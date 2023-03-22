Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MD

ParentData makes sense of the latest data about pregnancy and parenting, and, sometimes, COVID-19. It offers numbers and decision-making tools, spreadsheets, st... More
Available Episodes
5 of 78
How to Talk to Kids About Diets, Weight, and Food
An interview with Virginia Sole-Smith about "Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture."
4/24/2023
29:11
One Mother's Story of CMV in Pregnancy, with Megan Nix
I speak with Megan Nix about her book Remedies for Sorrow, in which she recounts her journey with her daughter, Anna, who was born with congenital CMV. I would highly recommend the book, which is a combination of informative and deeply affecting.
4/17/2023
26:58
Race, Values-based Care, and Advocating for Yourself With Erica Chidi
We’re finishing out Black Maternal Health Week with an interview with Erica Chidi — writer, entrepreneur, doula, and more. We talk about issues around Black maternal health, maternal health in general, and possible solutions.
4/14/2023
31:14
Parenting Through Challenges with Dr. Kelly Fradin
I am very excited to be joined today by Kelly Fradin, who wrote a new book called Advanced Parenting: Advice for Helping Kids Through Diagnoses, Differences, and Mental Health Challenges. I think this book is a must-read for any parent struggling with a complicated parenting problem. And as Kelly describes in this conversation, it’s also a book for every parent, since all of us face the challenges of advocating for our kids at one point or another. Her book is full of tools and resources that will help you manage the stress and navigate the business of care. And we’re going to cover some of her top tips in today’s conversation.
4/5/2023
22:47
Ask Emily: Your Personal Questions on Parenting
Today, we have a bonus episode where Emily answers your personal questions about her journey with pregnancy and parenting.Thanks for sending in so many great questions on Instagram at @profemilyoster!
