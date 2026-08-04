Restoration Home with Jennifer Pepito

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199 episodes
- Ruth Chou Simons the creator of Gracelaced and author of books such as GraceLaced: Discovering Timeless Truths Through Seasons of the Heart and Pilgrim joins Jennifer Pepito for Episode 198.
Ruth is a repeat guest and we are so excited to have her on to talk about her new book This Moment Matters. Her book is about habits and how they build the foundation to live in what God has called you to.
Finally, the dreams that God has placed on your heart are not lost in the now because your "someday is made up of 1000s of right nows." –Ruth Chou Simons
Episode sponsored by the Peaceful Press!
Starting to plan for next year's schooling and looking for tips on how to homeschool?? Check out the Peaceful Press's free How to Start Homeschooling Booklet.
In this episode–
The habits that mattered in the Simons family
How building one simple habit can lead you to doing harder things
Seeing your children as individuals not just a unit
Building habits of consistency.
Check out her books When Strivings Cease and Beholding and Becoming: The Art of Everyday Worship
You can learn more about Jennifer here-
Jennifer's Instagram
You can learn more about Ruth Chou Simons here-
Ruth's Instagram and website
Some Amazon Affiliate Links.
Beyond Keeping House: How Hospitality Transforms Your Homeschool with Mystie Winckler07/28/2026 | 32 mins.What if hospitality isn't about having a perfectly clean home, elaborate meals, or an always-ready guest room?
What if hospitality is simply creating a home where people feel welcomed, loved, and cared for?
In episode 197 of the Restoration Home Podcast, Jennifer Pepito talks with Mystie Winckler about creating a hospitable home while homeschooling, managing the daily rhythms of family life, and cultivating an environment where relationships can flourish.
Mystie shares wisdom from her new book on hospitality, encouraging women to see their homes as places of welcome and ministry. Together, Jennifer and Mystie discuss how simple rhythms, household systems, and intentional habits can create more peace and margin for loving our families and serving others.
After nearly 30 years of homeschooling, Jennifer has seen that the most meaningful parts of education often happen around the table, in the kitchen, while caring for others, and through the everyday work of home life.
This conversation connects beautifully with the themes from Jennifer's book, Habits for a Sacred Home, where she explores how small, faithful practices can transform our homes into places of peace, connection, and spiritual formation and from Mystie's new book, Home is for Hospitality.
In this episode, you'll hear:
✨ Why hospitality is more about welcome than perfection
✨ How to create a home culture where people feel they belong
✨ Simple rhythms that help homeschool families manage the demands of daily life
✨ Why household work is an important part of our children's education
✨ How to make space for community even during busy homeschool seasons
✨ The connection between homemaking, discipleship, and hospitality
✨ Practical ways to cultivate a home that reflects God's love
Our homes are not just places where we complete lessons or manage responsibilities. They are places where we form people, build relationships, practice generosity, and create memories that last for generations.
Whether you are welcoming neighbors around your table, teaching your children to serve, or simply trying to create a peaceful atmosphere for your family, this conversation will encourage you to embrace the sacred work of home.
Resources Mentioned:
📖 Habits for a Sacred Home by Jennifer Pepito
Discover simple rhythms and practices that help families cultivate a home filled with peace, connection, and purpose.
📖 Home is for Hospitality by Mystie Winckler
A beautiful encouragement to embrace hospitality as a way of life and create homes that welcome others with grace and love.
🌿 Restoration Home Community
Join a community of women seeking to cultivate peaceful homes, intentional rhythms, and a deeper connection with God.
Connect with Jennifer:
The Peaceful Press
Restoration Home Community
Connect with Mystie:
Visit Mystie Winckler online for resources on homeschooling, homemaking, and creating a well-ordered home. https://www.simplyconvivial.com/
Reflection Question:
What is one small habit you could cultivate this week to make your home feel more welcoming and peaceful?
- Motherhood has a way of revealing our deepest fears.
Whether you’re afraid of failing your children, making irreversible mistakes, or wondering if you’re doing enough, fear can quietly steal the joy God intended for your family. Add the weight of mom guilt, and our nervous system begins to suffer.
In episode 196 of the Restoration Home Podcast, I’m joined by author and speaker Sarah Walton to talk about overcoming fear, embracing God’s grace, and learning how to forgive yourself for mistakes and regulate your nervous system in the midst of motherhood crisis.
Together we discuss:
Why fear so often shapes our parenting decisions
How the gospel frees us from perfectionism
Learning to replace anxiety with trust in God
What to do when you can’t stop replaying your parenting mistakes
The importance of receiving God’s forgiveness—and extending it to yourself
Practical ways to cultivate peace and regulation in your home instead of fear
If you’ve ever lain awake wondering whether you’ve damaged your children or wished you could have a “do-over” as a mom, this episode is for you. God’s grace is bigger than your failures, and He is faithfully at work in both your heart and your children’s lives.
Jesus Will Meet You There by Sarah Walton
Episode sponsored by the Peaceful Press-find free homeschool samples here
If today’s conversation encouraged you, I’d love to invite you to join the Restoration Home Community—a place where Christian women gather to cultivate peaceful homes, strong family relationships, and joyful faith through biblical encouragement, practical habits, and authentic community.
And if this episode blessed you, would you take a moment to leave a review and share it with a friend? Your support helps more moms discover hope and encouragement for the journey.
- Welcome to episode 196 of the Restoration Home Community!!
In this episode, we're bringing you Jennifer's Inspired Homeschool Workshop, so if you missed it originally or want to listen to it on the go give it a listen.
Jennifer talks about how history was homeschooled to give you the confidence to continue homeschooling; she offers stories of our heroes who were homeschooled, like Laura Ingalls Wilder through much of her life, and lists ways we can take homeschooling to the next level by making it about raising a whole child.
If you are looking for a community to start building your inspired homeschool with, the Restoration Home is open for the next 36 hours.
Episode sponsored by the Peaceful Press!
Check out the Homeschool Planner for a great way to stay organized and focused as the new year starts.
Looking for more nature and science for this year? The Peaceful Press Nature Book Flood is a beautiful addition to your school year.
In this episode:
We want you to get excited for homeschooling!
History was homeschooled
Looking for a homeschool curriculum that brings life and joy? Check out the Peaceful Press Start Here Guide.
Preorder the Inspired Homeschool for amazing bonuses and get inspired for the school year to come.
Check out the Restoration Home Community to build your habits, homeschool, and grow lasting relationships.
The best habits are built around daily rhythms; check out the Peaceful Press FREE Daily Rhythm Pack
The Peaceful Press Chore Cards: the essential tool for developing good habits of order, cleanliness, work, and self-care
Get 10% off your purchase with code "Restoration10"
If you're looking for inspiration for a habit make-over check out: Habits for a Sacred Home by Jennifer Pepito
You can learn more about Jennifer here–
Jennifer's Instagram
- Welcome to episode 194 with Jennifer Pepito, Cindy West and Alicia Hutchinson. Cindy West is the founder of Our Journey Westward a homeschool science and nature study and a long time homeschool mama. Alicia Hutchinson is the creator of Learning Well and a homeschool mama of many years.
This is such a fantastic episode whether you are starting to homeschool or in the thick of it.
Jennifer, Alicia, and Cindy talk about self-care, a Charlotte Mason education, getting outside, what their ideal homeschool day looked like, and so much more.
Episode sponsored by the Peaceful Press!
To support the podcast and Jennifer pre-order her newest book Inspired Homeschool. This incredible book gives you stories of famous home-educated artists, scientists, entrepreneurs, authors, and statesmen and outlines the lessons we can learn from them as we raise the next generation of great thinkers.
Looking for ways to make learning come alive and give your children the education of a lifetime? Check out the Peaceful Press curriculum.
In this episode:
Finding micro-moments of self-care
The key elements of a great homeschool day
Foundational principles for your children
Stewarding your marriage in every season
What we loved about homeschooling
You can learn more about Alicia at her Learning Well
You can learn more about Cindy at Our Journey Westward
If you're looking for inspiration for your homeschooling, check out Jennifer's new book The Inspired Homeschool. Pre-order now for exclusive bonuses
You can learn more about Jennifer here:
Jennifer's Instagram
You can learn more about Alicia and Cindy here:
Alicia's Instagram and Cindy's Instagram
Some Amazon Affiliate Links
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About Restoration Home with Jennifer Pepito
What if the small, ordinary habits of everyday life could transform your home? Welcome to Restoration Home, a podcast for Christian moms who desire to build peaceful, connected, faith-filled families. Hosted by Jennifer Pepito—homeschool mom of seven, and author of Habits for a Sacred Home—this show explores the life-giving rhythms that help families flourish. Through conversations about faith, motherhood, marriage, homeschooling, family culture, and the simple practices that shape our days, Jennifer shares encouragement and wisdom for creating a home marked by connection, purpose, beauty, and love because a restored home isn’t built in a day—it is formed through small acts of faithfulness repeated over time. Join Jennifer and inspiring guests as they explore how our habits shape our hearts, how our homes can become places of refuge, and how ordinary moments can become opportunities for growth, grace, and renewal.Podcast website
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