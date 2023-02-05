Episode 109: Using Affirmations to Help Kids See Their Value with Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill

Actors, activists, and parents, Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon, are dedicated to making all children feel and understand their importance in the world. In their new tender picture book, Repeat After Me: Big Things to Say Everyday, they tell children about the magic of self-love and standing firm, regardless of outside voices and doubt. We are so excited to share this conversation with you!