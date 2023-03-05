Restoration Home with Jennifer Pepito

Stewarding the Woman: Health, Hormones, and Wholeness

In this episode, Jennifer and Emelie talk about what it looks like to steward our physical and mental well-being. As women, our hormonal cycles and our ability to be emotionally calm are inter connected. Our hormones are balanced through feeling cared for during estrogen production (follicular phase) and feeling mutual companionship during our progesterone (luteal phase). When past experiences make us feel like no one is there for us in hard times, it becomes even more difficult to engage our external world in a way that helps balance our hormones. Responsibility isn't a chore its a priviledge but in order to show up whole and at peace, we need to understand how beautifully complex our bodies are! When we know this, we can figure out how to steward our physical bodies, heal from past pain, and show up as resilient women. Episode sponsored by the Peaceful Press! The Playful Pioneers Volume 2 coming Summer of 2023! Looking for Elementary Bundles to engage in Charlotte Mason styled education, check out the Playful Pioneers, Precious People, and the Kind Kingdom! In this episode: Understanding the very real role of your cycle Learning how to rely on people and feel nurtured during estrogen production and seek out community for progesterone production Taking time for yourself is not selfish, it is a necessary part of being a wife, mother, care-giver How fear and past trauma can derail our physical health Check out Mothering by the Book by Jennifer Pepito Additional Resources: These are not affiliates nor partners of Restoration Home or the Peaceful Press. We do not agree with or endorse every view expressed, but we have found these are some of the best resources for understanding our bodies as women. Fast Like a Woman with Mindy Pelz-understanding our hormonal cycles Doing Life Around Your Hormones with Mindy Pelz The Body Keeps the Score by Basel van der Kolk Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod Fast Like a Woman by Mindy Pelz You can learn more about Jennifer here- Jennifer's Instagram You can learn more about Emelie here- Emelie's Instagram Episode sponsored by The Peaceful Press. Create connection through our literature based resources. Some Amazon Affiliate Links.