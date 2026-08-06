Melanie Shankle and Sophie Hudson join David and Sissy for a funny, honest conversation about raising capable kids without giving in to pressure, perfectionism, or the urge to rescue them from every hard moment. Drawing from their friendship and experiences parenting young adults, they discuss the importance of allowing kids to fail, advocate for themselves, handle responsibilities, and develop confidence in their own decision-making. They also share how laughter creates perspective and strengthens family relationships, making room for both lighthearted moments and harder conversations. Melanie and Sophie encourage parents to know their individual child, model an authentic faith, apologize when they get things wrong, and remember that struggles are often what help kids develop resilience and make their faith their own.



Resources mentioned:



The Big Boo Cast Podcast with Melanie Shankle & Sophie Hudson



The Lion and the Bear: A 100-Day Guide for Facing Your Giants | Devotional for Teen and College Girls by Melanie and Caroline Shankle



More listening:



Ep 50: How to Help Kids Handle Conflict with Melanie Shankle and Sophie Hudson



Ep 151: Raising Boys and Girls Live with Sophie Hudson and Melanie Shankle



Ep 246: Freeing Your Children from your Own Trauma with Melanie Shankle



Ep 304: Faith, Family, and the Power of a Good Devotional with Melanie and Caroline Shankle



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