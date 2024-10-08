Amazing Wildlife: A San Diego Zoo Podcast

In this episode, hosts Rick and Marco are learning all about our eight-legged friends, spiders! To find out more, they are speaking with Taylor Cook, the wildlife care supervisor for the entomology department at the San Diego Zoo. Some people might find arachnids a little scary, but there’s also a lot to appreciate about them. Join us to learn about tarantulas, how spiders help balance our ecosystems, and the Arachnid Rescue Center.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How do you help a tusker with a wiggly tooth? What do you do if you need a blood sample from an elephant? You ask them nicely to participate in their own care. In this episode, hosts Rick and Marco speak with Megan McMahon, lead wildlife care specialist for elephants at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, about working with the largest land mammal on the planet. And they even get an inside scoop about the all-new and exciting Elephant Valley, opening at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2025.

Just like animals, many plants and trees are at risk of becoming extinct. Even the mighty oak is in danger of extinction due to habitat loss and rapid changes in the climate. In this episode, hosts Rick and Marco speak with Christy Powell, horticulture manager at the San Diego Zoo. They discuss why oak trees are so important, as well as all the different and innovative ways they are working to conserve and propagate this incredibly iconic tree.

Despite its name, the Frozen Zoo does not require a scarf and mittens! This week, hosts Rick and Marco speak with Dr. Oliver Ryder, director of conservation genetics at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. The Frozen Zoo stores cryogenically frozen genetic materials from mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians, safeguarding them for generations to come. Dr. Ryder has been part of the program since the very beginning, and he tells our hosts about its history and its potential to make a difference for wildlife today and tomorrow. Tune in to hear more about this program that gives hope to the future success of wildlife conservation.

About Amazing Wildlife: A San Diego Zoo Podcast

Did you know that in the world of elephants the females are the ones in charge? Or that a grizzly bear's bite is strong enough to crush a bowling ball? Amazing Wildlife gives a behind-the-scenes look inside the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park to gain insight on rare species and to explore the ongoing conservation efforts to save endangered wildlife no matter how big or small. Join us as hosts Rick Schwartz and now Marco Wendt transport listeners around the globe to highlight the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s collaborative efforts with local communities to drive positive change for the future of animals and plants. Through one-of-a-kind stories, you’ll hear what it takes to create a healthy next chapter for not only wildlife, but also for the people that share their habitats.