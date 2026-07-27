The Family Discipleship Podcast

Every parent wants to raise confident, resilient kids—but it's hard to know when to step in and when to step back.



Adam and Chelsea sit down with counselor, author, and longtime parenting expert David Thomas to discuss his new book Capable. Together they explore why so many kids today struggle with confidence and resilience, how well-meaning parents can unintentionally stand in the way of growth, and why allowing children to experience manageable challenges is one of the greatest gifts we can give them.



Use code FDP and get 30% off of "Storing Up Treasure" by Kyle Bjerga at thegoodbook.com today!



Use code FDP to get 30% off all the Do Great Things for God books at thegoodbook.com or get 40% off when you buy the whole series.



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Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.