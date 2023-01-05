181. Your Assumptions About Me: My Parenting Style, Who Get's The Final Say + Prenup? with Jamie Scrimgeour

It's just me this week and we are switching things up and doing an assumptions episode. You submitted your assumptions about me or our stepfamily life, and I am confirming or debunking them. In this episode I am exposing it all - from my stepkids, to our marriage, the ex, do we have a prenup and so much more!