Trivia for Kids - where it’s not just for adults anymore! More
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
  • Episode 58 - Birds, How to Train Your Dragon, States, Mythical Creatures, Sports
    This week's categories include: Birds, How to Train your Dragon, State Facts, Mythical Creatures, and Sports...ALL FOR KIDS!!! ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW!!  https://www.podbean.com/triviaforkidspodcast https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610 Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected]  Include a picture and your Instagram handle for a social media shout out as well!
    4/6/2023
    33:03
  • Episode 57 - Coyotes, Musicals, Twins, Cartoons, Z
    This week's categories include: Coyotes, Musicals, Twins, Cartoons, Things that start with Z...ALL FOR KIDS!!! https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610 Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected]  Include a picture and your Instagram handle for a social media shout out as well!
    3/30/2023
    35:38
  • Episode 56 - Helpful People, Harry Potter, Geography, J, Pixar
    This week's categories include: Helpful People, Harry Potter, Geography, Things that start with J, and Pixar Movies...ALL FOR KIDS!!! ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW!!  https://www.podbean.com/triviaforkidspodcast https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610 Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected]  Include a picture and your Instagram handle for a social media shout out as well!
    3/23/2023
    32:56
  • Episode 55 - ANIMALS - Horses, Cats, Foxes, Turtles, Unique Animals
    This week's categories include: Horses, Cats, Foxes, Turtles, and Unique Animals...ALL FOR KIDS!!! ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW!!  https://www.podbean.com/triviaforkidspodcast https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610 Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected]  Include a picture and your Instagram handle for a social media shout out as well!
    3/16/2023
    36:30
  • Episode-54 - Mario, Book Series, Encanto, Snacks, Riddles
    This week's categories include: Mario, Name the Book Series, Encanto, Snacks and Riddles...ALL FOR KIDS!!! ADVERTISE ON OUR SHOW!!  https://www.podbean.com/triviaforkidspodcast https://www.patreon.com/triviaforkids610 Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook @triviaforkidspodast If you have a question or category idea, please email us at [email protected]
    3/9/2023
    35:54

About Trivia for Kids

Trivia for Kids - where it’s not just for adults anymore!
