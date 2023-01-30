Teenage girls face unprecedented challenges - and so do their parents. From anxiety, loneliness, and depression to struggles with friendships, body image, and s... More
Available Episodes
5 of 70
Ep. 67 : The College Transition - 6 Ways to Navigate It Well (with Mary Frances Robertson)
One key component to thriving in college is deciding ahead of time who you want to be and how you plan to live. In other words, being INTENTIONAL. Join Kari and her friend, Mary Frances Robertson, a recent University of Alabama graduate, as they talk about being intentional during your campus years with your time, your relationships, and your life goals.Ep. 67 Show Notes:o Contact Mary Frances: Instagram and [email protected] University of Alabama, Bigtime Ministries, Young Life, Mariee Ami o Kari’s books: Love Her Well, More Than a Mom, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know, Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?o Contact Kari: [email protected], Instagram, and Facebook
4/20/2023
1:27:20
Ep. 66: Teaching Our Daughters about Money - and Realistic Expectations for Marriage (with Kim Anderson)
One big source of conflict in marriage is financial stress. Even 2 people raised in the same socioeconomic class can have drastically different ideas about money - and how to spend it. Shaped by social media and an age of affluence, many girls treat their dates like an ATM machine and aspire to a materialistic lifestyle their young husbands can't afford. They have unrealistic expectations that lead to arguments, disillusionment, and debt. Join Kari and Kim Anderson as they discuss ways to help your daughter build healthy ideas about money and learn the value of a dollar. Ep. 66 Show Notes:o Contact Kim at Kim Anderson Life, Real Tools for Parenting Anxious Kids or the free Burnt-Out Mom Guideo Follow Kim on Instagram o Kari’s books: More Than a Mom, Love Her Well, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?o Kari’s Blog - www.karikampakis.com/blog/o Contact: [email protected], Instagram, and Facebook
3/24/2023
44:08
Ep. 65: Marriage & Reconnecting with Your Spouse (with Kim Anderson)
When you're busy raising kids, things get sacrificed. What often ends up on the backburner during the divide-and-conquer years of raising teenagers is your marriage. Join Kari and Nashville counselor Kim Anderson, both married for 25 years, as they talk about reconnecting with your spouse and finding your way back to each other. Ep. 65 Show Notes:o Contact Kim at Kim Anderson Life, Real Tools for Parenting Anxious Kids or the free Burnt-Out Mom Guideo The Meaning of Marriage by Dr. Tim Kellero Follow Kim on Instagramo Follow Kari on Instagram and Facebook o Kari’s books: More Than a Mom, Love Her Well, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?o Kari’s Blog - www.karikampakis.com/blog/
3/12/2023
56:32
Ep. 64: The Good Girl in Comparison (with Mary Lauren Burdeshaw)
As humans, we long to believe we are good. And for teens especially, it's tempting to gauge yourself against peers and think you're doing well when your choices aren't as bad as their choices. You're considered a "good girl" or "good guy," but what you really are is a good girl/guy in comparison. God calls us to a higher standard. He wants us to look at Jesus, not people, when seeing where we have room to improve. Join Kari and Mary Lauren as they talk about virtue and not settling for a life of spiritual mediocrity. Ep. 64 Show Notes:o Kari’s books: Love Her Well, More Than a Mom, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know, Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Knowo Contact Kari: [email protected], Instagram, and Facebooko Contact Mary Lauren: Instagram
2/26/2023
1:01:40
Ep. 63: 5 Things Teen Boys & Young Men Should Know (with Will Hudson)
Today's culture tells boys that being "the man" is all about dominance, conquests, and becoming the loudest person in the room. For parents trying to raise godly sons...and boys who care about their faith...fighting that tension between what gets celebrated by society and what God desires can be a real struggle. Join Kari as she talks to recent Samford graduate Will Hudson about the real-life challenges facing boys today and 5 action steps they can take to deepen their faith. This episode is packed with good advice and conversation starters to help the next generation live fully and in peace. You don't want to miss it!Ep. 63 Show Notes:o Contact Will: Instagramo Contact Kari: [email protected], Instagram, and Facebooko Kari’s books: Love Her Well, More Than a Mom, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know, and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?
Teenage girls face unprecedented challenges - and so do their parents. From anxiety, loneliness, and depression to struggles with friendships, body image, and self-worth, it's a perfect storm of challenges. For moms with daughters, big questions have emerged: How can we help them thrive? How can we offer hope, wisdom, calm, and strength? In the Girl Mom podcast, Kari Kampakis, a mom of 4 girls and author of 4 books, unites women who aim to be strong mothers raising empowered daughters. Addressing modern-day issues through the lens of faith, Kari helps mothers feel less alone, more encouraged, and more equipped in their relationships.