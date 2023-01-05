Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Family Discipleship Podcast in the App
Listen to The Family Discipleship Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
The Family Discipleship Podcast

The Family Discipleship Podcast

Podcast The Family Discipleship Podcast
Podcast The Family Discipleship Podcast

The Family Discipleship Podcast

Cassie Bryant, Chelsea Griffin, Adam Griffin
add
Imperfect parents having conversations about the critically important and mostly ordinary work of leading at home. More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityReligion & SpiritualityReligionKids & FamilyParenting
Imperfect parents having conversations about the critically important and mostly ordinary work of leading at home. More

Available Episodes

5 of 61
  • Worry Free Kids with Sissy Goff
    Adam Griffin, Chelsea Griffin, and Cassie Bryant are joined by Sissy Goff to have a conversation about how we can disciple our kids when they face worry or anxiety.Questions Covered in This Episode:Could you tell us a little about your family and your ministry?Is there a reason that this generation of kids and adults is dealing with so much pervasive anxiety?Could you give us a basic definition of worry or anxiety?What kinds of things are kids afraid of that are making them anxious?How do we help a kid to develop a sense of perspective that is more accurate and how is that going to help?How does what we as Christians believe about worry and anxiety play into how we parent an anxious child?Why do you think that is so hard for people to be free enough to laugh at their own mistakes?How are kids coping with stress and are there healthy ways to help them cope?What is the balance between letting my kid face some failures and providing a hurt-free environment when possible?How do we, as parents, navigate that the bottom line of worry is that our anxious kids care so much?How does a parent identify profound anxiety in a child or in themselves? Like, when would we know if it’s the right time to go seek help for our child?For the parent who right now is overwhelmed, maybe they are anxious about their kids own anxiety, what encouragement or compassion do you have to offer them today?Are there any scriptures that have been especially precious to you as you’ve counseled people through anxiety?What are some ways that we can be praying for you?Guest Bio:Sissy Goff is the Director of Child and Adolescent Counseling at Daystar Counseling Ministries in Nashville, Tennessee, where she works alongside her counseling assistant/pet therapist, Lucy the Havanese. Since 1993, she has been helping girls and their parents find confidence in who they are and hope in who God is making them to be, both as individuals and families. Sissy is a sought-after speaker for parenting events and the author of twelve books, including the bestselling Raising Worry-Free Girls and Braver, Stronger, Smarter (for elementary aged girls) and her new release for teenage girls, Brave. Sissy is a regular contributor to various podcasts and publications as well as her own podcast called Raising Boys and Girls.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:John 16:33, 1 John 3:18-20“Raising Worry-Free Girls” by Sissy Goff“The Worry Free Parent” by Sissy GoffAmazon affiliate links are used where appropriate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Follow Us:Instagram | Facebook | TwitterOur Sister Shows:Knowing Faith | Confronting Christianity | Starting PlaceThe Family Discipleship Podcast is a podcast of Training the Church. For ad-free episodes and more content check out our Patreon.
    5/8/2023
    37:18
  • Season 4 Q&A
    Adam Griffin, Chelsea Griffin, and Cassie Bryant answer questions submitted by listeners!Questions Covered in This Episode:How do you manage ministry and family life?How do you handle boys making pretend weapons out of anything?What sorts of things do you write in the Bibles you are journaling for your boys?How do you handle disrespectful attitudes from elementary kids?How do you manage grandparents that live far away when the others live close?How do you discipline biblically in today’s culture that pushes an attachment parenting style? How do you discipline a one year old that is being defiant but is too young to understand?How do you make sure you cover everything with your kids before they graduate or “launch”?How do we not view parts of our child's personality as a direct result of our parenting choices?How do you get your kids to engage in the main worship gathering?Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Hebrews 12:4-13New City CatechismAmazon affiliate links are used where appropriate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Follow Us:Instagram | Facebook | TwitterOur Sister Shows:Knowing Faith | Confronting Christianity | Starting PlaceThe Family Discipleship Podcast is a podcast of Training the Church. For ad-free episodes and more content check out our Patreon.
    5/1/2023
    48:40
  • Can You Love Your Kids Too Much?
    Adam Griffin, Chelsea Griffin, and Cassie Bryant talk about why it is important for us to love God above all else, including our kids.Questions Covered in This Episode:Have you ever caught yourself more committed to your family than to God?How does placing your love for your kids above your relationship with God affect your relationship with God?How does having a vibrant relationship and love for God prevent idolatry?How does placing your love for your kids above your love for God affect your relationship with your kids?Can you love God and still have a huge love for your kids?How do we know if our kids have become idols? What would be some warning signs?What role can seeking happiness and success for our kids reveal idolatry in our hearts?How do we love our kids well without making them the center of our lives?What does the story of Isaac and Abraham tell us about God’s heart on this topic?What are some practical ways that parents can ensure they are prioritizing their relationship with God while still fulfilling their parental responsibilities?What would repentance look like for a parent who recognizes an idolatrous love for their family?Helpful Definitions:Idolatry is the worship of anything other than God. It is the placing of something or someone before God in one's life, and it can take many forms, such as material possessions, power, fame, or relationships.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Exodus 20, Genesis 22, Genesis 30“You are What You Love” by Jame K.A. SmithAmazon affiliate links are used where appropriate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Follow Us:Instagram | Facebook | TwitterOur Sister Shows:Knowing Faith | Confronting Christianity | Starting PlaceThe Family Discipleship Podcast is a podcast of Training the Church. For ad-free episodes and more content check out our Patreon.
    4/24/2023
    36:18
  • In the Crouch Home with Andy Crouch
    Adam Griffin, Chelsea Griffin, and Cassie Bryant are joined by Andy Crouch to talk about what family discipleship looked like in the Crouch household and how commitments around technology played a part in that.Questions Covered in This Episode:If I asked one of your family members to describe you, what kind of things do you think they would say, and, if it’s different, what kind of things would you hope they would say?What did following Christ as a family look like for y’all? What were the rhythms of discipleship for you as a dad?How did being a dad impact the way you view God as our Heavenly Father? What scriptures did y’all lean into as you thought about what your hopes were for your family?Would you be willing to share about any times that were particularly difficult for you as you led your home toward Christ?Why is it so important for families to be conscientious about technology?Can you talk about how waking up before devices and going to bed before devices worked and why you recommend that?Were any of these commitments around technology ever points of contention for your kids or did they accept them easily?What are some ways that we can pray for you?Guest Bio:Andy Crouch is partner for theology and culture at Praxis, an organization that works as a creative engine for redemptive entrepreneurship. His writing explores faith, culture, and the image of God in the domains of technology, power, leadership, and the arts. He is the author of five books: The Life We're Looking For: Reclaiming Relationship in a Technological World, The Tech-Wise Family: Everyday Steps for Putting Technology in Its Proper Place, Strong and Weak: Embracing a Life of Love, Risk and True Flourishing, Playing God: Redeeming the Gift of Power, and Culture Making: Recovering Our Creative Calling. Andy serves on the governing board of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. He also serves as an advisor to The Repentance Project, The Pelican Project, and Revoice. Resources Mentioned in This Episode:John 21:18“The Tech-wise Family” by Andy Crouch“My Tech-wise Life” by Amy & Andy CrouchAmazon affiliate links are used where appropriate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Follow Us:Instagram | Facebook | TwitterOur Sister Shows:Knowing Faith | Confronting Christianity | Starting PlaceThe Family Discipleship Podcast is a podcast of Training the Church. For ad-free episodes and more content check out our Patreon.
    4/17/2023
    48:17
  • In the Eswine Home with Zack Eswine
    Adam Griffin, Chelsea Griffin, and Cassie Bryant are joined by Zack Eswine to discuss what family discipleship looks like in the Eswine home.Questions Covered in This Episode:Could you tell us a little about your family and your ministry?What resources shape you in parenting?Being a pastor and a father, where do you see your roles of leadership overlapping?Would you share some of your favorite moments of Christian conversations in your home?What do you mean by “double love”?What was it like being a parent of a “prodigal child,” and where did you find comfort in the Lord?What scriptures do you lean on in your role as a father?How can parents fight that temptation to be great or acknowledged either by a spouse, their children, or other parents?What can you say to the discouraged parent who wants to lead well, but right now, Jesus just doesn’t seem lovely?Can you unpack the temptation for us to be everywhere for everybody all at once and how it connects to the temptation for parents to do everything right all the time?Can you think of times when things did not go “according to plan” in the Eswine home?What role has the church played in coming alongside your family as you’ve discipled them?How did your family navigate the anti-Christian culture around your family or prepare your kids for it?Where do you find or look for joy in leading your family to follow God?What are some ways that we can pray for you?Guest Bio:Zack Eswine is the pastor at Riverside Church. He is the author of several books including but not limited to; The Imperfect Pastor, Recovering Eden, and Sensing Jesus. You can find more of his writing on sagechristianity.com. He received a B.S.W. from Ball State University, an M.Div. from Covenant Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. from Regent University. He is married to Jessica and they parent four kids.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Psalm 71, Ephesians 5:1,  “The Imperfect Pastor” by Zack EswineAmazon affiliate links are used where appropriate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases, thank you for supporting Training the Church.Follow Us:Instagram | Facebook | TwitterOur Sister Shows:Knowing Faith | Confronting Christianity | Starting PlaceThe Family Discipleship Podcast is a podcast of Training the Church. For ad-free episodes and more content check out our Patreon.
    4/10/2023
    45:51

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Family Discipleship Podcast

Imperfect parents having conversations about the critically important and mostly ordinary work of leading at home.
Podcast website

Listen to The Family Discipleship Podcast, JW: Watchtower (Study) (wE MP3) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Family Discipleship Podcast

The Family Discipleship Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Family Discipleship Podcast: Podcasts in Family