This season, we invited our credit readers to interview our storytellers. Today, you'll hear from Tanja Babich who narrated the previous episode about Carmen Amaya. If you haven't listened to last week's episode, now is a good time to go back and check it out! Tanja reveals how she optimizes her schedule to be an early morning news anchor, her superpower, and how she deals with criticism! [This episode originally aired October 2020.]



About Babich:



Tanja Babich gives the term “early riser” a run for its money, waking up at 2:30 AM each weekday morning to deliver the day’s headlines at ABC 7 Chicago. Her work has afforded her the opportunity to do aerial stunts in an F-16 fighter jet, cover President Obama’s 2009 inauguration, and trail Pope Francis on his first trip to the United States. But the job she is most proud of is mom to two fierce and fun little girls...with one more daughter on the way!



Tanja was born in Canada to immigrant parents from Serbia and Chile. She speaks four languages and finds tremendous joy traveling to cities near and far with her husband Paul and her rebel girls.



Credits:



This episode of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls is produced by Elena Favilli, Joy Fowlkes, and Meg Murnane. Sound design and original theme music by Elettra Bargiacchi. Mattia Marcelli was the sound mixer. Special thanks to Clio McClure for coordinating our credit readers and interviewers.