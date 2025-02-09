We explore Black History through stories from Dr. Marsha Hardeman, Professor of Africana Studies at the University of New Mexico.
--------
59:00
Eagles
Take flight with the magnificent and mighty eagle on a field trip to the Zuni Eagle Sanctuary with Lucasti and Caibiya, and the Kids Crew meet Dr. Brian Millsap, a biologist who has spent his life studying eagles. Learn with us!
--------
59:00
At The Bottom of the Sea
This time on The Children’s Hour, the Kids Crew get aboard the JOIDES Resolution, virtually, while the ship is at sea off the coast of Portugal. We meet Amy Mayer, the Onboard Outreach Officer for the JOIDES Expedition 397, and research fellow Saray Sanchez.
--------
59:00
Folk Art
Join The Children's Hour Kids Crew in a field trip to the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market, the largest in the world! Learn what makes something "Folk Art" in conversations with artists from dozens of countries. This episode comes with a Learn-Along guide for use in classrooms.
--------
59:00
Forests
Join The Children’s Hour as we venture into the enchanting world of forests. Hosted by Katie Stone, along with the inquisitive Kids Crew and special guest Dr. Lisa Markovchik, an ecologist from WildEarth Guardians, this episode delves deep into the vital role forests play in sustaining life on Earth.
The Children’s Hour is Kids Public Radio, broadcasting weekly on public radio stations worldwide. Our theme based shows are entertaining and educational, and feature only the best in music. Excellent for road trips, explore our world and learn with us!