Hey Dreamer! Tonight, join us for a truly magical adventure with Lila as she journeys all the way to the end of the rainbow. She's off to discover what special secret lies there! As Lila's adventure gently concludes, we'll drift off to sleep with heartwarming and peaceful whispers, guiding you into the sweetest of dreams.

Hello there Dreamer! Ready to float into a gentle world? Tonight, we're transporting you to a magical, moonlit jungle to meet a family of kind elephants. Join Emma as she discovers their secret: even the largest creatures need a peaceful night's rest, just like you! Drift off feeling safe and calm, tucked in with happy thoughts to help you have the biggest and best dreams ever!

Good evening, Dreamer! Tonight, get ready to tiptoe into an enchanted world with a special little boy named Toby. One day, while wandering through the woods, Toby discovers a magical secret! He meets a tiny, twinkling fairy called Poppy, and together they uncover the mystery of the whispering flowers. Listen closely as this calming tale unfolds, and let their gentle whispers guide you into the most wonderful dreams.

About Little Sleepers, Big Dreamers

A bedtime podcast for children, inviting them to enter a world of wonder, calm and confidence. Each episode combines heartwarming bedtime stories with gentle affirmations, creating an ideal wind-down ritual for young minds and big imaginations. From magical adventures to reassuring words of encouragement, this podcast helps children drift off feeling safe, loved and ready to dream big. With soothing sounds and inspiring tales, Little Sleepers, Big Dreamers offers more than just a bedtime story it’s a peaceful journey to dreamland and a daily boost of self-belief to carry into tomorrow. If you and your little sleeper enjoy what you hear, don’t forget to like, subscribe and leave a review to help us reach more dreamers out there! Little Sleepers, Big Dreamers is available wherever you get your podcasts.