Trivia for Kids - where it’s not just for adults anymore! More
Available Episodes
5 of 58
Episode 58 - Birds, How to Train Your Dragon, States, Mythical Creatures, Sports
This week's categories include: Birds, How to Train your Dragon, State Facts, Mythical Creatures, and Sports...ALL FOR KIDS!!!
ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW!! https://www.podbean.com/triviaforkidspodcast
https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610
Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast
If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected] Include a picture and your Instagram handle for a social media shout out as well!
4/6/2023
33:03
Episode 57 - Coyotes, Musicals, Twins, Cartoons, Z
This week's categories include: Coyotes, Musicals, Twins, Cartoons, Things that start with Z...ALL FOR KIDS!!!
https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610
Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast
If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected] Include a picture and your Instagram handle for a social media shout out as well!
3/30/2023
35:38
Episode 56 - Helpful People, Harry Potter, Geography, J, Pixar
This week's categories include: Helpful People, Harry Potter, Geography, Things that start with J, and Pixar Movies...ALL FOR KIDS!!!
ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW!! https://www.podbean.com/triviaforkidspodcast
https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610
Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast
If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected] Include a picture and your Instagram handle for a social media shout out as well!
This week's categories include: Horses, Cats, Foxes, Turtles, and Unique Animals...ALL FOR KIDS!!!
ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW!! https://www.podbean.com/triviaforkidspodcast
https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610
Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast
If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected] Include a picture and your Instagram handle for a social media shout out as well!
3/16/2023
36:30
Episode-54 - Mario, Book Series, Encanto, Snacks, Riddles
This week's categories include: Mario, Name the Book Series, Encanto, Snacks and Riddles...ALL FOR KIDS!!!
ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW!! https://www.podbean.com/triviaforkidspodcast
https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610
Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast
If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected]