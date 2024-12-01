Powered by RND
豬探長推理故事集

如果兒童劇團
本節目由【如果兒童劇團】製作，每一季10集，5個故事，全新第七季上線中！每週五更新，訂閱別錯過 ◆ 豬探長推理故事集 ◆ 動物界知名偵探！偵破無數案件，獲頒警界最高榮譽「獅子王銀心十字勳章」的豬探長，出現在podcast了！讓你不論是通勤，還是走路時，都可以跟著豬探長憶起推裡解謎。 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽...
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Available Episodes

  • EP.90 夏日的迷途馬拉松（下集）
    本集節目由臺中市政府社會局贊助播出 . 113年國際身心障礙者日-嘉年華活動在臺中 聯合國訂每年12月3日為「國際身心障礙者日」，臺中市政府社會局辦理活動向社會大眾宣導平等對待身心障礙者，也宣傳身心障礙者權利公約之精神~~ 嘉年華活動現場有超過100攤的身障社團市集，更有精彩的表演節目、闖關遊戲和展覽，還有豐富的摸彩獎品，是不是很期待與我們一起同樂呢？ 11月16日 星期六 早上11點相約在臺中豐樂公園，與您不見不散唷！ . 【案件簡介】 豬探長和花生待在家裡看馬拉松比賽的轉播，看著看著沒想到比賽選手竟然跑進事務所，而且馬拉松路線還被人動了手腳！到底是誰做出這種事？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments 豬探長，最高學府「聖．喜瑪拉雅動物犯罪研究大學」犯罪心理研究所博士，主攻邏輯偵查，獲頒警界最高榮譽「獅子王銀心十字勳章」。 頭腦聰明、嗅覺敏銳，喜歡邏輯推理、觀察細節。注重家庭關係，善良熱心，十分重視法律精神，唯一缺點是過份投入辦案，忽略生活細節。 和助手花生一起偵破無數案件，最著名的案件包括「劇院謀殺案」、「獅子王國國家寶藏」、「詭皮古堡的邀請函」、「泥巴河大學謎案」、「東方特慢車奇案」等。 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ-SxkS8AZuSi-L9ufd6NBA 【推薦影片】 ►2021豬探長秘密檔案6即將登場：https://youtu.be/mv8FdSEWXC8​ ►如果最佳代表歌舞劇《小花》：https://youtu.be/yNFCV_W9p04​ Powered by Firstory Hosting
    28:29
  • EP.89 夏日的迷途馬拉松（上集）
    本集節目由臺中市政府社會局贊助播出 . 113年國際身心障礙者日-嘉年華活動在臺中 聯合國訂每年12月3日為「國際身心障礙者日」，臺中市政府社會局辦理活動向社會大眾宣導平等對待身心障礙者，也宣傳身心障礙者權利公約之精神~~ 嘉年華活動現場有超過100攤的身障社團市集，更有精彩的表演節目、闖關遊戲和展覽，還有豐富的摸彩獎品，是不是很期待與我們一起同樂呢？ 11月16日 星期六 早上11點相約在臺中豐樂公園，與您不見不散唷！ . 【案件簡介】 豬探長和花生待在家裡看馬拉松比賽的轉播，看著看著沒想到比賽選手竟然跑進事務所，而且馬拉松路線還被人動了手腳！到底是誰做出這種事？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：[email protected] ———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— Powered by Firstory Hosting
    24:01
  • EP.88 海底五百米驚魂記（下集）
    本季節目感謝 正成集團 贊助Beyerdynamic專業錄音耳機，讓好聲音不漏接，故事精彩再升級！https://www.csemart.com/SalePage/Index/8133153 . 【案件簡介】 一個秋高氣爽的午後，豬探長和花生帶了輕便的行李，一起去參加濳水艇【未來號】的深海之旅。但是，就在要濳到深海時，動力裝置的電池卻消失了，豬探長一行人被困在裡面，到底是誰偷走特殊電池？他的目的又是什麼呢？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：[email protected] ———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— Powered by Firstory Hosting
    23:13
  • EP.87 海底五百米驚魂記（上集）
    本季節目感謝 正成集團 贊助Beyerdynamic專業錄音耳機，讓好聲音不漏接，故事精彩再升級！https://www.csemart.com/SalePage/Index/8133153 . 【案件簡介】 一個秋高氣爽的午後，豬探長和花生帶了輕便的行李，一起去參加濳水艇【未來號】的深海之旅。但是，就在要濳到深海時，動力裝置的電池卻消失了，豬探長一行人被困在裡面，到底是誰偷走特殊電池？他的目的又是什麼呢？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：[email protected] ———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— Powered by Firstory Hosting
    14:45
  • EP.86 一次偷了五家（下集）
    【案件簡介】 不見了不見了！警察局的電話響個不停，原來是有好幾家的床單都被偷走了！走投無路的警察小隊長只好去求助豬探長的幫忙，但究竟是誰只偷床單呢？他又有什麼目的呢？ 各位小偵探，讓我們一起仔細看一看、用心想一想！找出背後的祕密吧！ . #豬探長推理故事集podcast 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho 留言告訴我你對這一集的想法： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho/comments ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：[email protected] ———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— Powered by Firstory Hosting
    24:30

About 豬探長推理故事集

本節目由【如果兒童劇團】製作，每一季10集，5個故事，全新第七季上線中！每週五更新，訂閱別錯過 ◆ 豬探長推理故事集 ◆ 動物界知名偵探！偵破無數案件，獲頒警界最高榮譽「獅子王銀心十字勳章」的豬探長，出現在podcast了！讓你不論是通勤，還是走路時，都可以跟著豬探長憶起推裡解謎。 一聽就上癮的推理廣播劇，用「聽」的豬探長，明星風采立刻被圈粉，讓我們一起聽下去 小額贊助支持本節目： https://open.firstory.me/user/cklw2tvilfnda0804tdm3oxho ———————————————— 各類合作請洽：[email protected] ———————————————— 【豬探長動畫線上看】 ►WOW豬探長：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_jxGyWr7EJOqIb8WHHEj5SOGR0s8HHgZ ►WOW聽故事：https://www.youtube.com/c/wowowstory/ 【豬探長也推薦】 ————————————————— 全新型態的線上互動劇場 🔍《蘿蔔蹲餐廳Go!》 . 播出時間▸2024/1/14（日) 17:00 試營運特價▸$300 馬上購票▸https://iflive.tw/ ————————————————— 🐷少年豬探長《小店·小偷·小豬探》 📍 台北親子劇場 1/20（六）10:30 14:30 1/21（日）10:30 14:30 馬上購票▸https://pse.is/5gvrqj ————————————————— 🚓救援小英雄舞台劇《波力開心過好年》 📍 台北兒童新樂園 1/27-28、2/3-4、2/10-14 馬上購票▸https://pse.is/5gvrsj Powered by Firstory Hosting
Podcast website

