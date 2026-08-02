As both the Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church have seen a huge surge of young adults converting in recent years, Kari and Harry have fielded many questions from people interested in learning more about their faith. In this episode, they share the backstory of their spiritual journey, how it's evolved, and their big hope for the future.

Ep. 107 Show Notes:

o Favorite Podcasts: The Bible in a Year, The Catechism in a Year, Father Evan Armatas, Word on Fire, Live with the Louhs, The Arena

o Hallow App

o Father Mike Schmitz on Catholic + Orthodox Common Ground on the Eucharist - “Pray for the unity of Christians, that one day, what divides us as Christians, may be overcome by what unites us as Christians.”

o "Pope Leo XIV attends the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George in Istanbul, and joins Patriarch Bartholomew I to underscore the bonds that unite us in our Christian faith and the continuing efforts to seek full communion"

o Join Kari on Substack, Instagram, or Facebook; Sign Up for Kari's email list

o Kari's Bestselling Book for Moms: Is Your Daughter Ready?

o Kari's Bestselling Devo for Teen & College Girls: Yours, Not Hers: 40 Devotions to Stop Comparisons and Love Your Life



o Kari’s Books: Love Her Well, More Than a Mom, 10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know and Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?