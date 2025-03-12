Powered by RND
The Dr. Molly Says Podcast
The Dr. Molly Says Podcast

Dr. Molly Brinkmann
Dr. Molly Brinkmann

Hey friends! I'm Dr. Molly Brinkmann (@drmollysays), a small animal veterinarian, lifelong animal lover, and your go-to source for all things pet health.
Kids & Family, Pets & Animals, Education, Science

  • EP1 - The Low Down On Heart Murmurs In Pets
    Text me your question or inquiry here!Hey friends! I'm so glad you're here for the first episode of The Dr. Molly Says Podcast. In this episode, the main topic of discussion is heart murmurs in pets; what they are, where they come from, and why it might be okay if your pet has one...Do you have a question or inquiry for me? Send me a text from the link above, ask me on any social media platform, or email [email protected]!Episodes of The Dr. Molly Says Podcast are on all podcast services along with video form on YouTube!Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/5d574928TikTok: https://tinyurl.com/2p9kjd9dYouTube: https://tinyurl.com/mr3jradcTIMESTAMPSIntro 00:00Hot Takes 02:42The Low Down On Heart Murmurs In Pets 04:16Pimobendan Treatment Plan 23:04How Often To Visit The Cardiologist With A Senior Dog 25:26Outro 29:00
    29:32

About The Dr. Molly Says Podcast

Hey friends! I’m Dr. Molly Brinkmann (@drmollysays), a small animal veterinarian, lifelong animal lover, and your go-to source for all things pet health. Welcome to The Dr. Molly Says Podcast! I’m probably already obsessed with your pet, and I want to help you understand veterinary medicine in a way that’s fun, relatable, and actually makes sense.Each week, I’ll break down important pet care topics, debunk common myths, and give you a behind-the-scenes look at life as a vet. Because let’s be real—life is hard, but dogs help… and so does knowing how to take the best care of them. Grab your coffee (or tea), snuggle your pup (or cat, I guess), and join me every Wednesday at 9 AM EST on all platforms (and YouTube)!
Radio USA
