Episode 110: Helping Kids Find Resilience with Rebekah Lyons
We talk a lot about building resilience into kids in our offices. It felt timely and important to share a conversation with our friend, Rebekah Lyons, about her new book, Building a Resilient Life: How Adversity Awakens Strength, Hope, and Meaning. We talked about turning toward anxiety and not away from it, and even what that looks like in the context of parenting. We also talked about moving kids toward meaning and purpose, something we've seen bring about tremendous growth and change.. . . . .If you enjoyed this episode, go back and listen to Episode 34 with Rebekah and her husband, Gabe, on Parenting with Unconditional Love.Get a free chapter and order Rebekah's new book on her website.Sissy mentioned the Prayer of Teilhard de Chardin which you can read here.