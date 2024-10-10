Lewis and Carly cross paths with two other VERY familiar science explorers/podcast hosts while investigating the Arctic mystery of the legendary Yeti!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Lewis is building a house of cards, but his steady hand is put to the test when Carly drags him back to ancient Egypt to explore some massive (and mysterious) construction projects!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

The mysterious “letter-writer” is still out there, and Carly is obsessed with finding clues. Luckily, a trip to Easter Island in the 1950s is just what she needs to get her investigation back on track.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Carly decides to learn Spanish, but she has to put her virtual lessons on hold to investigate another unknown language Lewis, Carly and Nibbles travel to turn-of-the-Century London to decode one of the greatest mysteries of all time.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Lewis, Carly and Nibbles are on the brink of solving their own “mystery”, when they wind up traveling through time to investigate an even bigger one. Was there really was an Atlantis?… and if so, what happened to it?See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Who, When, Wow!

Carly Q (host Carly Ciarrocchi), an aspiring time travel detective, has made it her personal mission to secretly explore the mysteries of history. As a junior analyst at The Bureau of Universal Time Travel and Historical Exploration Department (aka B.U.T.T.H.E.D), Carly travels through time to investigate mysterious historical events, like the Loch Ness Monster. Carly Q is following the facts to questions that may have no answers… and she is taking you with her. New episodes of Who, When, Wow: Mystery Edition air twice a month on Wednesdays. Prime Members listen early and ad-free on Amazon music. Download the Amazon Music app today. Or you can listen early and ad-free with Wondery Plus Kids in Apple Podcasts.New episodes come out every other Wednesday for free. Listen 1-week early and to all episodes ad-free with Wondery+, Wondery+ Kids on Apple Podcasts, or Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.