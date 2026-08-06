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448 episodes
- Today, you'll hear from Jameela Jamil who narrated this week's episode about Greta Thunberg. If you haven't listened to this week's episode, now is a good time to go back and check it out. Jameela offers advice on how to avoid bullies and how we can all do our part to protect the planet. Producer Camille also shares 5 great tips on how YOU can get involved with protecting the planet! [This episode originally aired April 2020.]
About Jameela:
Jameela works as an actress, writer, host and advocate. In 2018, Jameela launched a movement and activism platform called I Weigh. The platform explores social issues that stem from mental health to climate change. Jameela can be seen on shows including The Good Place on NBC and as the voice of Auntie Pushpa on Disney Jr.’s animated series Mira, Royal Detective.
- Once upon a time, there was a Swedish girl who refused to go to school. Her name was Greta. When Greta found out about an island of trash the size of Mexico floating around the ocean, she couldn’t understand why there weren’t more people concerned enough to take action. Greta found strength in talking about how global warming affects kids and grownups alike and how together we can make a positive impact on the world we live in. [This episode originally aired April 20th, 2020.]
About the Narrator
Our narrator this episode is the one-of-a-kind Jameela Jamil. She is an actress, writer, host and advocate. In 2018, Jameela launched a movement and activism platform called I Weigh. The platform explores social issues that stem from mental health to climate change. Jameela can be seen on shows including The Good Place on NBC and as the voice of Auntie Pushpa on Disney Jr.’s animated series Mira, Royal Detective.
Credits
This podcast is a production of Rebel Girls. It’s based on the book series Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls. Executive Producer is Katie Sprenger. This episode was produced by John Marshall Cheary, Sarah Storm, and Robin Lai. This episode was written by Joy Fowlkes and edited by Pam Gruber. Maithy Vu proofread. Original theme music was composed and performed by Elettra Bargiacchi who has also sound designed this episode. Mattia Marcelli is the sound mixer. For more, visit www.rebelgirls.com.
- We're off the next 2 weeks, which means this episode is PACKED!
We bring you news from across the board! From back-to-back AUSL champions, a 4’6” stunt-double, record-breaking WNBA all-star performances, and more, this episode brings all the heat before a short break.
Catch new episodes every Friday as we bring you all of the news in Women’s Sports.
Play Rebel ⚡ Stay Rebel
- Tegan Phillips, bikepacker, cartoonist and content creator from Cape Town, South Africa, left law school to cycle across Africa with her family and never looked back. She talks about her 1,400-mile New Zealand Epic, attempting to be the first woman to bike from Cairo to Cape Town, building a community of women bikers, and why the best things that will happen to you are things you can't even dream about yet.
Stay Rebel
- This season, we invited our credit readers to interview our storytellers. Today, you'll hear from Tanja Babich who narrated the previous episode about Carmen Amaya. If you haven't listened to last week's episode, now is a good time to go back and check it out! Tanja reveals how she optimizes her schedule to be an early morning news anchor, her superpower, and how she deals with criticism! [This episode originally aired October 2020.]
About Babich:
Tanja Babich gives the term “early riser” a run for its money, waking up at 2:30 AM each weekday morning to deliver the day’s headlines at ABC 7 Chicago. Her work has afforded her the opportunity to do aerial stunts in an F-16 fighter jet, cover President Obama’s 2009 inauguration, and trail Pope Francis on his first trip to the United States. But the job she is most proud of is mom to two fierce and fun little girls...with one more daughter on the way!
Tanja was born in Canada to immigrant parents from Serbia and Chile. She speaks four languages and finds tremendous joy traveling to cities near and far with her husband Paul and her rebel girls.
Credits:
This episode of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls is produced by Elena Favilli, Joy Fowlkes, and Meg Murnane. Sound design and original theme music by Elettra Bargiacchi. Mattia Marcelli was the sound mixer. Special thanks to Clio McClure for coordinating our credit readers and interviewers.
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About Rebel Girls
A podcast from Rebel Girls focused on building confidence in girls everywhere. Each episode explores the lives of real-life extraordinary women, from record-breaking athletes to fearless leaders. With empowering stories, interviews, news, and advice this show will inspire listeners to believe in themselves and take on the world. Formerly called Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls.Podcast website
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