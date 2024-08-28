Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting

193: Should I Talk with My Teens About My Own Mental Health Challenges?
How can open conversations about mental health strengthen your connection with your teen? In this episode, Dr. Lisa Damour and Reena explore how parents can discuss their own mental health challenges with teenagers, emphasizing the importance of timing, honesty, and focusing on your child's needs. They share practical coping strategies and insights on navigating family history and past struggles, while also stressing the need for parents to protect their own mental well-being.
We want to hear from you! How have mental health conversations shaped your relationship with your teen?
