Everyone quickly piles into the sleigh and they take off after Crazy Quilt who is heading toward the North Pole. If Crazy Quilt makes it up the pole to the Misty Folk, he will escape with their star. As Paddy hangs onto the dragon he has an idea and yells "Boo!" and he falls down the pole. At the bottom of the pole they all scramble and the next thing the kids hear is Mother gently waking them up. The kids were tangled in the crazy quilt coverlet in the attic. Judy and Jimmy wonder what's been going on and Mother has no idea what they were doing all that time. To thank Paddy, they promise to hang the small, stuffed bear on the tree every year.
--------
12:12
Captain Tiptop
The star is finally back with Judy and Jimmy and they are ready to get back home in time for Christmas. Crazy Quilt decides to stay in Snow Country while Paddy, Judy and Jimmy are going to head home in Santa's sleigh. As Jimmy climbs into the sleigh, he asks Crazy Quilt to hold the star which was a mistake. Crazy Quilt takes off with the star...again.
--------
12:34
The Parade
Queen Melissa tell's Santa that Wintergreen escaped from her confinement and is heading toward Snow Country. Santa quickly sends Captain Tintop reinforcements to help take on the witch. While the battle rages on elsewhere, Santa takes the group on a tour of his workshop. They finally get word that Captain Tintop has won the day and is returning with the star!
--------
12:33
The Bad Dolls
Jack quickly raises the window to see the Bad Dolls running away with the star. Santa wastes no time calling out the tin soldiers to chase down the dolls. Captain Tintop radios Santa to let him know that they are having problems because the Bad Dolls have an ally, a creature they have never seen before.
--------
12:43
Santa Clause
After welcoming everyone, he asks his flyng reindeer to take the friends to to see Jack Frost. In no time, Jack fixes the star so well you can't even tell it was broken. Jack places the star on his window sill to cool but when it's time to go, the star is gone...again!
Start a new family's tradition this year with The Cinnamon Bear! This old time radio classic was originally broadcast in 1937 across Portland's airwaves. Children gathered nightly beginning at Thanksgiving until Christmas. Now you can, too! Join Judy and Jimmy through the enchanted world of Maybeland to recover their missing Silver Star that belongs on their Christmas tree. Helping on the search is the Cinnamon Bear, a stuffed bear with shoe-button eyes and a green ribbon around his neck. They meet other memorable characters during their quest, including the Crazy Quilt Dragon (who repeatedly tries to take the star for himself), the Wintergreen Witch, Fe Fo the Giant and Santa Claus.