Restoration Home with Jennifer Pepito

Stewarding the Woman: Health, Hormones, and Wholeness
In this episode, Jennifer and Emelie talk about what it looks like to steward our physical and mental well-being. As women, our hormonal cycles and our ability to be emotionally calm are inter connected. Our hormones are balanced through feeling cared for during estrogen production (follicular phase) and feeling mutual companionship during our progesterone (luteal phase). When past experiences make us feel like no one is there for us in hard times, it becomes even more difficult to engage our external world in a way that helps balance our hormones. Responsibility isn't a chore its a priviledge but in order to show up whole and at peace, we need to understand how beautifully complex our bodies are! When we know this, we can figure out how to steward our physical bodies, heal from past pain, and show up as resilient women.
In this episode:
Understanding the very real role of your cycle
Learning how to rely on people and feel nurtured during estrogen production and seek out community for progesterone production
Taking time for yourself is not selfish, it is a necessary part of being a wife, mother, care-giver
How fear and past trauma can derail our physical health
Additional Resources: These are not affiliates nor partners of Restoration Home or the Peaceful Press. We do not agree with or endorse every view expressed, but we have found these are some of the best resources for understanding our bodies as women.
Fast Like a Woman with Mindy Pelz-understanding our hormonal cycles
Doing Life Around Your Hormones with Mindy Pelz
The Body Keeps the Score by Basel van der Kolk
Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod
Fast Like a Woman by Mindy Pelz
4/28/2023
23:29
A Stewarding a Charlotte Mason Education
Episode 27 is a wonderful interview with Leah Boden, author of Modern Miss Mason. Jennifer and Leah talk about the process of stewarding a vision of education that encompasses the whole child. They discuss the role of Charlotte Mason in an education that is story and narrative based. Charlotte Mason education isn't about reading as many books or cramming as much information into our children as possible. Instead, we are stewarding an education that fills them with a deep sense of identity, good and evil, and the ability continue learning their whole lives.
In this episode–
What Charlotte Mason isn't
The role of story and narrative in education
The aims of a good education
Stewarding life long learners
You are well equipped to educate your children and it's not complicated
4/22/2023
27:12
Emotional Stewardship in the Home
Episode 26, Jennifer and Emelie begin the four weeks of stewardship, with a conversation about stewarding the emotions in our home. As always, it starts with us when it comes to restoration, and this is a great conversation about the ways we contribute to stewarding peace or chaos.
In this episode–
Identifying where your emotions coming from and thinking before you react
Taking care of your needs to have space to address the stress of day to day life
Considering how overwhelming your activities are and having grace for yourself and your family, while also sticking to essentials
Practical ways to take care of yourself in 5 minutes or less
4/14/2023
21:13
Being, Becoming and Doing with Steven Lawson
Steven Lawson, creator of the Monk Manual and Life Atlas, joins us for the final episode on Prayer. Steven created the Monk Manual as a daily journal to foster being and doing. As Christians on the quest of restoration, the process of being still is part of our prayer life. It also undergirds our parenting, our relationships, and the impact we have on the world. Episode 25 is an incredible look at what we as women and mothers can accomplish when we let go of what we can't control and choose to steward the act of being before God, with our children, and in the sometimes hectic grind of day to day life.
In this episode–
How the prayerful act of being can change our lives
How being and becoming can positively impact our daily "doing"
Gratititude as a choice
Practical ways to identify unrest in our hearts and bring God into our daily lives
4/7/2023
29:18
Passover Special
When God brought the Israelites out of Egypt, one of the first things He did was set up traditions that they were to observe as a community. These were meant to help them remember what God had done, and give them rest and times of celebration. As we approach Passover, join us for a special episode with Avital Schreiber Levy of HiFam. The following conversation is a challenging and insightful look at building generational tradition and community.
Episode sponsored by the Peaceful Press!
Enjoy beautiful Christian Seder (Passover) Resources and The Good Gospel, a 26 week study of the life of Jesus.
In this episode–
The impact of community on our traditions
Joy and practices in sustaining generational long traditions
Capturing the heart of our children in setting standards and boundaries
Building family and individual identity into our traditions
Taking on the weight of remembering God and His works in the traditions we create
