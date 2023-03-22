Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MD

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ParentData makes sense of the latest data about pregnancy and parenting, and, sometimes, COVID-19. It offers numbers and decision-making tools, spreadsheets, statistics, and phrases I claim to invent like "Safety Turducken" and "Situational Fluency."
Available Episodes

  • How to Talk to Kids About Diets, Weight, and Food
    An interview with Virginia Sole-Smith about "Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture."
    4/24/2023
    29:11
  • One Mother's Story of CMV in Pregnancy, with Megan Nix
    I speak with Megan Nix about her book Remedies for Sorrow, in which she recounts her journey with her daughter, Anna, who was born with congenital CMV. I would highly recommend the book, which is a combination of informative and deeply affecting. 
    4/17/2023
    26:58
  • Race, Values-based Care, and Advocating for Yourself With Erica Chidi
    We’re finishing out Black Maternal Health Week with an interview with Erica Chidi — writer, entrepreneur, doula, and more. We talk about issues around Black maternal health, maternal health in general, and possible solutions. 
    4/14/2023
    31:14
  • Parenting Through Challenges with Dr. Kelly Fradin
    I am very excited to be joined today by Kelly Fradin, who wrote a new book called Advanced Parenting: Advice for Helping Kids Through Diagnoses, Differences, and Mental Health Challenges. I think this book is a must-read for any parent struggling with a complicated parenting problem. And as Kelly describes in this conversation, it’s also a book for every parent, since all of us face the challenges of advocating for our kids at one point or another. Her book is full of tools and resources that will help you manage the stress and navigate the business of care. And we’re going to cover some of her top tips in today’s conversation. 
    4/5/2023
    22:47
  • Ask Emily: Your Personal Questions on Parenting
    Today, we have a bonus episode where Emily answers your personal questions about her journey with pregnancy and parenting.Thanks for sending in so many great questions on Instagram at @profemilyoster!
    3/22/2023
    22:38

About ParentData by Emily Oster

ParentData makes sense of the latest data about pregnancy and parenting, and, sometimes, COVID-19. It offers numbers and decision-making tools, spreadsheets, statistics, and phrases I claim to invent like “Safety Turducken” and “Situational Fluency.” If this is your jam, you’re in the right place. And I hope that, by listening, you’ll feel more empowered to make your own pregnancy and parenting choices. You can subscribe to the ParentData newsletter at emilyoster.substack.com.
