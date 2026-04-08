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VeggieTales: Very Veggie Silly Stories
Big Idea Entertainment
Latest episode
24 episodes
- Mr.Nezzer asks Larry to take care of his prized potted plant while he's away. Larry learns a lot about being responsible and in a most unexpected place - in Dr.McFlurry's hot air balloon!
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- Petunia receives some packages in the mail and Larry can't stop thinking about who sent the packages. It turns out the packages are full of very tasty chocolate and Larry is afraid Petunia will no longer be his friend. Larry learns a valuable lesson on sticking with a friend no matter what.
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- Bob and Larry do the podcast at Mr. Nezzer's Noodle Shop opening day in Bumblyburg. There is a big turn out for the opening but the Scallions show up and behave badly causing quite a stir.
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- Larry is blending, vacuuming and microwaving all at the same time when suddenly everything stops working! Larry asks why and that's when Bob encourages Larry to stay curious. There are so many new things to learn and discover in the world God gave us! Join the Veggies as their curiosity leads them to learning all kinds of new things like stargazing, how hummingbirds fly backwards, elephants who love ukulele music, and more!
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- The Veggies learn that being hospitable is one way to show God's care and kindness to others. Larry invites Archibald over for some of his favorite food, tea and scones, in an effort to be hospitable. The Peas are in France for the annual slushie festival and they too learn to be hospitable.
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About VeggieTales: Very Veggie Silly Stories
The Very Veggie Silly Stories podcast is led by hosts Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber. Each episode features a montage of hilarious, original stories, surprise special guests and classic hit songs like God is Bigger than the Boogeyman. The episodes are chock full of biblical lessons, silliness and fun – all coming together into a compelling story that will keep kids listening to the very end.Podcast website
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