Pinkalicious and Peter are dog-sitting and having trouble teaching Rusty new tricks. It turns out that doing tricks in his own unique Rusty way is what makes him happy! Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more! Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious

Pinkalicious and Peter have their very own Holiday Day and celebrate all the things they love—big things, little things, and everything in between. Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more! Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious

Pinkalicious and Jasmine find out how pinkatastic it is to be super silly by making silly sounds, silly drawings, and doing silly dances around Pinkville! Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more! Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious

Betty and Bob Beigerton are visiting Pinkville! They join Pinkalicious and Peter and celebrate all the beautiful colors they see at the park. Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more! Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious

Peter is competing in the Pinkville Talent Show! Pinkalicious helps him practice his big bounce so he’s ready to perform in the show. Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more! Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious

About Pinkalicious & Peterrific

About Pinkalicious & Peterrific

About Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from the hit PBS Kids show, Pinkalicious & Peterrific. Each episode you’ll go on a pinkcredible adventure – dancing, singing, and making believe with the pinka-tastic sister and brother podcast hosts, Pinkalicious and Peter.Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Curious George, Molly of Denali, and more and distributed by PRX.Connect with Pinkalicious and Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious