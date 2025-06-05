On News Time today we’re counting down five stories that all feature amazing animals. You’ll hear about a itty bitty critter getting a boost from a biscuit, you’ll meet a cheeky bird that’s broken the law twice, and we’ll bob along to the beat with a marine mammal in our Wow of the Week. Quiz Questions1. What is Harry the cocker spaniel's important job?2. What is the main food source of the mountain pygmy possum?3. How many of Hutan the tiger's teeth needed treatment?4. In which country was the duck caught speeding?5. What type of animal is Ronan?Bonus Tricky QuestionWhat machine trained Ronan to nod to the beat?Answers1. Therapy dog2. Bogong moth3. Three4. Switzerland5. Californian sea lionBonus Tricky AnswerMetronome
12:13
Modelling fashion and football passion
On News Time today, you’ll hear from some impressive First Nations role models who are also catwalk models. You’ll also meet a talented athlete who’s switching between sports, and we’ll light up the sky in our Wow of the Week.Quiz Questions1. What is the name of the fashion event held recently in Sydney?2. What do Amina and her group do while they learn English?3. What is the name of Abbygail-Nigella's alpaca?4. How many days after her A-League win did Sarah start training for the AFLW pre-season? 5. How big was the meteorite that Marcus found?Bonus Tricky QuestionWhich two teams does Sarah Rowe play in?Answers1. Australian Fashion Week2. Sew3. Violet4. Three5. As big as a tennis ballBonus Tricky AnswerCentral Coast Mariners (A-League) and Collingwood Magpies (AFLW)
12:34
Waking words and problem birds
On this week's News Time, we’ll hear about a sleeping language, we’ll head to an office building that’s been taken over by birds, and then we’ll go the distance for our Wow of the Week!Quiz Questions1. How old is Armardo?2. Where will the 2025 World Jump Rope Championships be held?3. What is the name of the 'sleeping' language being learned by preschoolers on the NSW Central Coast?4. A flock of which bird have taken over an office building?5. Which charity is Brooke raising money for?Bonus Tricky QuestionWhat is the name of the mountain that Sir Edmund Hillary described as "beautiful but unclimbable"?Answers1. 852. Japan3. Darkinjung4. Pigeons5. Blue Tree ProjectBonus Tricky AnswerAma Dablam
12:57
Shipwreck decay and World Bee Day
On this episode of News Time, we'll get the buzz on World Bee Day, we’ll dive to the bottom of the sea searching for shipwrecks, and then we’ll pop on a pair of wings and a beak for our Wow of the Week!Quiz Questions1. What name has the new pope given himself?2. How many different species of bee are in Australia?3. Nearly 1,000 people from which NSW town relied on a public phone box during bushfires?4. Which state government is looking to preserve shipwrecks?5. What bird did Matt dress up as?Bonus Tricky QuestionHow many shipwrecks are along the Queensland coast, and how many have been found?Answers1. Pope Leo XIV (the fourteenth)2. Around 2,0003. Narooma4. Queensland5. (Eurasian) CurlewBonus Tricky Answer1400 shipwrecks, with only 200 found so far.
13:05
Ice-cold recovery and seashell discovery
This week on News Time, we'll hear about some ice-cold innovation, meet an eight-year-old who has sifted out a significant seashell, and we'll roam an island for our Wow of the Week!Quiz Questions1. How many books were passed along the human chain?2. What tool has been designed to help para-athletes get in and out of ice baths?3. Freshwater turtles are known as the WHAT of the river?4. What shell did Zora discover?5. What breed of dog is Valerie?Bonus Tricky QuestionHow many left-handed shells have ever been discovered?Answers1. More than 9,0002. Transfer aids3. Vacuum cleaners4. A top shell, nicknamed a "left-handed" seashell5. Miniature dachshundBonus Tricky AnswerFewer than 20
Every Friday, join Ruby for News Time as she counts down the week’s most interesting news stories for kids. From amazing animals to special events, the natural world to outer space, News Time is made especially for children to help them understand the world around them.