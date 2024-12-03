Powered by RND
Christmas Old Time Radio

Humphrey Camardella
Ho Ho Ho and Merry Christmas! Santa has his sack just packed full of old time radio shows. And if you are good, Santa will be podcasting these heart warming and...
Fiction, Drama, Kids & Family

Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • 1943-12-24_FDR_Fireside_Chat
    1943-12-24_FDR_Fireside_Chat
    --------  
    26:46
  • 1943-12-24_NBC_Christmas_Eve_At_The_Front_Special_-_Bob_Hope
    1943-12-24_NBC_Christmas_Eve_At_The_Front_Special_-_Bob_Hope
    --------  
    1:14:45
  • 1943-12-23_CBS_Suspense_-_Back_For_Christmas_Peter_Lorre
    1943-12-23_CBS_Suspense_-_Back_For_Christmas_Peter_Lorre
    --------  
    29:59
  • 1949-12-24_NBC_Richard_Diamond_-_A_Christmas_Carol
    1949-12-24_NBC_Richard_Diamond_-_A_Christmas_Carol
    --------  
    29:31
  • 1950-12-25_MBS_Let_George_Do_it_-_Santa_Claus_in_Glass.
    1950-12-25_MBS_Let_George_Do_it_-_Santa_Claus_in_Glass.
    --------  
    30:50

About Christmas Old Time Radio

Ho Ho Ho and Merry Christmas! Santa has his sack just packed full of old time radio shows. And if you are good, Santa will be podcasting these heart warming and family fun shows from the Golden Age of Radio.
