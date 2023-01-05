Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jamie Scrimgeour
  • 185: The Child Support System Is Flawed + Why You Shouldn't Bring Your Girlfriend To Kid's Soccer with Dennis Vetrano
    Dennis R. Vetrano, Jr. and Jamie rift on all the issues that come up with the legal system when Jamie is chatting with stepmoms.   Should a stepmom go to court? What do I think about spousal support? What's wrong with the child support system? Would I go after spousal support? When should you meet the kids? Why you shouldn't date before your divorce is final and more.   For more from Dennis: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drvlaw/ Website: https://www.drvetranolaw.com/   You can also follow him on TikTok.   For more from Jamie Scrimgeour visit www.jamiescrimgeour.com Follow along on Instagram: www.instagram.com/jamiescrimgeour Follow along on Facebook: www.facebook.com/scrimgeourjamie   Join The KICK-ASS Stepmom Community: www.jamiescrimgeour.com/membership Join Redefine Stepmotherhood - www.jamiescrimgeour.com/mastermind Download The Secret To Improving Your Stepfamily Life: www.jamiescrimgeour.com/freeguide   This episode is sponsored by NuCalm. Use code JAMIE10 for 10% off your subscription at www.nucalm.com.
    5/1/2023
    45:35
  • 184: Age Differences, Divorce, Self Confidence + Sunflower Oil. A Random Chat.
    Jamie and her cousin Michelle ask eachother a bunch of random questions.   How do Jamie's stepkids feel when they travel without them? Was Michelle embarassed when she got divorced? How does Jamie deal with her anxiety? How did Michelle overcome feeling insecuire about academics. Does Jamie's age difference with Darren worry her?   And more...   For more from Jamie Scrimgeour visit www.jamiescrimgeour.com Follow along on Instagram: www.instagram.com/jamiescrimgeour Follow along on Facebook: www.facebook.com/scrimgeourjamie   Join The KICK-ASS Stepmom Community (formerly Exclusive Stepmom Community) www.jamiescrimgeour.com/membership Download The Secret To Improving Your Stepfamily Life: www.jamiescrimgeour.com/freeguide Book A Call With Jamie: www.jamiescrimgeour.com/coaching     For More From Michelle Follow them on Instagram: @itsmichellepfile   Thanks to Our Sponsors: This episode is sponsored by NuCalm. Use code JAMIE10 for 10% off your subscription at www.nucalm.com.   Join the Life Edit via www.jamiescrimgeour.com/lifeedit and use the code JAMIE for 20% off.
    4/24/2023
    50:05
  • 183: Conflict With The Ex + Your Stepkids? Here's What We Would Do
    Jamie and her husband Darren share how they would handle stressful stepfamily situations that you submitted on Instagram.   For more from Jamie: Website: www.jamiescrimgeour.com Follow along on Instagram @jamiescrimgeour and @kickassstepmompodcast Find me on Facebook Join The Membership Download The Secret To Improving Your Stepfamily Life Book a coaching call: www.jamiescrimgeour.com/coaching Get 120 Ways To Be A KICK-ASS Stepmom - www.jamiescrimgeour.com/ebook     Get Your Ticket To The Stepmom Summit: www.jamiescrimgeour.com/stepmomsummit   Join The Life Edit with Krista Williams of Almost 30 www.jamiescrimgeour.com/lifeedit and use the code JAMIE for 20% off   This episode is sponsored by NuCalm. Use code JAMIE10 for 10% off your subscription at www.nucalm.com.
    4/17/2023
    41:37
  • 182. Managing Stress, Sleep Debt + Not Wanting Your Stepkid In Your Bed with Alanna McGinn
    Sleep Coach Alanna McGinn, founder of Goodnite Sleep Site is on the show to dive into all things sleep. In this episode, we talk about ways to manage stress so it doesn't impact your sleep, sleep hygiene, sleep debt and we also get into common sleep issues in co-parenting. Things like what do you do if bio mom is co-sleeping but you don't feel comfortable with it (or don't want to), how to handle when each home has different sleep routines, and how to set boundaries when it comes to your stepkids and sleep.   For more from Jamie: Website: www.jamiescrimgeour.com Follow along on Instagram @jamiescrimgeour and @kickassstepmompodcast Find me on Facebook Join The Membership Download The Secret To Improving Your Stepfamily Life   To attend The Stepmom Summit head to www.jamiescrimgeour.com/stepmomsummit   For More From Alanna: Website: www.goodnightsleepsite.com Follow her on Instagram: www.instagram.com/gnsleepsite Find her on Facebook: www.facebook.com/goodnightsleepsite   Thanks to Our Sponsors: This episode is sponsored by Cozy Earth. Use code COZYJAMIE40 for 40% off your order at www.jamiescrimgeour.com/cozyearth This episode is sponsored by NuCalm. Use code JAMIE10 for 10% off your subscription at www.nucalm.com.
    4/10/2023
    56:16
  • 181. Your Assumptions About Me: My Parenting Style, Who Get's The Final Say + Prenup? with Jamie Scrimgeour
    It's just me this week and we are switching things up and doing an assumptions episode. You submitted your assumptions about me or our stepfamily life, and I am confirming or debunking them.  In this episode I am exposing it all - from my stepkids, to our marriage, the ex, do we have a prenup and so much more!    For more from Jamie: Website: www.jamiescrimgeour.com Follow along on Instagram @jamiescrimgeour and @kickassstepmompodcast Find me on Facebook Join The Membership Download The Secret To Improving Your Stepfamily Life   Thanks to Our Sponsors: This episode is sponsored by Better Help. Get 10% off your first month by heading to www.betterhelp.com/stepmom. Become a member of The Exclusive Stepmom Community for the stepmom support and resources you need for just $9.99/month or $99.99 a year: www.jamiescrimgeour.com/membership
    4/3/2023
    32:11

About The KICK-ASS Stepmom Podcast

When Jamie couldn't find the stepmom support and conversations she was looking for, she decided to create her own. Each week, Jamie Scrimgeour brings you real life conversations about blended family, relationships, personal development and more. With tips, strategies, mindset shifts and KICK-ASS Guests, Jamie’s goal is to inspire you to live your own version of a KICK-ASS Life while bringing you along as she creates her own.
