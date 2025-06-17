Curious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational Podcast

Why Does It Rain?

Why does rain fall from the sky? In this episode, kids explore evaporation, condensation, and precipitation as they learn all about the amazing water cycle, and why it’s nothing to cry about! Curious Kids Everyday is a daily, interactive podcast that respects your child’s intelligence and curiosity. Each episode is designed to stretch young attention spans with thoughtful questions, playful learning, and engaging games. I created this to be a show I would be happy to have my kids listen to. Please visit curiouskidseveryday.com to get a free printable with activity ideas that don’t involve screens. Those are the best kinds of adventures to have!