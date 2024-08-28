Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsKids & FamilyAsk Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting
Listen to Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting in the App
Listen to Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting

Podcast Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting
Dr. Lisa Damour/Good Trouble Productions
“Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting” is the essential podcast for parents seeking expert guidance, tested strategies, and psychological insights on raising k...
More
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & WellnessMental Health

Available Episodes

5 of 197
  • 194: How Do I Help My Daughter Get Past an Ugly Rumor?
    “Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting” is the essential podcast for parents seeking expert guidance, tested strategies, and psychological insights on raising kids, especially tweens and teens. Join renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour and former journalist and mom of two Reena Ninan as they explore real-life parenting challenges. Looking to learn more about how to boost kids’ resilience, build their confidence, or support their emotional well-being? Dr. Lisa and Reena have got you covered! Together they address listener questions about stress, anxiety, social media concerns, school pressures, and challenges in peer relationships. Each episode provides practical advice and science-backed solutions to help parents raise resilient, confident, and emotionally healthy kids. Tune in every week for the latest topics in parenting, child psychology, and family wellness. Get answers to your most pressing parenting questions. New episodes drop every Tuesday.  ________________ Has your teen ever been on the receiving end of an ugly rumor? In this episode, Dr. Lisa Damour and Reena dive into the challenges of middle and high school social dynamics, offering advice on supporting a daughter who’s the target of damaging gossip. From encouraging new friendships and activities to sticking up for the truth, Dr. Lisa shares valuable insights on providing support. The episode also addresses how to help tweens and teens maintain a sense of perspective during painful times, when to involve the school, and what to do with gossip about other kids in the community. We want to hear from you! How have you helped your child handle rumors or social challenges? Follow and subscribe to our YouTube channel where you can see all our latest video episodes: https://youtube.com/@asklisapodcast And follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @AskLisaPodcast, @Lisa.Damour, @ReenaNinan. Checkout Dr. Lisa’s website for more resources: https://www.drlisadamour.com/ Ask Lisa is produced by: https://www.goodtroubleproductions.com ________________ Episode Keywords: rumors, relational aggression, middle school, high school, support, new friends, activities, truth, distraction, adult perspective, involvement, school Show Keywords: ask lisa podcast, dr lisa damour, reena ninan, psychology, parenting, podcast, teens, tweens, parenting teens, parenting tweens, teen parenting, tween parenting, parenting tips, parenting advice, positive parenting, parenting podcast, teen behavior, tween challenges, raising tweens, raising teens, parenting hacks, parenting help, family dynamics, kids podcast, mental health, teen mental health, attachment styles, emotional intelligence Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    30:59
  • 193: Should I Talk with My Teens About My Own Mental Health Challenges?
    “Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting” is the essential podcast for parents seeking expert guidance, tested strategies, and psychological insights on raising kids, especially tweens and teens. Join renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour and former journalist and mom of two Reena Ninan as they explore real-life parenting challenges. Looking to learn more about how to boost kids’ resilience, build their confidence, or support their emotional well-being? Dr. Lisa and Reena have got you covered! Together they address listener questions about stress, anxiety, social media concerns, school pressures, and challenges in peer relationships. Each episode provides practical advice and science-backed solutions to help parents raise resilient, confident, and emotionally healthy kids. Tune in every week for the latest topics in parenting, child psychology, and family wellness. Get answers to your most pressing parenting questions. New episodes drop every Tuesday. How can open conversations about mental health strengthen your connection with your teen? In this episode, Dr. Lisa Damour and Reena explore how parents can discuss their own mental health challenges with teenagers, emphasizing the importance of timing, honesty, and focusing on your child's needs. They share practical coping strategies and insights on navigating family history and past struggles, while also stressing the need for parents to protect their own mental well-being. We want to hear from you! How have mental health conversations shaped your relationship with your teen? Follow and subscribe to our YouTube channel where you can see all our latest video episodes: https://youtube.com/@asklisapodcast And follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @AskLisaPodcast, @Lisa.Damour, @ReenaNinan. Checkout Dr. Lisa’s website for more resources: https://www.drlisadamour.com/ Ask Lisa is produced by: https://www.goodtroubleproductions.com Episode Keywords: rumors, relational aggression, middle school, high school, support, new friends, activities, truth, distraction, adult perspective, involvement, school Show Keywords: ask lisa podcast, dr lisa damour, reena ninan, psychology, parenting, podcast, teens, tweens, parenting teens, parenting tweens, teen parenting, tween parenting, parenting tips, parenting advice, positive parenting, parenting podcast, teen behavior, tween challenges, raising tweens, raising teens, parenting hacks, parenting help, family dynamics, kids podcast, mental health, teen mental health, attachment styles, emotional intelligence Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    33:31
  • 192: Raising Resilient Kids in Uncertain Times with Tovah Klein, PhD
    “Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting” is the essential podcast for parents seeking expert guidance, tested strategies, and psychological insights on raising kids, especially tweens and teens. Join renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour and former journalist and mom of two Reena Ninan as they explore real-life parenting challenges. Looking to learn more about how to boost kids’ resilience, build their confidence, or support their emotional well-being? Dr. Lisa and Reena have got you covered! Together they address listener questions about stress, anxiety, social media concerns, school pressures, and challenges in peer relationships. Each episode provides practical advice and science-backed solutions to help parents raise resilient, confident, and emotionally healthy kids. Tune in every week for the latest topics in parenting, child psychology, and family wellness. Get answers to your most pressing parenting questions. New episodes drop every Tuesday.  How can we help our children bounce back from setbacks and build lasting resilience? In this episode, Dr. Lisa Damour, Reena and Dr. Tovah Klein dive into the critical role parents play in fostering resilience in children. They break down the five pillars of resilience and offer practical advice on helping kids navigate failure while maintaining a steady presence. They discuss the importance of self-awareness and self-care for parents as we guide our children through life’s inevitable challenges. We want to hear from you! How do you help your children build resilience, and what challenges have you faced along the way? Tovah’s book: https://www.tovahklein.com/books#order Tovah’s website: https://www.tovahklein.com/ Follow and subscribe to our YouTube channel where you can see all our latest video episodes: https://youtube.com/@asklisapodcast And follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @AskLisaPodcast, @Lisa.Damour, @ReenaNinan. Checkout Dr. Lisa’s website for more resources: https://www.drlisadamour.com/ Ask Lisa is produced by: https://www.goodtroubleproductions.com Episode Keywords: resilience, children, parents, emotions, connection, acceptance, failure, setbacks, self-awareness, self-care, steady presence, dr. tovah p. klein Show Keywords: ask lisa podcast, dr lisa damour, reena ninan, psychology, parenting, podcast, teens, tweens, parenting teens, parenting tweens, teen parenting, tween parenting, parenting tips, parenting advice, positive parenting, parenting podcast, teen behavior, tween challenges, raising tweens, raising teens, parenting hacks, parenting help, family dynamics, kids podcast, mental health, teen mental health, attachment styles, emotional intelligence Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    41:02
  • 191: Should I Let My Kid Use Swear Words?
    “Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting” is the essential podcast for parents seeking expert guidance, tested strategies, and psychological insights on raising kids, especially tweens and teens. Join renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour and former journalist and mom of two Reena Ninan as they explore real-life parenting challenges.  Looking to learn more about how to boost kids’ resilience, build their confidence, or support their emotional well-being? Dr. Lisa and Reena have got you covered! Together they address listener questions about stress, anxiety, social media concerns, school pressures, and challenges in peer relationships. Each episode provides practical advice and science-backed solutions to help parents raise resilient, confident, and emotionally healthy kids. Tune in every week for the latest topics in parenting, child psychology, and family wellness. Get answers to your most pressing parenting questions. New episodes drop every Tuesday.  Is it okay for tweens and teens to swear? Or is it a behavior that is always grounds for concern? In this episode, Reena and Dr. Lisa tackle a heartfelt letter from a mom struggling with her 10-year-old’s explosive outbursts and explore why children are drawn to swearing and how, at times, it can be used to cause or express emotional pain. Dr. Lisa unpacks the research on why people swear, emphasizes the importance of predictability and consistency in setting boundaries around cursing, and discusses when swearing in tweens and teens might be a sign that it’s time to seek therapy or school counseling. We want to hear from you! How do you handle swearing in your household? Do you have the same rules for yourself and your kids? Follow and subscribe to our YouTube channel where you can see all our latest video episodes: https://youtube.com/@asklisapodcast And follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @AskLisaPodcast, @Lisa.Damour, @ReenaNinan. Checkout Dr. Lisa’s website for more resources: https://www.drlisadamour.com/ Ask Lisa is produced by: https://www.goodtroubleproductions.com Episode Keywords: swearing, cursing, emotional pain, therapy, predictability, consistency, swear words Show Keywords: ask lisa podcast, dr lisa damour, reena ninan, psychology, parenting, podcast, teens, tweens, parenting teens, parenting tweens, teen parenting, tween parenting, parenting tips, parenting advice, positive parenting, parenting podcast, teen behavior, tween challenges, raising tweens, raising teens, parenting hacks, parenting help, family dynamics, kids podcast, mental health, teen mental health, attachment styles, emotional intelligence Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    31:37
  • 190: How Can I Help My Depressed Teen?
    “Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting” is the essential podcast for parents seeking expert guidance, tested strategies, and psychological insights on raising kids, especially tweens and teens. Join renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour and former journalist and mom of two Reena Ninan as they explore real-life parenting challenges.  Looking to learn more about how to boost kids’ resilience, build their confidence, or support their emotional well-being? Dr. Lisa and Reena have got you covered! Together they address listener questions about stress, anxiety, social media concerns, school pressures, and challenges in peer relationships. Each episode provides practical advice and science-backed solutions to help parents raise resilient, confident, and emotionally healthy kids. Tune in every week for the latest topics in parenting, child psychology, and family wellness. Get answers to your most pressing parenting questions. New episodes drop every Tuesday. ﻿ Is your teen struggling with depression? This episode offers essential guidance on how parents can support their teens through tough times, from managing daily routines and addressing intrusive thoughts, to assessing the risk of self-harm. Dr. Lisa discusses various treatment options, including medication, therapy, and exercise, while emphasizing the importance of open conversations and the role of social media. We want to hear from you! How do you set healthy boundaries and safeguard your child’s mental well-being? Follow and subscribe to our YouTube channel where you can see all our latest video episodes: https://youtube.com/@asklisapodcast And follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @AskLisaPodcast, @Lisa.Damour, @ReenaNinan. Checkout Dr. Lisa’s website for more resources: https://www.drlisadamour.com/ Ask Lisa is produced by: https://www.goodtroubleproductions.com Episode Keywords: depression, teens, routines, intrusive thoughts, self-harm, medication, therapy, exercise, social media, boundaries Show Keywords: ask lisa podcast, dr lisa damour, reena ninan, psychology, parenting, podcast, teens, tweens, parenting teens, parenting tweens, teen parenting, tween parenting, parenting tips, parenting advice, positive parenting, parenting podcast, teen behavior, tween challenges, raising tweens, raising teens, parenting hacks, parenting help, family dynamics, kids podcast, mental health, teen mental health, attachment styles, emotional intelligence Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    31:36

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting

“Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting” is the essential podcast for parents seeking expert guidance, tested strategies, and psychological insights on raising kids, especially tweens and teens. Join renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour and former journalist and mom of two Reena Ninan as they explore real-life parenting challenges.   Looking to learn more about how to boost kids’ resilience, build their confidence, or support their emotional well-being? Dr. Lisa and Reena have got you covered! Together they address listener questions about stress, anxiety, social media concerns, school pressures, and challenges in peer relationships. Each episode provides practical advice and science-backed solutions to help parents raise resilient, confident, and emotionally healthy kids. Tune in every week for the latest topics in parenting, child psychology, and family wellness. Get answers to your most pressing parenting questions. New episodes drop every Tuesday. Keywords: ask lisa podcast, dr. lisa damour, reena ninan, psychology, parenting, podcast, teens, tweens, parenting teens, parenting tweens, teen parenting, tween parenting, parenting tips, parenting advice, positive parenting, parenting podcast, teen behavior, tween challenges, raising tweens, raising teens, parenting hacks, parenting help, family dynamics, kids podcast, mental health, teen mental health, attachment styles, emotional intelligence
Podcast website

Listen to Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting, But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 10:50:52 PM