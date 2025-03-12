About The Dr. Molly Says Podcast

Hey friends! I’m Dr. Molly Brinkmann (@drmollysays), a small animal veterinarian, lifelong animal lover, and your go-to source for all things pet health. Welcome to The Dr. Molly Says Podcast! I’m probably already obsessed with your pet, and I want to help you understand veterinary medicine in a way that’s fun, relatable, and actually makes sense.Each week, I’ll break down important pet care topics, debunk common myths, and give you a behind-the-scenes look at life as a vet. Because let’s be real—life is hard, but dogs help… and so does knowing how to take the best care of them. Grab your coffee (or tea), snuggle your pup (or cat, I guess), and join me every Wednesday at 9 AM EST on all platforms (and YouTube)!