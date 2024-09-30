Listen to We're Alive: Scout's Honor Chapter 2 on its New Feed!
Did you enjoy Chapter 1 of "We're Alive: Scout's Honor"? The series continues on a new Scout's Honor feed. Find it on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or search for "We're Alive: Scout's Honor" on your podcast player of choice. Chapter 2 - "Between Two Harbors" is out now!Stranded on Catalina Island after the Outbreak, a small group of Adventure Scouts confront the "Infected", testing their mettle and the strength of their friendships. This immersive audio drama is a heart-pounding blend of horror and adventure as these preteens, armed with only determination and their Scout Rules, navigate the rugged island, discovering the essence of courage and sacrifice in the face of an apocalypse. Bonds are tested, innocence is lost, and the scout motto "Stay Alert, Stay Alive" takes on a whole new, dark significance in this stand-alone new audio drama from the creators of We're Alive.
May 8, 2009. Franklin's first day at Camp Emerald Bay goes horribly wrong…Chapter 1 of "We're Alive: Scout's Honor" is being featured on the We're Alive feed, but the rest of the series will continue on a new Scout's Honor feed. Find it on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or search for "We're Alive: Scout's Honor" on your podcast player of choice.Stranded on Catalina Island after the Outbreak, a small group of Adventure Scouts confront the "Infected", testing their mettle and the strength of their friendships. This immersive audio drama is a heart-pounding blend of horror and adventure as these preteens, armed with only determination and their Scout Rules, navigate the rugged island, discovering the essence of courage and sacrifice in the face of an apocalypse. Bonds are tested, innocence is lost, and the scout motto "Stay Alert, Stay Alive" takes on a whole new, dark significance in this stand-alone new audio drama from the creators of We're Alive.WARNING: This miniseries contains distressing scenarios involving children, including graphic violence and gore, as well as underage drinking and use of firearms. Listener discretion is advised.FOR OUR LISTENERS IN THE UK (UPDATED): Please be advised that the original upload of this podcast contained language that, while benign in an American context, is considered offensive in many parts of the world: The abbreviation of the Venture Scout rank "Pollywog." This was unintentional, and we are grateful to the listeners who messaged and informed us early on. We have since removed the word from this and all future Chapters of Scout's Honor. Your podcast player of choice may take time to update to this new edited version.CAST:Beauden Michael McConnell as FranklinJulian Vidaurrazaga as BlaineDillon Wrich as ZachIsabella Burer as RubyRiley Jackson as CarmenBraxton Hale as PierceGreg Perrow as JoeHayden Williams-Moran as ChaseVictoria Cheng as ValerieChristina Castañeda as PilarElisa Eliot as MindyDan Nord as HarvTristan McMorris as GusMichael Swan as NarratorFull list of cast & crew: https://www.werealive.com/ Join us on March 26, 2024 for Chapter 2 of WE'RE ALIVE: SCOUT'S HONOR - "Between Two Harbors"Disclaimer: "We're Alive: Scout's Honor" and all of the events and characters associated with it are a work of fiction. This project is not sponsored or endorsed by Camp Emerald Bay or any other scouting organization. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, events or localities is entirely coincidental.
44:45
Announcing - We're Alive: Scout's Honor
"Lord of the Flies" meets Zombies in Wayland Productions' newest story in the world of We're Alive - Scout's Honor.Stranded on Catalina Island after the outbreak, a small group of Adventure Scouts confront the "Infected", testing their mettle and the strength of their friendships. This immersive audio drama is a heart-pounding blend of horror and adventure as these preteens, armed with only determination and their Scout Rules, navigate the rugged island, discovering the essence of courage and sacrifice in the face of an apocalypse. Bonds are tested, innocence is lost, and the scout motto "Stay Alert, Stay Alive" takes on a whole new, dark significance in this stand-alone new audio drama from the creators of We're Alive.We're Alive: Scout's Honor premieres March 19, 2024 on all podcast channels. New episodes will be posted weekly on Tuesdays until the series finale on May 7, 2024. The first chapter will be on this feed, but the rest will go live on a new Scout's Honor feed. Save it now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or search for "We're Alive: Scout's Honor" on your podcast player of choice, so you don't miss any updates!
1:40
We’re Alive: Descendants - Chapter 12 - The Price for Freedom - Part 2 of 2
The final episode of Season 1 of We're Alive: Descendants. 18 years after the original STORY OF SURVIVAL, a new generation is forced to grow up in the post-apocalypse. The Infected have evolved into new deadly varieties, and humanity's efforts to reclaim our lost civilization have put us in conflict with our greatest enemy: Ourselves. Now the countdown begins as the children of the survivors work to make sense of this deadly new world before it consumes them and everything they know and love.CAST:Jataun Gilbert as Nicholas Austin Trace as AlexHayes Dunlap as DeanElisa Eliot as PegsConstance Parng as CJChristy Carlson Romano as GloriaScott Marvin as BurtClaire Dodin as RileyTammy Klein as KellyOtto Sturcke as VictorCarol Kaufman as MirraLauren Croom as DoraVanessa Born as NakomaMichael Ursu as VincentBryarly Bishop as DotSam Skolnik as WillSkip Pipo as AlvinGigi Guizado as The BoarJosh Petersdorf as WalrusMichael Swan as NarratorFull list of cast & crew: https://www.werealive.com/ We're Alive: Descendants will return for Season 2. Thank you for listening.
35:54
We’re Alive: Descendants - Chapter 12 - The Price for Freedom - Part 1 of 2
Pegs charts a course. Nick tests his gifts. Alvin brings the house down. 18 years after the original STORY OF SURVIVAL, a new generation is forced to grow up in the post-apocalypse. The Infected have evolved into new deadly varieties, and humanity's efforts to reclaim our lost civilization have put us in conflict with our greatest enemy: Ourselves. Now the countdown begins as the children of the survivors work to make sense of this deadly new world before it consumes them and everything they know and love.CAST:Jataun Gilbert as Nicholas Austin Trace as AlexHayes Dunlap as DeanJim Gleason as MichaelElisa Eliot as PegsConstance Parng as CJScott Marvin as BurtClaire Dodin as RileyTammy Klein as KellyOtto Sturcke as VictorCarol Kaufman as MirraLauren Croom as DoraVanessa Born as NakomaBryarly Bishop as DotSam Skolnik as WillSkip Pipo as AlvinGigi Guizado as The BoarJosh Petersdorf as WalrusMichael Swan as NarratorFull list of cast & crew: https://www.werealive.com/ Join us on March 28, 2023 for the Season Finale of WE'RE ALIVE: DESCENDANTS - "Chapter 12, Part 2 - The Price for Freedom"
Listen to the entire epic series, which follows Survivors in Los Angeles after the world has been turned upside down. It begins with "A Story of Survival" which spans from Chapters 1-48. Our survivors band together, fortify a safe haven known as the Tower, and discover that the Infected are far from the biggest threat they will have to face.The adventure continues with two mini-series:"Lockdown" - A small group of inmates and prison guards are trapped in the T-block at Twin Towers Jail. They are forced to work together and find a way to escape while the rest of the world ends around them."Goldrush" - Set 17 years after the main events of "A Story of Survival", this is a recollection story that describes the efforts of the four Soldiers as they attempt a side mission to retrieve a suspected stash of gold bullion.Our newest season is "We're Alive: Descendants":The story of survival continues; the fight is not over.18 years after the Outbreak, the world is starting to re-organize and rebuild, but many different forms of humanity are still struggling to survive in the aftermath. Nicholas Tink grew up in the shadow of his father- the late, great, Saul Tink. Little does he know that deep in the places where infected dwell, another descendant lies waiting. Content Warning: This podcast contains descriptions of graphic violence, sexual references, and strong language. Listener discretion is advised.