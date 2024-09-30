The sounds have been returned and everyone is in a festive mood for the museum's grand opening! But there's a sneaky rogue sound roving the halls... What could it be? Featuring: Nagin Cox Transcripts: https://www.sounddetectivespodcast.com/post/the-grand-opening
--------
36:16
The Final Sound... Or Is it?
Only one slamming mystery sound left, but Hunch and Audie are at odds! Does the Sound Swindler deserve a second chance? Will they finish in time for LeVar’s grand opening gala? Featuring: OK Go Transcripts: https://www.sounddetectivespodcast.com/post/the-final-sound-or-is-it
--------
31:08
The Confrontation
Hunch is ready to confront LeVar with his suspicions. Can Audie speak up, and be a good friend to LeVar AND a good sidekick to Hunch? Meanwhile, the team goes on an epic journey to track down the source of this haunting and melodic mystery sound. Featuring: Julianne Wilder Transcripts: https://www.sounddetectivespodcast.com/post/the-confrontation
--------
35:13
On the Same Wavelength
Hunch and Audie go on a musical adventure and learn that hearing is a spectrum. Audie is in awe of how much – even as an ear – she still has to learn about what it means to be deaf and hard of hearing. LeVar learns something new, too, and wants to add a new exhibit to the museum. Featuring: Matt Maxey Transcripts: https://www.sounddetectivespodcast.com/post/on-the-same-wavelength
--------
37:24
The Stake Out
On Hunch's suggestion, Audie snoops around LeVar's office and finds a crucial clue! Does LeVar know who stole the missing sounds? And what kind of rude noise is this week's mystery sound? Featuring: Dr. Ainissa Ramirez Transcripts: https://www.sounddetectivespodcast.com/post/the-stake-out
LeVar Burton presents SOUND DETECTIVES – a funny, engaging, and thought provoking podcast that invites elementary school-aged kids to explore the magic and mystery of sound.
Breaking News – Across the globe, sounds are mysteriously going missing! Waves aren’t crashing, crickets aren’t chirping, and the familiar jingle of the ice cream truck is a distant memory. Follow Detective Hunch (Vinny Thomas) and his new sidekick Audie the Ear (Jess McKenna) as they solve sound mysteries and track down the nefarious Sound Swindler … all with a little help from LeVar Burton himself!
Equal parts fun and informative, SOUND DETECTIVES encourages listeners to engage with the sound mysteries that surround us, while unlocking the door to people and cultures around the globe. Join the team on this semi-improvised comedy caper, and help return the mystery sounds before the world falls silent!