Labradors are loving, helpful puppies. Lets be helpful and kind and full of love like our Puppy Pal, the Labrador. Who's your favourite Puppy Pal? Written and Voiced: Amy Taylor-Kabbaz (amytaylorkabbaz.com) Sound Designer: Josh Newth Executive Producer: Lorna Clarkson
Puppy Pals out November 17
Hey Little explorers. Do you have a favourite Puppy Pal? I'm Amy from Bedtime Explorers and in this brand new season I'm going to help you drift into dreamtime with some of MY favourite furry friends. Like a loving Labrador, a cheeky pug, a curious poodle and a loyal blue heeler. Who will your favourite Puppy Pal be? Subscribe to Kinderling Premium to hear it first and ad-free! Out November 17 on the Kinderling App or Apple Podcasts.
Magical Hands
This meditation celebrates a part of our body that helps us every single day. It helps us to draw, and eat, and even to scratch! Let's celebrate our magical hands. Written and Voiced: Amy Taylor-Kabbaz (amytaylorkabbaz.com) Sound Designer: Josh Newth Executive Producer: Lorna Clarkson
Ant
Ants look fragile and small, but they are soooo much stronger than you think. Just like you Little Explorer. Shall we shrink down and visit our little creature friend, the ant? Executive Production: Lorna Clarkson Host: Amy Taylor-Kabbaz Editing and Sound Design: Max Gosford
The Moon
When you look up at the moon sometimes it looks like there is a smiling face! But is there really a man on the moon? Shall we go for a visit little explorer? Executive Production: Lorna Clarkson Host: Amy Taylor-Kabbaz Editing and Sound Design: Max Gosford
Slow down and snuggle down with Kinderling's relaxing meditation series, specially designed to soothe kids to sleep. Join mindfulness coach Amy Taylor-Kabbaz, as she guides kids on wonderful, imaginative journeys to magical places, visiting animals with super powers, and meeting up with some very friendly dinosaurs.
Check out Amy's website at amytaylorkabbaz.com.