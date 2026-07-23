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Pinkalicious & Peterrific

GBH & PBS Kids
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Latest episode

35 episodes

  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific

    Bouncy Peter

    01/01/2026 | 9 mins.
    Peter is competing in the Pinkville Talent Show! Pinkalicious helps him practice his big bounce so he’s ready to perform in the show. 
    Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more!
    Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
    www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific

    Colors All Around

    12/25/2025 | 9 mins.
    Betty and Bob Beigerton are visiting Pinkville! They join Pinkalicious and Peter and celebrate all the beautiful colors they see at the park. 
    Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more!
    Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
    www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific

    Super Silly Day

    12/18/2025 | 9 mins.
    Pinkalicious and Jasmine find out how pinkatastic it is to be super silly by making silly sounds, silly drawings, and doing silly dances around Pinkville! 
    Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more!
    Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
    www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific

    Everyday Celebration

    12/11/2025 | 9 mins.
    Pinkalicious and Peter have their very own Holiday Day and celebrate all the things they love—big things, little things, and everything in between. 
    Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more!
    Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
    www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
  • Pinkalicious & Peterrific

    What Makes You Happy

    12/04/2025 | 9 mins.
    Pinkalicious and Peter are dog-sitting and having trouble teaching Rusty new tricks. It turns out that doing tricks in his own unique Rusty way is what makes him happy! 
    Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Work It Out Wombats!, Molly of Denali, and more!
    Connect with Pinkalicious & Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
    www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
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About Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from the hit PBS Kids show, Pinkalicious & Peterrific. Each episode you’ll go on a pinkcredible adventure – dancing, singing, and making believe with the pinka-tastic sister and brother podcast hosts, Pinkalicious and Peter.Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Curious George, Molly of Denali, and more and distributed by PRX.Connect with Pinkalicious and Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
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