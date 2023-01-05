Focus on the Family with Jim Daly

Become a champion for your family in the time it takes to enjoy a cup of coffee! Every episode of the Focus on the Family Christian podcast helps you confidentl... More
Available Episodes
Preserving Truth and Freedom in America
Dr. Os Guinness, a renowned author and social critic, shares about the moral crossroads in America and challenges you to build upon seven foundational stones to preserve freedom. Pointing to the faith and prayers of the Founding Fathers, such as George Washington, Dr. Guinness outlines a path to saving America from decline.
5/4/2023
27:31
Foster Care: Making a Difference During the Formative Years
Jon and Dawn Stone give their perspective as temporary parents to children in the foster care system as well as describe how having grace will change their lives as well as your own. Jean Daly also joins to share some heartwarming stories from her time fostering with Jim and encourages you to ask God how you can be involved in this community to make an impact for children in need!
5/3/2023
28:00
Better Ways to Communicate With Your Children (Part 2 of 2)
Michael Anderson and Dr. Timothy Johanson encourage parents to stop trying so hard to raise "perfect" kids by lecturing, reminding and warning them – which are often ineffective anyway. Our guests advise that parents should instead adopt a more hands-off approach that lets natural consequences teach their children. (Part 2 of 2)
5/2/2023
27:29
Better Ways to Communicate With Your Children (Part 1 of 2)
Michael Anderson and Dr. Timothy Johanson encourage parents to stop trying so hard to raise "perfect" kids by lecturing, reminding and warning them – which are often ineffective anyway. Our guests advise that parents should instead adopt a more hands-off approach that lets natural consequences teach their children. (Part 1 of 2)
Receive the book "GIST" and he audio download of the broadcast "Better Ways to Communicate With Your Children" for your donation of any amount! Plus, receive member-exclusive benefits when you make a recurring gift today. Your monthly support helps families thrive.
5/1/2023
27:22
Beware, Little Minds: Raising Mentally Healthy Kids
Katharine Hill wants to give moms and dads hope — and encourage them to be a powerful influence of emotional stability and resilience in their lives of their kids. She describes how nurturing, faith-filled families are more likely to have children who grow up to be healthy, happy and faith-filled adults.
Receive the book A Mind of Their Own and the audio download of the broadcast "Beware, Little Minds: Raising Mentally Healthy Kids" for your donation of any amount!
