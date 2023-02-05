A fairy tale podcast for kids about real life extraordinary women from all over the world. Based on the bestselling series Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, e... More
Qiu Jin: A Heart Unbound
In China in the early 1900s, girls had their feet bound and were forced to stay at home and serve their families. Qiu Jin wanted more, so she learned martial arts, dressed like a man and inspired women to fight for what they believed in.
Saengduean Lek Chailert: The Elephant Whisperer
Saengduean “Lek” Chailert believes that every creature deserves to be treated with respect. Lek has rescued and rehabilitated over 200 Asian elephants, and has created a loving sanctuary where they can live in peace and harmony.
Maya Gabeira: Big Wave Bonanza
Maya Gabeira is a record-breaking big wave surfer from Brazil. She surfs waves taller than a four story building! After a massive wipe out nearly ended her career, she came back with passion, power, and perseverance.
Kristen Bell: To the Rescue
Actor Kristen Bell is as famous for helping rescue dogs as she is for starring in hit movies and TV shows like Frozen and The Good Place. When she’s not helping homeless pups find human families, she’s advocating for the health and wellness of underdogs everywhere.
Get to Know Helen Park
Get to know Helen Park, who read us the story of Blackpink! Helen is an award-winning composer and music producer for Broadway, TV, and film. Hear about the first song she ever wrote, and how she stays true to her own voice!
