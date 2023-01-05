The Family Discipleship Podcast

Worry Free Kids with Sissy Goff

Adam Griffin, Chelsea Griffin, and Cassie Bryant are joined by Sissy Goff to have a conversation about how we can disciple our kids when they face worry or anxiety.Questions Covered in This Episode:Could you tell us a little about your family and your ministry?Is there a reason that this generation of kids and adults is dealing with so much pervasive anxiety?Could you give us a basic definition of worry or anxiety?What kinds of things are kids afraid of that are making them anxious?How do we help a kid to develop a sense of perspective that is more accurate and how is that going to help?How does what we as Christians believe about worry and anxiety play into how we parent an anxious child?Why do you think that is so hard for people to be free enough to laugh at their own mistakes?How are kids coping with stress and are there healthy ways to help them cope?What is the balance between letting my kid face some failures and providing a hurt-free environment when possible?How do we, as parents, navigate that the bottom line of worry is that our anxious kids care so much?How does a parent identify profound anxiety in a child or in themselves? Like, when would we know if it's the right time to go seek help for our child?For the parent who right now is overwhelmed, maybe they are anxious about their kids own anxiety, what encouragement or compassion do you have to offer them today?Are there any scriptures that have been especially precious to you as you've counseled people through anxiety?What are some ways that we can be praying for you?Guest Bio:Sissy Goff is the Director of Child and Adolescent Counseling at Daystar Counseling Ministries in Nashville, Tennessee, where she works alongside her counseling assistant/pet therapist, Lucy the Havanese. Since 1993, she has been helping girls and their parents find confidence in who they are and hope in who God is making them to be, both as individuals and families. Sissy is a sought-after speaker for parenting events and the author of twelve books, including the bestselling Raising Worry-Free Girls and Braver, Stronger, Smarter (for elementary aged girls) and her new release for teenage girls, Brave. Sissy is a regular contributor to various podcasts and publications as well as her own podcast called Raising Boys and Girls.Resources Mentioned in This Episode:John 16:33, 1 John 3:18-20"Raising Worry-Free Girls" by Sissy Goff"The Worry Free Parent" by Sissy Goff