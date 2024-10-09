In which a search for Christmas pine boughs leads to a stuck car, an encounter with evil, and the discovery of a Book: a true and complete history of Klaus, sometimes called Santa Claus. Are you brave enough to listen?
Author Tim Slover narrates.
26:45
Ep. 2: Klaus the Carpenter
In which plague comes, and Klaus uses his remarkable woodworking gifts to restore his village to life—and bring joy back to its children. But a rival carpenter named Rolf Eckhof thwarts his every move. Richard Johnstone narrates.
28:36
Ep. 3: Anna The Racer
In which Anna and her reindeer Dasher are the speediest sleigh racers around—a perfect match for Klaus struggling to deliver Christmas presents to distant villages. But still Rolf Eckhof lurks. Richard Johnstone narrates.
27:45
Ep. 4: The Magic Reindeer
In which years fly by, and Klaus feels his life fading one Christmas Eve—until he unknowingly unleashes the Magic that unlocks a great secret. Meanwhile at home, tragedy strikes.
Richard Johnstone narrates.
29:14
Ep. 5: The Green Council Convenes
In which St. Nicholas and the Council lead Klaus to the True North and his new home at Castle Noël, where he and Anna will tarry without age or illness. A surprise waits for them at the gate. Richard Johnstone narrates.
BYUradio presents The Christmas Chronicles, a Christmas story for radio that captures the magic and mystery of everyone’s favorite Yuletide character—Santa Claus. Commissioned by BYU Broadcasting, author Tim Slover’s work finally reveals “a true and complete history of Santa.”
The series originated in accounts of the astonishing life and activities of Santa, recalled and told by the author, Tim Slover, to his children over the years. It all started with a strictly scientific answer to a child’s classic question: “How does Santa deliver all those toys all over the world in just one night?” That’s the query that unlocked the grand adventure to keep the magic in and the cynicism of the world at bay.
Written by: Tim Slover
Narrated by: Tim Slover and Richard Johnstone
Music by: Robert Rowberry
Technical Producer: Jacqueline Tateishi
Producer: Judith Olauson Tourney
Production Assistance: Juan Mijares
Executive Producer: Walter B. Rudolph