About Noodle Loaf - Music Education Podcast for Kids

Noodle Loaf is an interactive music education podcast for kids that has received the Common Sense Media Selection seal for creating high quality kids content. Episodes contain fun music for kids, movement activities, rhythm games and plenty of learning through play! The show is created by musician, early childhood music educator and best selling children's book author, Dan Saks.