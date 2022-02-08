VeggieTales: Very Veggie Silly Stories

The Very Veggie Silly Stories podcast is led by hosts Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber. Each episode features a montage of hilarious, original st... More
Faithful Friends
Bob and Larry are at Mr. Nezzer’s new zoo, Drastic Park, when a flamboyance of flamingos get pushed out of their habitat by a bloat of hippopotamuses! It turns out that Dr.Flurry wasn’t there to run the security system and now the zoo is in a mess. Dr.Flurry is eventually able to fix the problem while also learning the importance of being a faithful friend.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
8/23/2022
22:00
Building Others Up
Dr. Flurry is busy helping to build a zoo, but he is terribly discouraged when his robot shovel breaks down. Bob and Larry decide that the best cure for discouragement is encouragement, so they set about to encourage Dr. Flurry with words that will build him up.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
8/16/2022
20:46
Dealing with Change
Bob and Larry are having some issues with Alice the computer who seems to be wired to change things without any explanation. It is causing quite a bit of upset with Bob who doesn’t like unexpected changes. In the end though Bob learns something important about God that helps in dealing with any kind of change, unexpected or planned.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
8/9/2022
23:12
Generosity
Larry loves his collection of rubber duckies – he has 274 at last count. When Larry hears the story about the widow’s mite in the Bible, he is challenged to be more generous and giving even with his best stuff – his rubber duckies! In this episode everyone learns that being generous can be joyful and a way for us to show how everything we have belongs to God.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
8/2/2022
19:43
Forgiveness
The Veggies are on a road trip headed to a dude ranch when Bob learns that Jimmy and Jerry made some inventory management decisions. In order to make room for snacks they didn’t pack Bob’s suitcase or his guitars that he brought for campfire songs. Bob realizes that even though forgiving jimmy and Jerry might be hard, it’s what friends do and what God does for us.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Very Veggie Silly Stories podcast is led by hosts Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber. Each episode features a montage of hilarious, original stories, surprise special guests and classic hit songs like God is Bigger than the Boogeyman. The episodes are chock full of biblical lessons, silliness and fun – all coming together into a compelling story that will keep kids listening to the very end.
