On the Same Wavelength

Hunch and Audie go on a musical adventure and learn that hearing is a spectrum. Audie is in awe of how much – even as an ear – she still has to learn about what it means to be deaf and hard of hearing. LeVar learns something new, too, and wants to add a new exhibit to the museum. Featuring: Matt Maxey Transcripts: https://www.sounddetectivespodcast.com/post/on-the-same-wavelength To learn more about Sound Detectives as well as find coloring pages, sound terms, and more, please visit https://www.sounddetectivespodcast.com Want some merch? Find t-shirts, notebooks, and more at https://www.podswag.com/collections/sound-detectives