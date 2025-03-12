Text me your question or inquiry here!Hey friends! I'm so glad you're here for the first episode of The Dr. Molly Says Podcast. In this episode, the main topic of discussion is heart murmurs in pets; what they are, where they come from, and why it might be okay if your pet has one...Do you have a question or inquiry for me? Send me a text from the link above, ask me on any social media platform, or email [email protected]
TIMESTAMPS
Intro 00:00
Hot Takes 02:42
The Low Down On Heart Murmurs In Pets 04:16
Pimobendan Treatment Plan 23:04
How Often To Visit The Cardiologist With A Senior Dog 25:26
Outro 29:00