Raising Boys & Girls

Podcast Raising Boys & Girls
  • Episode 110: Helping Kids Find Resilience with Rebekah Lyons
    We talk a lot about building resilience into kids in our offices. It felt timely and important to share a conversation with our friend, Rebekah Lyons, about her new book, Building a Resilient Life: How Adversity Awakens Strength, Hope, and Meaning. We talked about turning toward anxiety and not away from it, and even what that looks like in the context of parenting. We also talked about moving kids toward meaning and purpose, something we’ve seen bring about tremendous growth and change.. . . . .If you enjoyed this episode, go back and listen to Episode 34 with Rebekah and her husband, Gabe, on Parenting with Unconditional Love.Get a free chapter and order Rebekah's new book on her website.Sissy mentioned the Prayer of Teilhard de Chardin which you can read here.. . . . .A special thank-you to our sponsors:Jesus Revolution Movie - Gather your friends and family for a movie night to enjoy this incredible move, available now on demand, digital, Blu-Ray and DVD!Sundays - Go to SundaysForDogs.com/RBG or use code RBG at checkout to get 35% off your first order.Hiya Health - Go to hiyahealth.com/RBG and receive 50% off your first order!. . . . .Sign up to receive the RBG monthly newsletter to keep up to date with where David and Sissy are speaking, where they are taco'ing, PLUS conversation starters for you and your family to share! Pre-Order the Worry-Free Parent by Sissy!Find us on YouTube!Download a copy of the Raising Boys and Girls Feelings ChartConnect with David, Sissy, and Melissa at raisingboysandgirls.com.
    5/4/2023
    33:05
  • Episode 109: Using Affirmations to Help Kids See Their Value with Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill
    Actors, activists, and parents, Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon, are dedicated to making all children feel and understand their importance in the world. In their new tender picture book, Repeat After Me: Big Things to Say Everyday, they tell children about the magic of self-love and standing firm, regardless of outside voices and doubt. We are so excited to share this conversation with you!. . . . .A special thank-you to our sponsors:Christian Appalachian Project (CAP)Fuller Seminary - If you feel passionate about becoming an agent of healing and reconciliation in the world, go to fuller.edu/raisingboysandgirls to learn more about Fuller’s MS in Marriage and Family Therapy program.Jesus Revolution Movie - Gather your friends and family for a movie night to enjoy this incredible move, available now on demand, digital, Blu-Ray and DVD!. . . . .Sign up to receive the RBG monthly newsletter to keep up to date with where David and Sissy are speaking, where they are taco'ing, PLUS conversation starters for you and your family to share! Pre-Order the Worry-Free Parent by Sissy!Find us on YouTube!Download a copy of the Raising Boys and Girls Feelings ChartConnect with David, Sissy, and Melissa at raisingboysandgirls.com.
    5/2/2023
    57:55
  • Episode 108: Parenting in the Trenches With Neurodiverse Kids: Jenn and Marcus dePaula
    To wrap up Autism Awareness month, Sissy and David speak with the podcast's audio engineer, Marcus dePaula, and his wife, Jenn, about their experiences parenting their 14 year old son who is on the autism spectrum.. . . . .LINKSRaising Boys & Girls Episode 105 with Dr. Chinwé and Lonnie WillamsTemple Grandin movie with Claire DanesThe Autistic Brain: Thinking Across the Spectrum by Temple GrandinAnything But Typical by Nora Raleigh BaskinThe Reason I Jump by Naoki HigashidaThe Reason I Jump film based on the bookAutism Discussion Page on FacebookAutism Discussion Page books by Bill NasonJenn on Instagram. . . . .A special thank-you to our sponsors:Sundays - Go to SundaysForDogs.com/RBG or use code RBG at checkout to get 35% off your first order.Hiya Health - Go to hiyahealth.com/RBG and receive 50% off your first order!Jesus Revolution Movie - Gather your friends and family for a movie night to enjoy this incredible move, available now on demand, digital, Blu-Ray and DVD!Air Doctor - use promo code RBG and depending on the model, you’ll receive UP TO 39% off or UP TO $300 off!. . . . .Sign up to receive the RBG monthly newsletter to keep up to date with where David and Sissy are speaking, where they are taco'ing, PLUS conversation starters for you and your family to share! Pre-Order the Worry-Free Parent by Sissy!Find us on YouTube!Download a copy of the Raising Boys and Girls Feelings ChartConnect with David, Sissy, and Melissa at raisingboysandgirls.com.
    4/25/2023
    40:38
  • Episode 107: The Keys to Time-Management as a Busy Mom with Crystal Paine
    Our friend Crystal Paine doesn’t just help us save money. Now, she’s helping us save TIME…something that we all need more of! We loved getting to have her back on the podcast and hear her insights on the 4 steps to simpler living and a whole lot more!. . . . .The Time-Saving MomIf you loved this episode, here is our previous Raising Boys and Girls episode with Crystal Paine.Episode 51: Love Centered Parenting and Foster Care. . . . .Sign up to receive the RBG monthly newsletter to keep up to date with where David and Sissy are speaking, where they are taco'ing, PLUS conversation starters for you and your family to share! Pre-Order the Worry-Free Parent by Sissy!Find us on YouTube!Download a copy of the Raising Boys and Girls Feelings ChartConnect with David, Sissy, and Melissa at raisingboysandgirls.com.
    4/20/2023
    27:09
  • Episode 106: Raising Kids Who Turn Into Great Grown-Ups
    Our Parents in the Trenches this week are especially important to Sissy—as they’re her nephew Witt’s godparents! J.T. and Catherine Martin also happen to be two of the most intentional parents AND friends we know! Can’t wait for you to listen in on this conversation about parenting kids with ADHD, anxiety and everything in between. A special thank-you to our sponsors:Cru: Text RAISING to 71326 to help today!Caraway: Save 10% off your next purchase with this link!
    4/18/2023
    33:03

About Raising Boys & Girls

Welcome to the Raising Boys and Girls Podcast with Sissy Goff, David Thomas, and Melissa Trevathan. In each episode of this podcast, we’ll share some of what we’re learning in the work we do with kids and families on a daily basis at Daystar Counseling Ministries. Our goal is to help you care for the kids in your life with a little more understanding, a little more practical help, and a whole lot of hope. So pull up a chair and join us on this journey of raising boys and girls. Connect with us at raisingboysandgirls.com.

