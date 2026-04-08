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73 episodes
- A safe & still place for your child to fall asleep. Abide is the most trusted place where your child will listen to biblical sleep meditations from a trusted friend in a relaxing environment with music and nature sounds, so you both can feel at peace. We hope this bedtime story helps your child get the deep sleep their growing body needs as they rest on the truth found in scripture. Join Levi and Noelle in this special Christmas story on the beach, as they discover the wonder of God's love and the beauty of His creation!
This Christmas children's bedtime story is our last scheduled episode for this podcast and is a sample of the bedtime stories available in the Abide app. You can find them in the Sleep section of our app, just scroll to the right under Topics, you'll find them under the title “Kids”. For a 30 day free trial of our premium ad-free content, your trusted friend for better sleep is right here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
- A safe & still place for your child to fall asleep. Abide is the most trusted place where your child will listen to biblical sleep meditations from a trusted friend in a relaxing environment with music and nature sounds, so you both can feel at peace. We hope this bedtime story helps your child get the deep sleep their growing body needs as they rest on the truth found in scripture. The Bible says that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new creation. The same God who takes a caterpillar and changes it into a butterfly transforming it into something new will work His transforming grace in you.
For a 30 day free trial of our premium ad-free content, your trusted friend for better sleep is right here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
- A safe & still place for your child to fall asleep. Abide is the most trusted place where your child will listen to biblical sleep meditations from a trusted friend in a relaxing environment with music and nature sounds, so you both can feel at peace. We hope this bedtime story helps your child get the deep sleep their growing body needs as they rest on the truth found in scripture. Tonight, join Captain Kadiddle and Jack for a whimsical and thoughtful version of the classic fable "The Lion and the Mouse" and reflect on the true meaning of friendship.
For a 30 day free trial of our premium ad-free content, your trusted friend for better sleep is right here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
- A safe & still place for your child to fall asleep. Abide is the most trusted place where your child will listen to biblical sleep meditations from a trusted friend in a relaxing environment with music and nature sounds, so you both can feel at peace. We hope this bedtime story helps your child get the deep sleep their growing body needs as they rest on the truth found in scripture. Tonight, hear a story of a boy who learns the meaning of sacrifice... and how our small sacrifices can bless God.
For a 30 day free trial of our premium ad-free content, your trusted friend for better sleep is right here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
- A safe & still place for your child to fall asleep. Abide is the most trusted place where your child will listen to biblical sleep meditations from a trusted friend in a relaxing environment with music and nature sounds, so you both can feel at peace. We hope this bedtime story helps your child get the deep sleep their growing body needs as they rest on the truth found in scripture. Sit by the campfire tonight with Cowboy Sam as he explains how the way we behave is visible to everyone - like an apple tree shows its apples or a strawberry bush shows its strawberries. For a 30 day free trial of our premium ad-free content, your trusted friend for better sleep is right here: https://abide.com/peace
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
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About Abide Kids Bedtime Stories
Kids' Christian Bible Bedtime Stories by Abide with peaceful background music & sounds to help children fall asleep fast.⭐Abide is the #1 Bible app to stress less & sleep better. Join the millions of people who download the 4.9 star reviewed Abide app to reduce stress, improve sleep and experience the peace of God everyday.⬇️Get the Abide app FREE: https://abide.comAccording to meditation research... 84% of Christians who meditate at least weekly have the strongest faith in God81% of Christians who meditate at least weekly experience God's peace the mostMindfulness meditations like Abide Christian meditations can measurably: ▶ Improve the quality and length of your life ▶ Reduce stress, blood pressure, pain, anxiety, depression, PTSD, addictive impulses & cravings ▶ Grow brain density in regions responsible for memory, compassion, self-awareness and introspectionPodcast website
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