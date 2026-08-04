Restoration Home with Jennifer Pepito

What if hospitality isn't about having a perfectly clean home, elaborate meals, or an always-ready guest room?



What if hospitality is simply creating a home where people feel welcomed, loved, and cared for?



In episode 197 of the Restoration Home Podcast, Jennifer Pepito talks with Mystie Winckler about creating a hospitable home while homeschooling, managing the daily rhythms of family life, and cultivating an environment where relationships can flourish.



Mystie shares wisdom from her new book on hospitality, encouraging women to see their homes as places of welcome and ministry. Together, Jennifer and Mystie discuss how simple rhythms, household systems, and intentional habits can create more peace and margin for loving our families and serving others.



After nearly 30 years of homeschooling, Jennifer has seen that the most meaningful parts of education often happen around the table, in the kitchen, while caring for others, and through the everyday work of home life.



This conversation connects beautifully with the themes from Jennifer's book, Habits for a Sacred Home, where she explores how small, faithful practices can transform our homes into places of peace, connection, and spiritual formation and from Mystie's new book, Home is for Hospitality.



In this episode, you'll hear:



✨ Why hospitality is more about welcome than perfection

✨ How to create a home culture where people feel they belong

✨ Simple rhythms that help homeschool families manage the demands of daily life

✨ Why household work is an important part of our children's education

✨ How to make space for community even during busy homeschool seasons

✨ The connection between homemaking, discipleship, and hospitality

✨ Practical ways to cultivate a home that reflects God's love



Our homes are not just places where we complete lessons or manage responsibilities. They are places where we form people, build relationships, practice generosity, and create memories that last for generations.



Whether you are welcoming neighbors around your table, teaching your children to serve, or simply trying to create a peaceful atmosphere for your family, this conversation will encourage you to embrace the sacred work of home.



Resources Mentioned:

📖 Habits for a Sacred Home by Jennifer Pepito

Discover simple rhythms and practices that help families cultivate a home filled with peace, connection, and purpose.



📖 Home is for Hospitality by Mystie Winckler

A beautiful encouragement to embrace hospitality as a way of life and create homes that welcome others with grace and love.



🌿 Restoration Home Community

Join a community of women seeking to cultivate peaceful homes, intentional rhythms, and a deeper connection with God.



Connect with Jennifer:

The Peaceful Press

Restoration Home Community



Connect with Mystie:

Visit Mystie Winckler online for resources on homeschooling, homemaking, and creating a well-ordered home. https://www.simplyconvivial.com/



Reflection Question:

What is one small habit you could cultivate this week to make your home feel more welcoming and peaceful?