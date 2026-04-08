VeggieTales: Very Veggie Silly Stories

Larry is blending, vacuuming and microwaving all at the same time when suddenly everything stops working! Larry asks why and that's when Bob encourages Larry to stay curious. There are so many new things to learn and discover in the world God gave us! Join the Veggies as their curiosity leads them to learning all kinds of new things like stargazing, how hummingbirds fly backwards, elephants who love ukulele music, and more!

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