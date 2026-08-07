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313 episodes
- Based on his book Making Your Marriage a Fortress, Gary Thomas helps couples anticipate and weather the inevitable storms of life. He says that they can grow closer to each other and God through these experiences. He provides encouragement and hope for couples who are currently struggling, as well as offering a preparatory warning to couples who haven’t yet faced a crisis and need to know that such crises are inevitable.
Receive a copy of the Helping Kids Through Life’s Changes bundle and an audio download of "Making Your Marriage a Fortress" for your donation of any amount! Plus, receive member-exclusive benefits when you make a recurring gift today. Your monthly support helps families thrive.
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- Based on his book Making Your Marriage a Fortress, Gary Thomas helps couples anticipate and weather the inevitable storms of life. He says that they can grow closer to each other and God through these experiences. He provides encouragement and hope for couples who are currently struggling, as well as offering a preparatory warning to couples who haven’t yet faced a crisis and need to know that such crises are inevitable.
Receive a copy of the Helping Kids Through Life’s Changes bundle and an audio download of "Making Your Marriage a Fortress" for your donation of any amount! Plus, receive member-exclusive benefits when you make a recurring gift today. Your monthly support helps families thrive.
Get more episode resources
Do you have a story or comment on how Focus on the Family impacted you or your family? Leave a message for Jim Daly!
If you enjoyed listening to Focus on the Family with Jim Daly, please give us your feedback.
- Former teachers Sue Acuna and Cynthia Tobias explain the changes middle schoolers experience and their inner struggles. They’ll share advice for parents navigating their children’s transition to middle school. Hear advice for communicating with middle schoolers, dealing with their doubts and questions about God, and adapting as they grow.
Receive a copy of the Helping Kids Through Life’s Changes bundle and an audio download of "Middle School: The Inside Story" for your donation of any amount! Plus, receive member-exclusive benefits when you make a recurring gift today. Your monthly support helps families thrive.
Get more episode resources
Do you have a story or comment on how Focus on the Family impacted you or your family? Leave a message for Jim Daly!
If you enjoyed listening to Focus on the Family with Jim Daly, please give us your feedback.
- Former teachers Sue Acuna and Cynthia Tobias explain the changes middle schoolers experience and their inner struggles. They’ll share advice for parents navigating their children’s transition to middle school. Hear advice for communicating with middle schoolers, dealing with their doubts and questions about God, and adapting as they grow.
Receive a copy of the Helping Kids Through Life’s Changes bundle and an audio download of "Middle School: The Inside Story" for your donation of any amount! Plus, receive member-exclusive benefits when you make a recurring gift today. Your monthly support helps families thrive.
Get more episode resources
Do you have a story or comment on how Focus on the Family impacted you or your family? Leave a message for Jim Daly!
If you enjoyed listening to Focus on the Family with Jim Daly, please give us your feedback.
- As believers in Christ, we’re called to share our faith—but many of us struggle with how to do that. And yet, sharing what the Lord has done in your life should be as natural as breathing. Ashley and Heather Holleman equip you to stand strong in your faith and help others come to a saving knowledge of Jesus. They take on that “scary” word—evangelism—and offer practical, encouraging tips for sharing your faith with confidence and grace.
Receive a copy of the Helping Kids Through Life’s Changes bundle and an audio download of "Sent" for your donation of any amount! Plus, receive member-exclusive benefits when you make a recurring gift today. Your monthly support helps families thrive.
Get more episode resources
Do you have a story or comment on how Focus on the Family impacted you or your family? Leave a message for Jim Daly!
If you enjoyed listening to Focus on the Family with Jim Daly, please give us your feedback.
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About Focus on the Family with Jim Daly
Become a champion for your family in the time it takes to enjoy a cup of coffee! Every episode of the Focus on the Family Christian podcast helps you confidently guide your loved ones through the unique challenges faced by today’s Christian families. With over 40 years of trusted, compassionate stories of redemption, hosts Jim Daly and John Fuller connect you to biblically sound marriage and parenting help that is relatable, practical, and interesting. Listen/Learn/Apply/ThriveInChrist!Podcast website
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