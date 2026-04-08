A safe & still place for your child to fall asleep. Abide is the most trusted place where your child will listen to biblical sleep meditations from a trusted friend in a relaxing environment with music and nature sounds, so you both can feel at peace. We hope this bedtime story helps your child get the deep sleep their growing body needs as they rest on the truth found in scripture. Join Levi and Noelle in this special Christmas story on the beach, as they discover the wonder of God's love and the beauty of His creation!

This Christmas children's bedtime story is our last scheduled episode for this podcast and is a sample of the bedtime stories available in the Abide app. You can find them in the Sleep section of our app, just scroll to the right under Topics, you'll find them under the title “Kids”. For a 30 day free trial of our premium ad-free content, your trusted friend for better sleep is right here: https://abide.com/peace

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