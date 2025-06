Planets

What are planets made of? 🌏 What makes a planet a dwarf planet? And why isn't Pluto a planet anymore? If we could live on one of the other planets in our solar system, what would it be like? 🪐 Anika and Esther find out all the amazing facts about planets with Dr Tanya Hill who is astronomer at the Melbourne Planetarium at Scienceworks. This episode of The Fact Detectives is a Kinderling co-production with Scienceworks. To find out more about the world around you, head to museumsvictoria.com.au Guest: Dr Tanya Hill - astronomer at the Melbourne Planetarium at ScienceworksHosts: Anika and Esther Production: Cinnamon Nippard Sound design: Josh Newth Executive Producer: Lorna Clarkson