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406 episodes
Episode 399: The Back to School Break We All Need with Melanie Shankle and Sophie Hudson08/06/2026 | 56 mins.Melanie Shankle and Sophie Hudson join David and Sissy for a funny, honest conversation about raising capable kids without giving in to pressure, perfectionism, or the urge to rescue them from every hard moment. Drawing from their friendship and experiences parenting young adults, they discuss the importance of allowing kids to fail, advocate for themselves, handle responsibilities, and develop confidence in their own decision-making. They also share how laughter creates perspective and strengthens family relationships, making room for both lighthearted moments and harder conversations. Melanie and Sophie encourage parents to know their individual child, model an authentic faith, apologize when they get things wrong, and remember that struggles are often what help kids develop resilience and make their faith their own.
Resources mentioned:
The Big Boo Cast Podcast with Melanie Shankle & Sophie Hudson
The Lion and the Bear: A 100-Day Guide for Facing Your Giants | Devotional for Teen and College Girls by Melanie and Caroline Shankle
More listening:
Ep 50: How to Help Kids Handle Conflict with Melanie Shankle and Sophie Hudson
Ep 151: Raising Boys and Girls Live with Sophie Hudson and Melanie Shankle
Ep 246: Freeing Your Children from your Own Trauma with Melanie Shankle
Ep 304: Faith, Family, and the Power of a Good Devotional with Melanie and Caroline Shankle
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- As the new school year approaches, Sissy Goff and David Thomas help parents understand why transitions can bring big feelings, physical symptoms, and anxious thoughts for both kids and adults. They share an easy-to-remember “A+ Anxiety Plan”: anticipate anxiety, create an action plan, avoid avoidance, act it out through practice, and affirm courage. With practical scripts and strategies for navigating school drop-off, social situations, and after-school conversations, Sissy and David encourage parents to help kids take small, brave steps and collect evidence that they are capable of handling hard things.
Resources mentioned:
Capable by David Thomas and Sissy Goff
I Am Capable by David Thomas and Sissy Goff
Search Institute research on relationships with caring adults
Albert Bandura’s research on self-efficacy
Carol Dweck’s research on growth mindset and praising effort
. . . . . .
Sign up to receive the bi-monthly newsletter to keep up to date with where David and Sissy are speaking, where they are taco'ing, PLUS conversation starters for you and your family to share!
Order our new book, Capable, here!!
See our speaking dates, purchase books and check out our courses here.. . . . . .
If you would like to partner with Raising Boys and Girls as a podcast sponsor, fill out our Advertise With Us form.
QUINCE: Go to Quince.com/rbg for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five -day returns.
BOLL & BRANCH: Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at Bollandbranch.com/rbg. Exclusions apply.
ADVENTURE BIBLE: Get an Adventure Bible for your child and begin reading and exploring it together to build confidence and curiosity in God’s Word https://tinyurl.com/RBGAdventureBible.
CHRISTIAN HEALTHSHARE MINISTRIES: Take charge of your healthcare by visiting chministries.org/solution.
LIBERTY HEALTH SHARE: Visit LibertyHealthShare.org to learn more about healthcare sharing options for your family.
GO MINNO: Visit GoMinno.com and use code RBG to get a one-month free trial.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Dr. Dale Atkins joins David and Sissy to explore how speed, chronic stress, digital distraction, and intensive parenting are reshaping family relationships and contributing to a crisis of capability in kids. She shares practical wisdom for building stronger connections across generations, including listening without becoming defensive, respecting adult children as independent people, offering guidance without taking over, and staying curious when experiences or memories differ. The conversation also highlights the importance of unstructured family time, emotional safety, intergenerational relationships, and modeling kindness through small, everyday actions.
Resources mentioned:
Dr. Dale Atkins website
The Turquoise Butterfly by Dr. Dale V. Atkins
Dear Deer by Dr. Dale V. Atkins
. . . . . .
Sign up to receive the bi-monthly newsletter to keep up to date with where David and Sissy are speaking, where they are taco'ing, PLUS conversation starters for you and your family to share!
Order our new book, Capable, here!!
See our speaking dates, purchase books and check out our courses here.. . . . . .
If you would like to partner with Raising Boys and Girls as a podcast sponsor, fill out our Advertise With Us form.
QUINCE: Go to Quince.com/rbg for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five -day returns.
BOLL & BRANCH: Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at Bollandbranch.com/rbg. Exclusions apply.
ADVENTURE BIBLE: Get an Adventure Bible for your child and begin reading and exploring it together to build confidence and curiosity in God’s Word https://tinyurl.com/RBGAdventureBible.
CHRISTIAN HEALTHSHARE MINISTRIES: Take charge of your healthcare by visiting chministries.org/solution.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Friendships are where kids practice being human, but social anxiety, screens, group dynamics, and “rollercoaster” relationships are making connection harder than ever. Sissy and David offer practical ways parents can help kids recognize healthy friendships, develop realistic expectations, practice conversation and initiation, understand reciprocity, set kind boundaries, and navigate awkward moments. Rather than managing every relationship, parents can coach kids to find good friends, have a “good picker,” and become the kind of friend they hope to have.
Resources mentioned
Capable by David Thomas and Sissy Goff
I Am Capable by David Thomas and Sissy Goff
Raising Emotionally Strong Boys: Tools Your Son Can Build On for Life by David Thomas
Brave: A Teen Girl's Guide to Beating Worry and Anxiety by Sissy Goff
Ephesians 5 in The Message
. . . . . .
Sign up to receive the bi-monthly newsletter to keep up to date with where David and Sissy are speaking, where they are taco'ing, PLUS conversation starters for you and your family to share!
Order our new book, Capable, here!!
See our speaking dates, purchase books and check out our courses here.. . . . . .
If you would like to partner with Raising Boys and Girls as a podcast sponsor, fill out our Advertise With Us form.
QUINCE: Go to Quince.com/rbg for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five -day returns.
BOLL & BRANCH: Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at Bollandbranch.com/rbg. Exclusions apply.
ADVENTURE BIBLE: Get an Adventure Bible for your child and begin reading and exploring it together to build confidence and curiosity in God’s Word https://tinyurl.com/RBGAdventureBible.
CHRISTIAN HEALTHSHARE MINISTRIES: Take charge of your healthcare by visiting chministries.org/solution.
LIBERTY HEALTH SHARE: Visit LibertyHealthShare.org to learn more about healthcare sharing options for your family.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 395: The Two Biggest Questions Parents Ask the Most About Siblings with Hunter and Katty Connelly07/23/2026 | 41 mins.Katty and Hunter Connelly join Sissy and David to share what they have learned while raising four very different children. They discuss building capability through honesty, responsibility, hard work, and allowing kids to experience the consequences of their choices rather than constantly stepping in to fix things. They also offer encouragement for navigating sibling conflict, treating children fairly without treating them exactly the same, launching young adults, and trusting that strained sibling relationships can grow stronger over time. Through plenty of honesty about their own mistakes, Katty and Hunter remind parents that apologizing, letting go, and consistently communicating unconditional love can help preserve connection through every stage of family life.
. . . . . .
Sign up to receive the bi-monthly newsletter to keep up to date with where David and Sissy are speaking, where they are taco'ing, PLUS conversation starters for you and your family to share!
Order our new book, Capable, here!!
See our speaking dates, purchase books and check out our courses here.. . . . . .
If you would like to partner with Raising Boys and Girls as a podcast sponsor, fill out our Advertise With Us form.
QUINCE: Go to Quince.com/rbg for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five -day returns.
BOLL & BRANCH: Get 15% off plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at Bollandbranch.com/rbg. Exclusions apply.
ADVENTURE BIBLE: Get an Adventure Bible for your child and begin reading and exploring it together to build confidence and curiosity in God’s Word https://tinyurl.com/RBGAdventureBible.
CHRISTIAN HEALTHSHARE MINISTRIES: Take charge of your healthcare by visiting chministries.org/solution.
THE ABSORPTION COMPANY: Visit absorbmore.com and use code RBG for up to 35% off your first order.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Raising Boys & Girls
Welcome to the Raising Boys and Girls Podcast with Sissy Goff, David Thomas, and Melissa Trevathan. In each episode of this podcast, we’ll share some of what we’re learning in the work we do with kids and families on a daily basis at Daystar Counseling Ministries. Our goal is to help you care for the kids in your life with a little more understanding, a little more practical help, and a whole lot of hope. So pull up a chair and join us on this journey of raising boys and girls. Connect with us at raisingboysandgirls.com.Podcast website
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