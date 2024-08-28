Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting

194: How Do I Help My Daughter Get Past an Ugly Rumor?

Has your teen ever been on the receiving end of an ugly rumor? In this episode, Dr. Lisa Damour and Reena dive into the challenges of middle and high school social dynamics, offering advice on supporting a daughter who's the target of damaging gossip. From encouraging new friendships and activities to sticking up for the truth, Dr. Lisa shares valuable insights on providing support. The episode also addresses how to help tweens and teens maintain a sense of perspective during painful times, when to involve the school, and what to do with gossip about other kids in the community.