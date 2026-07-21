Josh Peck (“How I Met Your Father,” “Drake & Josh”) tells a hilarious Chanukah story for the Jewish holiday! Sadie and her dad are spending winter vacation at the Hanukkah Hotel. This place has it all: A beach! A valet! A three-star ranking! And this year, Sadie’s friend Miss Golda gives her something special: an enchanted present. It’ll take all eight nights to discover the magic inside this mysterious, shapeshifting Hanukkah gift. Chag sameach and happy holidays!

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