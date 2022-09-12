Kids' Christian Bible Bedtime Stories by Abide with peaceful background music & sounds to help children fall asleep fast.
⭐Abide is the #1 Bible app to stress less & sleep better. Join the millions of people who download the 4.9 star reviewed Abide app to reduce stress, improve sleep and experience the peace of God everyday.
⬇️Get the Abide app FREE: https://abide.com
According to meditation research...
84% of Christians who meditate at least weekly have the strongest faith in God
81% of Christians who meditate at least weekly experience God's peace the most
Mindfulness meditations like Abide Christian meditations can measurably:
▶ Improve the quality and length of your life
▶ Reduce stress, blood pressure, pain, anxiety, depression, PTSD, addictive impulses & cravings
▶ Grow brain density in regions responsible for memory, compassion, self-awareness and introspection