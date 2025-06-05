Shipwreck decay and World Bee Day

On this episode of News Time, we'll get the buzz on World Bee Day, we’ll dive to the bottom of the sea searching for shipwrecks, and then we’ll pop on a pair of wings and a beak for our Wow of the Week!Quiz Questions1. What name has the new pope given himself?2. How many different species of bee are in Australia?3. Nearly 1,000 people from which NSW town relied on a public phone box during bushfires?4. Which state government is looking to preserve shipwrecks?5. What bird did Matt dress up as?Bonus Tricky QuestionHow many shipwrecks are along the Queensland coast, and how many have been found?Answers1. Pope Leo XIV (the fourteenth)2. Around 2,0003. Narooma4. Queensland5. (Eurasian) CurlewBonus Tricky Answer1400 shipwrecks, with only 200 found so far.