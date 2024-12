Noodle Loaf - Music Education Podcast for Kids

The 100th Episode Song Share Celebration

THIS IS OUR 100TH EPISODE! If it is your first time listening I suggest starting with a different episode. If it is your 100th time listening then hooray for us! To celebrate this milestone, we turn the mic around to our listeners and listen to them singing their favorite songs from the show as well as songs that they have written. We got kids from all over, like The Bronx, Scotland and New Zealand, singing songs they wrote. Anywhere you go in this world kids are making up songs and singing them together because singing together is just about the most humanly fundamental thing two people can do. Sometimes folks who write songs get together to do a song share. This episode is something like that. You'll hear kids sharing their favorite songs from the show, many of them with slight changes either from misheard lyrics or modifications they felt were necessary. That is the folk process after all. You'll hear families harmonizing, part singing, vocal jamming and riffing back and forth the way families have been doing for centuries. And you'll hear some of the most creative and joyful original songs you've every heard, all written and performed by the single digit class. Pete Seeger said "Our Greatest songs are yet unsung." Well a few of them just got sung. I hope you enjoy them and feel inspired to record a few of your own to share with your friends. Thanks for coming to our celebration. Yours, Dan Saks