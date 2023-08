Don't Make Me Come Back There with Dustin & Melissa Nickerson

Back to School, Back to Schedules

Hope you’re ready for literally dozens of daily car rides backseaters because schedules are BACK and Mel and Dustin couldn’t be more thrilled to pump up the gas budget for the new school year. This week, we uncover the cause and cure for all of mid-life’s problems, consider how to talk to our children about aliens, Dustin has too much earwax, a Southwest flight for the memory books, 19 years of marriage, your emails, and more! Enjoy the show! Watch the new comedy special, Runs in the Family Dustin Nickerson | Runs in the Family (Full Comedy Special) #newcomedy #standupcomedy : https://youtu.be/0Dybn3Atj9k Don’t forget, you can now WATCH the show on YouTube for the full featured experience here: https://www.youtube.com/@DustinNickerson. - This Week’s Sponsor: BARK TECHNOLOGIES >> Keep Your Kids Safe with Bark Technologies and the NEW Bark Phone. Use promo code DONTMAKEME at www.bark.us for your free 7 day trial and 15% OFF your LIFETIME subscription AND get $200 off first year when you port your child's number to a Bark Phone. - Order Dustin's book: How to Be Married (To Melissa) today!” https://www.thomasnelson.com/p/how-to-be-married-to-melissa/ Check out our Patreon page! Head to https://www.patreon.com/DustinNickerson for exclusive bonus content and to help support the show. Want to be a part of the show? Shoot us a message to [email protected] and get your very own horrible parenting/relationship advice. Don’t Make Me Come Back There is edited & produced in partnership with Andy Lara at http://www.andylikeswords.com