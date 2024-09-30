Puppy Pals out November 17

Hey Little explorers. Do you have a favourite Puppy Pal? I’m Amy from Bedtime Explorers and in this brand new season I’m going to help you drift into dreamtime with some of MY favourite furry friends. Like a loving Labrador, a cheeky pug, a curious poodle and a loyal blue heeler. Who will your favourite Puppy Pal be? Subscribe to Kinderling Premium to hear it first and ad-free! Out November 17 on the Kinderling App or Apple Podcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.