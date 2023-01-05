When Jamie couldn't find the stepmom support and conversations she was looking for, she decided to create her own. Each week, Jamie Scrimgeour brings you real... More
185: The Child Support System Is Flawed + Why You Shouldn't Bring Your Girlfriend To Kid's Soccer with Dennis Vetrano
Dennis R. Vetrano, Jr. and Jamie rift on all the issues that come up with the legal system when Jamie is chatting with stepmoms. Should a stepmom go to court? What do I think about spousal support? What's wrong with the child support system? Would I go after spousal support? When should you meet the kids? Why you shouldn't date before your divorce is final and more. For more from Dennis: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drvlaw/ Website: https://www.drvetranolaw.com/ You can also follow him on TikTok.
5/1/2023
45:35
184: Age Differences, Divorce, Self Confidence + Sunflower Oil. A Random Chat.
Jamie and her cousin Michelle ask eachother a bunch of random questions. How do Jamie's stepkids feel when they travel without them? Was Michelle embarassed when she got divorced? How does Jamie deal with her anxiety? How did Michelle overcome feeling insecuire about academics. Does Jamie's age difference with Darren worry her? And more... For More From Michelle Follow them on Instagram: @itsmichellepfile
4/24/2023
50:05
183: Conflict With The Ex + Your Stepkids? Here's What We Would Do
Jamie and her husband Darren share how they would handle stressful stepfamily situations that you submitted on Instagram.
4/17/2023
41:37
182. Managing Stress, Sleep Debt + Not Wanting Your Stepkid In Your Bed with Alanna McGinn
Sleep Coach Alanna McGinn, founder of Goodnite Sleep Site is on the show to dive into all things sleep. In this episode, we talk about ways to manage stress so it doesn't impact your sleep, sleep hygiene, sleep debt and we also get into common sleep issues in co-parenting. Things like what do you do if bio mom is co-sleeping but you don't feel comfortable with it (or don't want to), how to handle when each home has different sleep routines, and how to set boundaries when it comes to your stepkids and sleep. For More From Alanna: Website: www.goodnightsleepsite.com Follow her on Instagram: www.instagram.com/gnsleepsite Find her on Facebook: www.facebook.com/goodnightsleepsite
4/10/2023
56:16
181. Your Assumptions About Me: My Parenting Style, Who Get's The Final Say + Prenup? with Jamie Scrimgeour
It's just me this week and we are switching things up and doing an assumptions episode. You submitted your assumptions about me or our stepfamily life, and I am confirming or debunking them. In this episode I am exposing it all - from my stepkids, to our marriage, the ex, do we have a prenup and so much more!
