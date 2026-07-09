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119 episodes
- Whether you’re ready to become pregnant today or thinking about the future, there’s a lot to learn about your fertility. In this episode, a reproductive endocrinologist and a reproductive psychiatrist walk through the basic factors that contribute to your ability to get pregnant — and explain the best ways to get your timing right.
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- We often talk about the mental load of parenting as something mothers carry. But active, involved dads have questions, too, and not many places to ask them. In this episode, Kevin Maguire, author of The New Fatherhood, and clinical psychologist David Defoe answer listener questions from dads.
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- Could you see your life just as easily with children as without? What if you're not cut out for parenthood? What if you grow lonely in your old age? Or what if you have a loving partner, but you disagree on this choice? Deciding between parenthood and a child-free life requires clarity about your fears and deepest desires -- no easy task. This episode, psychotherapist and author of the book, The Baby Decision, Merle Bombardieri, helps us get clear. She discusses minimizing regret, figuring out your ideal timeline and navigating differing opinions with a partner.
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- If you have a baby in your life, you may not find them the most intellectually stimulating conversation partner. But your baby is soaking up everything you say. On this episode, advice from early childhood experts on the importance of talking to babies from day 1 to 12 months old, and tips on what to say.
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- Did you remember to pick up milk? Or reschedule that dentist appointment? Oh, and pick up cupcakes for the meeting? The never-ending tending to the never-ending to-do list is known as the mental load. Sociologist Leah Ruppanner explains how to tame the mental load in her new book, Drained: Reduce Your Mental Load to Do Less and Be More.
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About Life Kit: Parenting
Raising awesome kids takes help. NPR has science and experts to get you through the toughest parenting moments. Updated every time we have Life Kit episodes on parenting.Want another life hack? Try Life Kit+. Your subscription supports the show and unlocks an exclusive sponsor-free feed. Learn more at plus.npr.org/lifekitPodcast website
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