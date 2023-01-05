The Family Discipleship Podcast

In the Crouch Home with Andy Crouch
Adam Griffin, Chelsea Griffin, and Cassie Bryant are joined by Andy Crouch to talk about what family discipleship looked like in the Crouch household and how commitments around technology played a part in that.Questions Covered in This Episode:If I asked one of your family members to describe you, what kind of things do you think they would say, and, if it's different, what kind of things would you hope they would say?What did following Christ as a family look like for y'all? What were the rhythms of discipleship for you as a dad?How did being a dad impact the way you view God as our Heavenly Father? What scriptures did y'all lean into as you thought about what your hopes were for your family?Would you be willing to share about any times that were particularly difficult for you as you led your home toward Christ?Why is it so important for families to be conscientious about technology?Can you talk about how waking up before devices and going to bed before devices worked and why you recommend that?Were any of these commitments around technology ever points of contention for your kids or did they accept them easily?What are some ways that we can pray for you?Guest Bio:Andy Crouch is partner for theology and culture at Praxis, an organization that works as a creative engine for redemptive entrepreneurship. His writing explores faith, culture, and the image of God in the domains of technology, power, leadership, and the arts. He is the author of five books: The Life We're Looking For: Reclaiming Relationship in a Technological World, The Tech-Wise Family: Everyday Steps for Putting Technology in Its Proper Place, Strong and Weak: Embracing a Life of Love, Risk and True Flourishing, Playing God: Redeeming the Gift of Power, and Culture Making: Recovering Our Creative Calling. Andy serves on the governing board of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. He also serves as an advisor to The Repentance Project, The Pelican Project, and Revoice. Resources Mentioned in This Episode:John 21:18"The Tech-wise Family" by Andy Crouch"My Tech-wise Life" by Amy & Andy Crouch