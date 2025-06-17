Bubbles are full of fun and full of science too! This episode explains why bubbles pop and what makes them so magical, from surface tension to evaporation. Curious Kids Everyday is a daily, interactive podcast that respects your child’s intelligence and curiosity. Each episode is designed to stretch young attention spans with thoughtful questions, playful learning, and engaging games. I created this to be a show I would be happy to have my kids listen to. Please visit curiouskidseveryday.com to get a free printable with activity ideas that don’t involve screens. Those are the best kinds of adventures to have!
--------
5:33
What Makes Your Hair Grow?
Hair seems simple, but there's a lot happening under your scalp! Learn about hair follicles, keratin, and why haircuts don't hurt in this episode full of science and imagination.
--------
6:52
How Do Bees Make Honey?
From flower to hive to toast, this episode uncovers the sweet science behind how bees make honey. Kids will love learning about nectar, teamwork, and just how much flying it takes to make a single jar.
--------
6:37
Why Does It Rain?
Why does rain fall from the sky? In this episode, kids explore evaporation, condensation, and precipitation as they learn all about the amazing water cycle, and why it's nothing to cry about!
--------
7:54
How Do Birds Fly?
Flap your wings and take off in this episode all about birds! Kids learn how feathers, hollow bones, and strong muscles help birds soar through the sky.
About Curious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational Podcast
Do you have a kid who asks you a million questions per day? Then this show will be perfect for your family! It is intentionally slow-paced, thoughtful, and interactive. Every day, we explore a fascinating question with fun games and lots of surprises along the way.
Whether you’re in the car, making lunch, or just needing a break from screens, this podcast is a perfect way to spark wonder, learn something new, and stay curious!