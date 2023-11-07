North Pole

Everyone quickly piles into the sleigh and they take off after Crazy Quilt who is heading toward the North Pole. If Crazy Quilt makes it up the pole to the Misty Folk, he will escape with their star. As Paddy hangs onto the dragon he has an idea and yells "Boo!" and he falls down the pole. At the bottom of the pole they all scramble and the next thing the kids hear is Mother gently waking them up. The kids were tangled in the crazy quilt coverlet in the attic. Judy and Jimmy wonder what's been going on and Mother has no idea what they were doing all that time. To thank Paddy, they promise to hang the small, stuffed bear on the tree every year.