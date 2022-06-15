Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Pinkalicious & Peterrific in the App
Listen to Pinkalicious & Peterrific in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Podcast Pinkalicious & Peterrific
Podcast Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Pinkalicious & Peterrific
add
Join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from the hit PBS Kids show, Pinkalicious &amp; Peterrific. Each episod... More
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from the hit PBS Kids show, Pinkalicious &amp; Peterrific. Each episod... More

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • Introducing - The Arthur Podcast
    If you love the Pinkalicious & Peterrific podcast, then GBH Kids has a new show you’re sure to enjoy: The Arthur Podcast. Fans of the classic PBS KIDS series can join Arthur, D.W., and Buster on adventures around Elwood City. Subscribe to The Arthur Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. www.pbskids.org/arthur
    10/20/2022
    1:18
  • S2 E8 And the Question Is...
    Pinkalicious and Peter answer their listener friends’ burning questions, like... "What's your favorite cupcake?" and "Do you play any instruments?" Join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from the hit PBS Kids show, Pinkalicious & Peterrific. Each episode you’ll go on a pinkcredible adventure – dancing, singing, and making believe with the pinka-tastic sister and brother podcast hosts, Pinkalicious and Peter. Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Curious George, Molly of Denali, and more! Connect with Pinkalicious and Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
    6/29/2022
    14:38
  • S2 E7 Surrounded By Friends
    Pinkalicious and Peter play with their special animal and imaginary friends! Join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from the hit PBS Kids show, Pinkalicious & Peterrific. Each episode you’ll go on a pinkcredible adventure – dancing, singing, and making believe with the pinka-tastic sister and brother podcast hosts, Pinkalicious and Peter. Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Curious George, Molly of Denali, and more! Connect with Pinkalicious and Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
    6/22/2022
    13:51
  • S2 E6 My Favorite Holiday
    It's autumn in Pinkville, and Pinkalicious and Peter discuss their favorite times of year and their favorite holidays. Join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from the hit PBS Kids show, Pinkalicious & Peterrific. Each episode you’ll go on a pinkcredible adventure – dancing, singing, and making believe with the pinka-tastic sister and brother podcast hosts, Pinkalicious and Peter. Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Curious George, Molly of Denali, and more! Connect with Pinkalicious and Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
    6/15/2022
    14:04
  • S2 E5 Dance the Day Away
    When Peter’s feeling down, Pinkalicious cheers him up with some creative dance moves! Join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from the hit PBS Kids show, Pinkalicious & Peterrific. Each episode you’ll go on a pinkcredible adventure – dancing, singing, and making believe with the pinka-tastic sister and brother podcast hosts, Pinkalicious and Peter. Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious & Peterrific podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Curious George, Molly of Denali, and more! Connect with Pinkalicious and Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious
    6/8/2022
    15:30

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from the hit PBS Kids show, Pinkalicious &amp; Peterrific. Each episode you’ll go on a pinkcredible adventure – dancing, singing, and making believe with the pinka-tastic sister and brother podcast hosts, Pinkalicious and Peter.

Based on the bestselling picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the Pinkalicious &amp; Peterrific podcast is made by GBH Kids, the producers behind some of your all-time favorite PBS KIDS series: Arthur, Curious George, Molly of Denali, and more!

Connect with Pinkalicious and Peterrific on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

www.pbskids.org/pinkalicious

Podcast website

Listen to Pinkalicious & Peterrific, Focus Fox Valley and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Pinkalicious & Peterrific: Podcasts in Family