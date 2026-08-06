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233 episodes
Watch Live! Despicable Me, Road Trip, Reptiles, Green Things & Video Games Trivia Quiz08/06/2026 | 20 mins.Welcome to Trivia for Kids — the fun, family‑friendly quiz show for parents, kids, teachers, and classrooms! This video episode features five exciting, high‑interest categories designed to boost learning and keep kids engaged: Despicable Me, Road Trip, Reptiles, Green Things, and Video Games.
This general knowledge trivia quiz is perfect for classroom brain breaks, homeschool lessons, road trips, morning warm‑ups, indoor recess, family game nights, and anyone who loves fun facts, quiz games, and play‑along trivia.
🎥 Check out our YouTube Channel for our live trivia rounds: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeuDif_2Uw1Ovqmh3tvNn-g?sub_confirmation=1
🎂 Birthday shout outs are available to Paid Patreon Subscribers: https://www.patreon.com/TriviaforKids610
🎉 Get your Trivia for Kids merchandise: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TriviaForKidsPodcast
Kids will practice: • Movie knowledge & character recall • Travel and road trip facts • Reptile science & animal learning • Nature and object recognition • Video game basics & pop culture • General knowledge skills • Quick‑thinking & problem solving
Hit play, shout out your answers, and see who becomes today's Trivia Champion on the Trivia for Kids Podcast. ⭐ Follow, rate, and review to help more families discover Trivia for Kids — every rating helps parents, teachers, and kids find our show.
Trivia for Kids
Kids Trivia
General Knowledge Trivia
Family Trivia
Educational Trivia
Classroom Brain Break Trivia
Despicable Me Trivia
Road Trip Trivia
Reptile Facts
Green Things Trivia
Video Game Trivia
Kids Quiz Game
Family Quiz Game
Homeschool Trivia
Fun Facts
Kids Learning Games
Teacher Resources
Educational Podcast for Kids
General Trivia Quiz
Trivia Challenge
- Welcome to Trivia for Kids — the fun, family‑friendly quiz show for parents, kids, teachers, and classrooms! This episode features five exciting, high‑interest categories: Despicable Me, Road Trip, Reptiles, Green Things, and Video Games. It's designed to help kids learn through play while appealing to anyone who loves general knowledge trivia, fun facts, and quiz games.
This episode is perfect for classroom brain breaks, homeschool lessons, road trips, morning warm‑ups, indoor recess, and family game nights. Kids will practice movie knowledge, travel facts, animal science, nature recognition, video game basics, and general knowledge skills while having fun.
🎥 Check out our YouTube Channel for our live trivia rounds: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeuDif_2Uw1Ovqmh3tvNn-g?sub_confirmation=1
🎂 Birthday shout outs are available to Paid Patreon Subscribers: https://www.patreon.com/TriviaforKids610
🎉 Get your Trivia for Kids merchandise: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TriviaForKidsPodcast
Hit play, shout out your answers, and see who becomes today's Trivia Champion on the Trivia for Kids Podcast. ⭐ Follow, rate, and review to help more families discover Trivia for Kids — every rating helps parents, teachers, and kids find our show.
Trivia for Kids
Kids Trivia
General Knowledge Trivia
Family Trivia
Educational Trivia
Classroom Brain Break Trivia
Despicable Me Trivia
Road Trip Trivia
Reptile Facts
Green Things Trivia
Video Game Trivia
Kids Quiz Game
Family Quiz Game
Homeschool Trivia
Fun Facts
Kids Learning Games
Teacher Resources
Educational Podcast for Kids
General Trivia Quiz
Trivia Challenge
Watch Live! TV Shows, Ewww Facts, Summer Foods, Mythical Creatures & Musical Lyrics07/30/2026 | 27 mins.Get ready for a fast, fun, play‑along trivia challenge packed with five high‑energy categories designed for listeners of all ages. Whether you love pop culture quizzes, general knowledge games, fun facts, or competitive challenges, this episode delivers a mix that keeps everyone guessing.
In this episode, you'll take on:
TV Show Trivia — classics, cartoons, streaming favorites, and iconic characters
Ewww Facts — weird, wild, and wonderfully gross surprises
Summer Foods — refreshing favorites, seasonal snacks, and tasty trivia
Mythical Creatures — dragons, unicorns, mermaids, legends, and lore
Music Lyrics — finish‑the‑lyric challenges and musical throwbacks
This episode blends pop culture, general knowledge, fun facts, and interactive gameplay, making it perfect for trivia lovers, families, classrooms, road trips, and anyone searching for a fresh, upbeat quiz experience. Play along, keep score, and see how many you can get right.
New episodes drop weekly — follow the show to stay in the game.
🎥 Check out our YouTube Channel for more trivia fun: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeuDif_2Uw1Ovqmh3tvNn-g?sub_confirmation=1
🎂 Birthday shout outs are available to Paid Patreon Subscribers: https://www.patreon.com/TriviaforKids610
🎉 Get your Trivia for Kids merchandise: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TriviaForKidsPodcast
TV Shows, Ewww Facts, Summer Foods, Mythical Creatures & Musical Lyrics Trivia Quiz07/30/2026 | 53 mins.Ready to fire up your brain, beat boredom, and test what you think you know? This episode delivers a fast, fun, play‑along trivia challenge built for everyone — trivia lovers, quiz addicts, families, classrooms, road‑trippers, and anyone who just wants a mental refresh.
This week's mix brings together five crowd‑pleasing categories designed to hit every part of your brain:
TV Shows — classics, cartoons, streaming favorites, iconic characters
Ewww Facts — weird, wild, and wonderfully gross surprises
Summer Foods — refreshing favorites, seasonal snacks, tasty trivia
Mythical Creatures — dragons, unicorns, mermaids, legends, lore
Music Lyrics — finish‑the‑lyric challenges and musical throwbacks
This episode blends pop culture, general knowledge, fun facts, and interactive gameplay, making it perfect for listeners who want to stay sharp, stay entertained, and stay curious. Whether you're competing with friends or playing solo, this is your weekly dose of brain‑boosting fun.
Hit play, keep score, and see how many you can get right — your next boredom cure starts now.
🎥 Check out our YouTube Channel for more trivia fun: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeuDif_2Uw1Ovqmh3tvNn-g?sub_confirmation=1
🎂 Birthday shout outs are available to Paid Patreon Subscribers: https://www.patreon.com/TriviaforKids610
🎉 Get your Trivia for Kids merchandise: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TriviaForKidsPodcast
- Welcome to the watch‑along edition of Trivia for Kids — a fully visual, interactive episode where every question appears on screen with bright animations, colorful category cards, and easy countdown timers that make playing even more fun. Kids can see the clues, follow the visuals, and shout their answers as they move through five exciting rounds: unbelievable Weird But True facts, magical Harry Potter trivia, action‑packed sports questions, fascinating France facts, and a creative challenge of things that start with E. This video version is perfect for families, classrooms, and kids who love games they can watch and play together. It's everything you love about the audio version — but upgraded with visuals that make the trivia come alive.
🎂 Birthday shout outs are available to Paid Patreon Subscribers: https://www.patreon.com/TriviaforKids610
🎥 Check out our YouTube Channel for our live trivia rounds: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeuDif_2Uw1Ovqmh3tvNn-g?sub_confirmation=1
🎉 Get your Trivia for Kids merchandise: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TriviaForKidsPodcast
Don't forget to hit follow so you never miss our weekly family trivia games!
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About Trivia for Kids
🎉 Welcome to Trivia For Kids – the family trivia podcast that makes learning fun! 🎉 Looking for a fun trivia podcast packed with exciting trivia questions, family-friendly quizzes, fun facts, and educational games? Trivia For Kids is the perfect kids podcast for curious minds, families, classrooms, homeschoolers, and trivia lovers of all ages! Every episode is filled with engaging family trivia, brain-teasing quiz questions, surprising answers, and fascinating facts covering topics like science, history, geography, animals, sports, Disney, movies, books, music, food, space, video games, holidays, and so much more. No two episodes are ever the same, so there's always something new to discover! Whether you're searching for kids trivia, family trivia, a quiz podcast, an educational podcast, classroom brain breaks, homeschool activities, road trip games, car ride entertainment, screen-free family fun, or a new way to challenge your brain, Trivia For Kids has something for everyone. Perfect for kids, parents, grandparents, teachers, classrooms, homeschool families, birthday parties, family game nights, and anyone who loves answering great trivia questions and learning fun facts together. Play along, test your knowledge, compete with family and friends, and discover who will be crowned the next Trivia Champion! ⭐ Subscribe today and join thousands of families and trivia fans who make learning an adventure—one question at a time!Podcast website
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