PodcastsKids & FamilyCurious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational Podcast
Curious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational Podcast
Curious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational Podcast

StoryLoom
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
Curious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • Why Do Bubbles Pop?
    Bubbles are full of fun and full of science too! This episode explains why bubbles pop and what makes them so magical, from surface tension to evaporation.
    --------  
    5:33
  • What Makes Your Hair Grow?
    Hair seems simple, but there's a lot happening under your scalp! Learn about hair follicles, keratin, and why haircuts don't hurt in this episode full of science and imagination.
    --------  
    6:52
  • How Do Bees Make Honey?
    From flower to hive to toast, this episode uncovers the sweet science behind how bees make honey. Kids will love learning about nectar, teamwork, and just how much flying it takes to make a single jar.
    --------  
    6:37
  • Why Does It Rain?
    Why does rain fall from the sky? In this episode, kids explore evaporation, condensation, and precipitation as they learn all about the amazing water cycle, and why it's nothing to cry about!
    --------  
    7:54
  • How Do Birds Fly?
    Flap your wings and take off in this episode all about birds! Kids learn how feathers, hollow bones, and strong muscles help birds soar through the sky.
    --------  
    7:23

About Curious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational Podcast

Do you have a kid who asks you a million questions per day? Then this show will be perfect for your family! It is intentionally slow-paced, thoughtful, and interactive. Every day, we explore a fascinating question with fun games and lots of surprises along the way. Whether you’re in the car, making lunch, or just needing a break from screens, this podcast is a perfect way to spark wonder, learn something new, and stay curious!
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids

