblically sound marriage and parenting help that is relatable, practical, and interesting. Listen/Learn/Apply/ThriveInChrist!
