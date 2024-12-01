Top Stations
豬探長推理故事集
Listen to 豬探長推理故事集 in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
豬探長推理故事集
如果兒童劇團
add
本節目由【如果兒童劇團】製作，每一季10集，5個故事，全新第七季上線中！每週五更新，訂閱別錯過 ◆ 豬探長推理故事集 ◆ 動物界知名偵探！偵破無數案件，獲頒警界最高榮譽「獅子王銀心十字勳章」的豬探長，出現在podcast了！讓你不論是通勤，還是走路時，都可以跟著豬探長憶起推裡解謎。 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽...
More
Kids & Family
Stories for Kids
Available Episodes
5 of 94
EP.90 夏日的迷途馬拉松（下集）
本集節目由臺中市政府社會局贊助播出 . 113年國際身心障礙者日-嘉年華活動在臺中 聯合國訂每年12月3日為「國際身心障礙者日」，臺中市政府社會局辦理活動向社會大眾宣導平等對待身心障礙者，也宣傳身心障礙者權利公約之精神~~ 嘉年華活動現場有超過100攤的身障社團市集，更有精彩的表演節目、闖關遊戲和展覽，還有豐富的摸彩獎品，是不是很期待與我們一起同樂呢？ 11月16日 星期六 早上11點相約在臺中豐樂公園，與您不見不散唷！ . 【案件簡介】 豬探長和花生待在家裡看馬拉松比賽的轉播，看著看著沒想到比賽選手竟然跑進事務所，而且馬拉松路線還被人動了手腳！到底是誰做出這種事？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments 豬探長，最高學府「聖．喜瑪拉雅動物犯罪研究大學」犯罪心理研究所博士，主攻邏輯偵查，獲頒警界最高榮譽「獅子王銀心十字勳章」。 頭腦聰明、嗅覺敏銳，喜歡邏輯推理、觀察細節。注重家庭關係，善良熱心，十分重視法律精神，唯一缺點是過份投入辦案，忽略生活細節。 和助手花生一起偵破無數案件，最著名的案件包括「劇院謀殺案」、「獅子王國國家寶藏」、「詭皮古堡的邀請函」、「泥巴河大學謎案」、「東方特慢車奇案」等。 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ-SxkS8AZuSi-L9ufd6NBA 【推薦影片】 ►2021豬探長秘密檔案6即將登場：https://youtu.be/mv8FdSEWXC8 ►如果最佳代表歌舞劇《小花》：https://youtu.be/yNFCV_W9p04 Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
28:29
EP.89 夏日的迷途馬拉松（上集）
本集節目由臺中市政府社會局贊助播出 . 113年國際身心障礙者日-嘉年華活動在臺中 聯合國訂每年12月3日為「國際身心障礙者日」，臺中市政府社會局辦理活動向社會大眾宣導平等對待身心障礙者，也宣傳身心障礙者權利公約之精神~~ 嘉年華活動現場有超過100攤的身障社團市集，更有精彩的表演節目、闖關遊戲和展覽，還有豐富的摸彩獎品，是不是很期待與我們一起同樂呢？ 11月16日 星期六 早上11點相約在臺中豐樂公園，與您不見不散唷！ . 【案件簡介】 豬探長和花生待在家裡看馬拉松比賽的轉播，看著看著沒想到比賽選手竟然跑進事務所，而且馬拉松路線還被人動了手腳！到底是誰做出這種事？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：
[email protected]
———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
24:01
EP.88 海底五百米驚魂記（下集）
本季節目感謝 正成集團 贊助Beyerdynamic專業錄音耳機，讓好聲音不漏接，故事精彩再升級！https://www.csemart.com/SalePage/Index/8133153 . 【案件簡介】 一個秋高氣爽的午後，豬探長和花生帶了輕便的行李，一起去參加濳水艇【未來號】的深海之旅。但是，就在要濳到深海時，動力裝置的電池卻消失了，豬探長一行人被困在裡面，到底是誰偷走特殊電池？他的目的又是什麼呢？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：
[email protected]
———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
23:13
EP.87 海底五百米驚魂記（上集）
本季節目感謝 正成集團 贊助Beyerdynamic專業錄音耳機，讓好聲音不漏接，故事精彩再升級！https://www.csemart.com/SalePage/Index/8133153 . 【案件簡介】 一個秋高氣爽的午後，豬探長和花生帶了輕便的行李，一起去參加濳水艇【未來號】的深海之旅。但是，就在要濳到深海時，動力裝置的電池卻消失了，豬探長一行人被困在裡面，到底是誰偷走特殊電池？他的目的又是什麼呢？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：
[email protected]
———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
14:45
EP.86 一次偷了五家（下集）
【案件簡介】 不見了不見了！警察局的電話響個不停，原來是有好幾家的床單都被偷走了！走投無路的警察小隊長只好去求助豬探長的幫忙，但究竟是誰只偷床單呢？他又有什麼目的呢？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：
[email protected]
———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
24:30
Show more
About 豬探長推理故事集
本節目由【如果兒童劇團】製作，每一季10集，5個故事，全新第七季上線中！每週五更新，訂閱別錯過 ◆ 豬探長推理故事集 ◆ 動物界知名偵探！偵破無數案件，獲頒警界最高榮譽「獅子王銀心十字勳章」的豬探長，出現在podcast了！讓你不論是通勤，還是走路時，都可以跟著豬探長憶起推裡解謎。 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：
[email protected]
———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— 全新型態的線上互動劇場 🔍《蘿蔔蹲餐廳Go!》 . 播出時間▸2024/1/14（日) 17:00 試營運特價▸$300 馬上購票▸https://iflive.tw/ ————————————————— 🐷少年豬探長《小店·小偷·小豬探》 📍 台北親子劇場 1/20（六）10:30 14:30 1/21（日）10:30 14:30 馬上購票▸https://pse.is/5gvrqj ————————————————— 🚓救援小英雄舞台劇《波力開心過好年》 📍 台北兒童新樂園 1/27-28、2/3-4、2/10-14 馬上購票▸https://pse.is/5gvrsj Powered by Firstory Hosting
