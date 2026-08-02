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109 episodes
Ep. 107: I’m Catholic, He’s Greek Orthodox. Here’s How We Make it Work (with Harry Kampakis)07/27/2026 | 44 mins.As both the Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church have seen a huge surge of young adults converting in recent years, Kari and Harry have fielded many questions from people interested in learning more about their faith. In this episode, they share the backstory of their spiritual journey, how it's evolved, and their big hope for the future.
Ep. 107 Show Notes:
o Favorite Podcasts: The Bible in a Year, The Catechism in a Year, Father Evan Armatas, Word on Fire, Live with the Louhs, The Arena
o Hallow App
o Father Mike Schmitz on Catholic + Orthodox Common Ground on the Eucharist - “Pray for the unity of Christians, that one day, what divides us as Christians, may be overcome by what unites us as Christians.”
o "Pope Leo XIV attends the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George in Istanbul, and joins Patriarch Bartholomew I to underscore the bonds that unite us in our Christian faith and the continuing efforts to seek full communion"
o Join Kari on Substack, Instagram, or Facebook; Sign Up for Kari's email list
o Kari's Bestselling Book for Moms: Is Your Daughter Ready?
o Kari's Bestselling Devo for Teen & College Girls: Yours, Not Hers: 40 Devotions to Stop Comparisons and Love Your Life
o Kari’s Books: Love Her Well, More Than a Mom, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?
Ep. 106: Starting a Bible Club for Your Child + Their Friends (with Kathy Anderson)03/30/2026 | 44 mins.It's a well-known statistic that 85% of people who place their faith in Jesus Christ as their Savior do so between the ages of 4 to 14. Knowing this increases the urgency for ministries to work in tandem to bring the Gospel to children before the teenage years. Join Kari as she talks to Kathy Anderson, a Mountain Brook grandmother who has led Bible Studies for children for 40+ years and equips the moms behind her to carry on the torch.
Ep. 105 Show Notes:
o Contact Kathy at kda21kda21@gmail.com
o Contact Bible Club Ministries at bibleclubministries@gmail.com
o Footsteps of Faith Bible Study Curriculum (from BCM International)
o Join Kari on Substack, Instagram, or Facebook; Sign Up for Kari's email list
o Kari's Bestselling Book for Girl Moms Is Your Daughter Ready?
o Kari's Bestselling Devo for Teen & College Girls: Yours, Not Hers: 40 Devotions to Stop Comparisons and Love Your Life
o Kari’s Books: Love Her Well, More Than a Mom, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?
- In today's world of superstars, having a stellar resume isn't enough. Whether your child is applying for a job, grad school, or another opportunity, they'll always be up against equally talented (or more talented) candidates. What's often the deciding factor in who gets selected are those soft skills that can be taught in school yet are very evident once you talk to someone. Join Kari and Cynthia Yanoff for another conversation about helping your child become their best self.
Ep. 105 Show Notes:
o Find Cynthia on Instagram and MESSmerized Podcast, Order Her New Book How'd I Miss That?
o Kari's Bestselling Book for Girl Moms Is Your Daughter Ready?
o Kari's Bestselling Devo for Teen & College Girls: Yours, Not Hers: 40 Devotions to Stop Comparisons and Love Your Life
o Join Kari on Substack, Instagram, or Facebook; Sign Up for Kari's email list
o Kari’s Books: Love Her Well, More Than a Mom, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?
Ep. 104: Dating Advice from a Boy Mom + Girl Mom Perspective (with Cynthia Yanoff)03/13/2026 | 48 mins.One thing most girls don’t realize about boys is how much courage it takes to ask someone out. And one thing most boys don't realize about girls is how they need consistency in a relationship - not someone who starts off strong and then quits making effort once they're dating. Join Kari and the always hilarious Cynthia Yanoff for a fun discussion about helping your child navigate today's dating landscape.
Ep. 104 Show Notes:
o Find Cynthia on Instagram and MESSmerized Podcast, Order Her New Book How'd I Miss That?
o Kari's Bestselling Book for Girl Moms Is Your Daughter Ready?
o Kari's Bestselling Devo for Teen & College Girls: Yours, Not Hers: 40 Devotions to Stop Comparisons and Love Your Life
o Join Kari on Substack, Instagram, or Facebook; Sign Up for Kari's email list
o Kari’s Books: Love Her Well, More Than a Mom, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?
Ep. 103: Why Camp Friends are So Valuable (with Missy and Loren Jane Roper of Camp Hollymont)02/02/2026 | 36 mins.We all need our happy place, a special setting that feels like home, and for thousands of girls over the past 40+ years, Camp Hollymont has been that place. Join Kari as she talks to Missy and Loren Jane Roper about the confidence and growth in faith, friendships, and character that happens as girls find a home away from home at this beloved Christian camp.
Ep. 103 Show Notes:
o Learn More About Camp Hollymont
o Follow Camp Hollymont on Instagram
o Find Missy and Loren Jane on Instagram
o Kari's Bestselling Book for Girl Moms Is Your Daughter Ready?
o Kari's Bestselling Devo for Teen & College Girls: Yours, Not Hers: 40 Devotions to Stop Comparisons and Love Your Life
o Join Kari on Substack, Instagram, or Facebook; Sign Up for Kari's email list
o Kari’s Books: Love Her Well, More Than a Mom, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?
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About Girl Mom Podcast
Girls today face unprecedented challenges - and so do their parents. From anxiety, loneliness, and depression to struggles with friendships, body image, and self-worth, it's a perfect storm of challenges. For girl moms, big questions have emerged: How can we help them thrive? How can we offer hope, wisdom, calm, and strength? In this podcast, Kari Kampakis, a mom of 4 girls and author of 6 books, unites women who aim to be strong mothers raising empowered daughters. Addressing modern-day issues through the lens of faith, Kari helps mothers feel less alone, more encouraged, and more equipped to build strong relationships.Podcast website
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