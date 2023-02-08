Don't Make Me Come Back There with Dustin & Melissa Nickerson

Family, relationships, and comedy are the things that tie us all together. Hosts Dustin and Melissa Nickerson bring us in to have a laugh about it all.
First Day Vs First Week of School
Put away those "first day of school everything is great and new with the world" vibes Backseaters, it's pedal to the metal into week one of the school year and the Nickerson's are already planning their escape! This episode is packed with the hottest parental takes on the state of women's fashion, surviving Hurricane Hilary, relating with your kids anxiety in today's world, 'Punk Rock' Dad Makovers, why you can still be a Christian in the entertainment industry, your emails, and more! Enjoy the show!
8/23/2023
52:53
Back to School, Back to Schedules
Hope you're ready for literally dozens of daily car rides backseaters because schedules are BACK and Mel and Dustin couldn't be more thrilled to pump up the gas budget for the new school year. This week, we uncover the cause and cure for all of mid-life's problems, consider how to talk to our children about aliens, Dustin has too much earwax, a Southwest flight for the memory books, 19 years of marriage, your emails, and more! Enjoy the show!
8/16/2023
53:19
It's Not a Family Vacation Til Someone Gets Sick
Hope you brought your hydration backseaters, Mel and Dustin take us into the depths of the southern woods for a hot takes on family camp, "real" camping, Lizzo's allegations, getting sick on vacation, why we should capture Willy again, and Bingos Dingos on the Georgia Aquariaum and touring Graceland. Enjoy the show!
8/9/2023
1:03:59
How to Get Your Kids Out the Door Without Losing Your Mind (REPLAY)
Hey there backseaters, hope you're enjoying the summer air and long vacations this year. We'll be back next week with an all new episode, as we are all on the road this week. Check out this re-run you may have never heard! Enjoy the show!
8/2/2023
43:04
Are All Beaches Nude Beaches?
Shield your eyes and cover your ears Backseaters, we're heading to the beach and don't be too observant about it! Mel and Dustin keep us up to date on family travel with absurd hotel breakfast hours, AirBnb vs Hotels, managing kids at the beach or pool, questionable new beach swimwear, Dustin's favorite things about Mel, and more. Enjoy the show!
About Don't Make Me Come Back There with Dustin & Melissa Nickerson
Each week they dive into the funny realities of parenting, marriage, childhood, siblings, and so much more. It's funny, and a little a bit serious. The best way to handle family.