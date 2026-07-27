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The Family Discipleship Podcast
The Family Discipleship Podcast
Latest episode
164 episodes
#148 - Telling Kids Stories with S.D. Smith, The Author of The Green Ember Series07/27/2026 | 45 mins.What kinds of stories are shaping your kids?
Adam and Cassie sit down with The Green Ember author S. D. Smith to talk about why stories matter so much in the life of a family. Sam shares how telling stories to his own children eventually became The Green Ember, why boredom can be a gift to a child's imagination, and why the best stories don't have to protect kids from every scary or difficult thing.
Use code FDP and get 30% off of "Storing Up Treasure" by Kyle Bjerga at thegoodbook.com today!
Use code FDP to get 30% off all the Do Great Things for God books at thegoodbook.com or get 40% off when you buy the whole series.
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Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
- Every parent wants to raise confident, resilient kids—but it's hard to know when to step in and when to step back.
Adam and Chelsea sit down with counselor, author, and longtime parenting expert David Thomas to discuss his new book Capable. Together they explore why so many kids today struggle with confidence and resilience, how well-meaning parents can unintentionally stand in the way of growth, and why allowing children to experience manageable challenges is one of the greatest gifts we can give them.
Use code FDP and get 30% off of "Storing Up Treasure" by Kyle Bjerga at thegoodbook.com today!
Use code FDP to get 30% off all the Do Great Things for God books at thegoodbook.com or get 40% off when you buy the whole series.
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Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
- Culture is discipling your family every day.
The question is whether you're paying attention. Adam, Chelsea, and Cassie welcome Bible teacher and author Elizabeth Woodson to discuss how modern culture subtly shapes our loves, habits, and identities—and how Christian families can intentionally resist those influences.
Use code FDP and get 30% off of "Storing Up Treasure" by Kyle Bjerga at thegoodbook.com today!
Use code FDP to get 30% off all the Do Great Things for God books at thegoodbook.com or get 40% off when you buy the whole series.
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Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
- What if family devotions didn’t have to be complicated?
Drawing from their years of raising three children and their new resource, The Good News Family Devotional: 52 Weeks Through the Gospel of Mark, the Krugers share practical encouragement for parents who feel unqualified, inconsistent, or overwhelmed when it comes to leading family devotions.
Use code FDP and get 30% off of "Storing Up Treasure" by Kyle Bjerga at thegoodbook.com today!
Use code FDP to get 30% off all the Do Great Things for God books at thegoodbook.com or get 40% off when you buy the whole series.
Follow Us:
Instagram | Facebook | Website
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
- How do we help our families notice God in everyday life?
Adam and Cassie sit down with author Douglas McKelvey, creator of the Every Moment Holy liturgy series, to talk about helping families recognize God's presence in ordinary moments and creating rhythms that shape faith over time.
From changing diapers to losing electricity, celebrating milestones to navigating grief, Douglas shares how liturgy can help families slow down, reorient their hearts, and remember that God is present in every corner of life.
Use code FDP and get 30% off of "Storing Up Treasure" by Kyle Bjerga at thegoodbook.com today!
Use code FDP to get 30% off all the Do Great Things for God books at thegoodbook.com or get 40% off when you buy the whole series.
Follow Us:
Instagram | Facebook | Website
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
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About The Family Discipleship Podcast
If you’re a Christian parent trying to raise kids who love and follow Jesus, you’re in the right place. Adam, Chelsea, and Cassie talk real life—parenting wins and fails, marriage, faith at home, and what it looks like to follow Jesus as a family. You’ll get practical ideas, gospel encouragement, and a reminder that God is the one who grows our kids’ faith.Podcast website
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