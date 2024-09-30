Noodle Loaf - Music Education Podcast for Kids

New Episode! New Book! Singing! Storytelling! Songwriting! Exclamation Points!!! This surprise episode drop is in celebration of Dan's new book, We Share This Earth. It's a rhyming book with beautiful illustrations featuring specific places around the globe and the people who live there.
✪ We begin with the Echo Song We Share This Earth that uses text from the book of the same name to bask in the warmth of our global community. The song is available as a single wherever streams get streamed.
✪ Next up, we write a story together during a game called You Make The Story. It's like Mad Libs in real time with a soundtrack and no pencils.
✪ We finish strong with a round of KaraYOUke. You get to combine your singing and your storytelling into a triumphant display of extemporaneous songwriting. KaraWHOke? KaraYOUke!
We hope you enjoy our music and games for pre-k, kindergarten and all little kids! It's like a music lesson that happens whenever I write a new book.
Breezes Blowing
There's never a bad time to sing about Autumn and learn some Spanish but there are particularly good times, and one of those is now.
✪ We begin with a Clap It Back song in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. We use the power of rhythm and song to teach you the common Spanish phrase for "I want to eat a snack in a fort with you." You will never be hungry and lonely in a fort in a Spanish speaking country again. De nada.
✪ Next up, we get in the Fall spirit with an Echo Song titled Sleepy Trees that will teach you about why trees lose their leaves and polish up your pitch matching capabilities.
✪ Lasterly I share a new song called I Like This Outfit. It is dedicated to all the Noodlinos big or small who liked an outfit enough to wear it multiple days in a row. You know who you are.
We hope you enjoy our music and games for pre-k, kindergarten and all little kids! It's like a music lesson that happens when you least expect it.
No Birds To Describe You
We are celebrating the release of Dan's new book We Share This School by getting together to sing and rhyme and clap along with a new episode of Noodle Loaf!
Our Clap It Back this week unusually unusual, even by our standards here at Noodle Loaf. Practice your rhythmic awareness while learning such important non-facts such as "Turnip is short for Turtle Nipple" and "Rutabaga is short for Ruth Bader's Bagel." This rhythm game also explores 4/4 and 3/4 time somehow. ✪
A special Tiny Song appearance by Kinetic Lawns with a live version of their song "No Birds to Describe You" from their album "1 Love Song." ✪
The echo song, We All Belong, was inspired by Dan's new book series about communities. This song celebrates our roles within our communities and helps develop a child's sense of pitch and rhythm. ✪
We finish the episode with a Finish The Pattern game all about breakfast. It goes by fast so try to keep up as we mix up breakfasts and switch up the fixins. ✪
We hope you enjoy our music and games for preschoolers, kindergarteners and early elementary age kids! It's like a music lesson that happens once a year but stays with you for a lifetime.
The 100th Episode Song Share Celebration
THIS IS OUR 100TH EPISODE! If it is your first time listening I suggest starting with a different episode. If it is your 100th time listening then hooray for us! To celebrate this milestone, we turn the mic around to our listeners and listen to them singing their favorite songs from the show as well as songs that they have written. We got kids from all over, like The Bronx, Scotland and New Zealand, singing songs they wrote. Anywhere you go in this world kids are making up songs and singing them together because singing together is just about the most humanly fundamental thing two people can do. Sometimes folks who write songs get together to do a song share. This episode is something like that. You'll hear kids sharing their favorite songs from the show, many of them with slight changes either from misheard lyrics or modifications they felt were necessary. That is the folk process after all. You'll hear families harmonizing, part singing, vocal jamming and riffing back and forth the way families have been doing for centuries. And you'll hear some of the most creative and joyful original songs you've every heard, all written and performed by the single digit class. Pete Seeger said "Our Greatest songs are yet unsung." Well a few of them just got sung. I hope you enjoy them and feel inspired to record a few of your own to share with your friends. Thanks for coming to our celebration.
Yours,
Dan Saks
Working Together
Anyone cane name a problem, but can you name a solution? Anyone can make a doodle, but can you make up a song about yours? Press play and find out!
Our Echo Song this week is We Can Fix It, a song that makes the case for problem solving. It's a fabulous life skill with a catchy hook. Have fun singing along to this groovy song! ✪
Take out your pencils because we've got a Guided Doodle! You won't know what it is you are drawing. You may never know. But I do and more importantly, fun will be had. ✪
Now that your doodle is drawn, it is time to improvise a song about the characters you just drew. I give you prompts and you sing the answers. It's equal parts simple and ridiculous and that's why we call it KaraYOUke. ✪
We hope you enjoy our music and games for preschoolers, kindergarteners and early elementary age kids! It's like a music lesson for kids that sneaks in counting skills.
About Noodle Loaf - Music Education Podcast for Kids
Noodle Loaf is an interactive music education podcast for kids that has received the Common Sense Media Selection seal for creating high quality kids content. Episodes contain fun music for kids, movement activities, rhythm games and plenty of learning through play! The show is created by musician, early childhood music educator and best selling children's book author, Dan Saks.