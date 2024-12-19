I need your help! My book is behind on pre-sales and I'm trying to make up a lot of ground before release on January 28th, 2025. If you love the podcast, please consider preordering—it’s the best way to support me right now. If you don't typically read parenting books, I also have the audiobook version! Thank you so much!Preorder the Book Preorder the AudiobookIt’s the ultimate parenting conundrum: Do you tell your kids the truth about Santa? In this episode, I dive into the psychology, cultural traditions, and ethical questions behind the Santa myth. Why do kids believe so wholeheartedly, and how do we respond when the questions about Santa’s reality start rolling in? Plus, I explore the tricky balance between keeping the magic alive and maintaining honesty and trust with your children.This episode includes insights from child development experts, My personal parenting reflections, and an adorable interview with my own kids about their own feelings on Santa Claus.Whether you’re Team Santa or Team No Santa, this episode will help you navigate the holidays with intention and a deeper understanding of how magical traditions impact your kids’ development and emotional well-being.What We Covered in This Episode:The Big Question:When your child asks, “Is Santa real?” how do you respond in a way that honors both their wonder and your values?The Psychology of Belief:Why kids naturally embrace magical thinking until around age seven.How the Santa myth fosters imagination, perspective-taking, and moral reasoning.The Controversy:Should parents perpetuate the Santa myth?The downside of using Santa (and Elf on the Shelf) for behavior modification.Why the “naughty and nice list” might be doing more harm than good.Navigating Tricky Conversations:How to approach the Santa topic with sensitive or skeptical kids.Why honesty at the right age builds trust and helps children process big truths.Resources Mentioned:Alfie Kohn’s book, Punished by Rewards, for understanding the impact of extrinsic motivation on kids.The 1973 episode of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood where Fred Rogers talks about Santa Claus.Jon’s upcoming book, Punishment-Free Parenting: The Brain-Based Way to Raise Kids Without Raising Your Voice.How to support Whole Parent:Subscribe, Rate, and Review: Your feedback keeps the podcast going and helps other parents find it!Share with Friends: Know someone grappling with the Santa conversation? Share this episode with three friends who have kids between ages 3 and 10.Pre-order Jon’s Book: Available in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats. Pre-order now to support the release and start 2025 with fresh parenting strategies!Thank you for tuning in! Wishing you and your family a joyful and meaningful holiday season, whether you’re celebrating with Santa or creating your own traditions. See you next week! 🎄Send us a text
39:20
The Science of Feelings (with Dr. Marc Brackett)
Episode Description:In this episode of the Whole Parent Podcast, Jon welcomes Dr. Marc Brackett, the founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and author of Permission to Feel. Together, they dive into why emotions matter, how to raise emotionally intelligent children, and the essential skills parents need to model emotional regulation effectively.Jon and Marc discuss the misconceptions around emotions—especially the temptation to suppress unpleasant feelings—and how these unresolved emotions often resurface in unhealthy ways. Marc shares his guiding principle of giving ourselves "permission to feel" and explains the difference between being an emotion scientist and an emotion judge. Whether you're navigating tough parenting moments or learning to process your own feelings, this episode will equip you with practical tools for building emotional intelligence at home.Key Takeaways:Why Emotions Matter:Emotions are critical for attention, decision-making, relationships, mental health, and overall performance.Suppressed emotions don't go away—they often intensify over time.The Role of Emotional Intelligence:Developing emotional awareness and regulation starts with parents.Kids learn emotional intelligence when parents model vulnerability, self-reflection, and healthy coping strategies.Becoming an Emotion Scientist vs. Emotion Judge:Emotion Scientists: Curious, open, and exploratory when processing feelings.Emotion Judges: Critical, dismissive, and reactive to emotions.Marc introduces his How We Feel app to help individuals and families develop emotional awareness and vocabulary.Practical Regulation Strategies:Proactive emotional regulation (e.g., pausing at the "doorknob moment" to prepare for emotional triggers).Modeling emotional honesty with kids, even during challenging moments.Other Amazing Resources from Marc:Book: Permission to Feel by Dr. Marc BrackettApp: How We Feel – Free emotional intelligence app Web Series: Dealing with Feelings Connect with Dr. Marc Brackett:Website: marcbrackett.comInstagram: @markbrackett
39:44
Becoming Conscious (with Dr. Shefali) #30
Show Notes:Have you ever lashed out at your child and wondered "Where did that come from? Why am I so triggered?" Spoiler for this episode, it's your childhood... and the reason we do this is because most of us are totally unaware of this unwanted inheritance.Jon is joined by Dr. Shefali, the pioneer of conscious parenting, who shares her insights on how our childhood experiences shape our parenting styles. Together, they delve into the concept of the subconscious contract between parent and child, exploring how implicit memories and unresolved issues from our past often resurface in moments of stress.Dr. Shefali emphasizes the importance of mindfulness and healing in parenting, offering practical advice on how parents can break free from harmful patterns and create a healthier environment for their children. The conversation touches on spirituality, neuroscience, and the essential role of self-awareness in raising emotionally healthy kids.Timestamps:0:00 - A Saturday morning meltdown: Jon's story of losing his cool2:43 - Introduction to Dr. Shefali and the concept of conscious parenting7:57 - The power of implicit memories: How the past shapes our reactions13:53 - The subconscious contract: Understanding toxic parenting dynamics22:19 - Practical steps for conscious parenting and breaking the cycleResources Mentioned:The Conscious Parent The Parenting Map Dr. Shefali's PodcastJoin Dr. Shefali's Institute Cohort CLOSING 9/9/24
42:01
How to Get Your Toddler to LISTEN #29
Get the Autonomy Guide HERE Episode Title: How To Get Your Toddler to LISTEN!Episode Number: #29Host: Jon @wholeparentTimestamps:0:00 - Introduction and Setting the Scene0:38 - The Frustration of Kids who WON'T LISTEN!2:40 - Why Toddlers Have Selective Hearing7:17 - Understanding Toddler Development and Autonomy16:18 - Effective Communication with Toddlers22:24 - Tips for Improving Toddler Listening Skills33:50 - Closing Thoughts and Call to ActionKey Takeaways:Toddlers often exhibit selective hearing due to their developmental stage of seeking autonomy.Consistent routines are crucial in helping toddlers feel secure and understand expectations.Effective communication with toddlers involves giving clear, positive instructions and allowing time for them to process.Saying "yes" as often as possible can foster a more cooperative relationship with your child.Resources Mentioned:PDF on Autonomy-Seeking Activities for ToddlersHow to Talk So Kids Will Listen & Listen So Kids Will TalkWhat episode should you listen to next?Episode #22: Raising Emotionally Intelligent KidsEpisode #1: How to Stop Yelling at Your Kids
38:05
The Bedtime Hack That Saved My Sanity #28
Struggling with bedtime battles? Discover an incredible bedtime hack that transforms chaos into connection, making bedtime one of the best parts of your day.Episode Number: #28Description: In this episode of the Whole Parent Podcast, Jon delves into the challenges of bedtime routines and reveals a transformative hack to turn bedtime battles into moments of deep connection with your child. He discusses the reasons behind kids' resistance to bedtime and shares a practical, brain-based technique that not only helps kids fall asleep faster but also strengthens the parent-child bond.Timestamps:00:00 - Introduction And Importance Of Bedtime 02:04 - Personal Anecdotes About Bedtime Chaos And Routines 04:56 - Common Bedtime Resistance Issues And Practical Solutions 06:31 - The Bedtime Story Hack Explained 18:21 - Practical Steps For Implementing The Bedtime Story Hack 26:12 - The Importance Of Sleep For Children's Development 35:28 - Closing Remarks And Call To ActionKey Takeaways:The Bedtime Story Hack:Tell your child the story of their day in a calm, soothing voice to help them transition to sleep.Engage their memory and language centers to regulate their emotional state.Consistently use this technique to turn bedtime into a positive, connecting experience.Why Kids Resist Bedtime:Novelty and learning: Kids resist sleep because they are constantly learning and don't want to stop.Routine and regulation: Maintaining a consistent bedtime routine helps prevent resistance.Hormonal factors: Avoiding overtiredness and managing cortisol levels is key.Benefits of Sleep:Essential for physical, mental, and emotional development.Improves memory, emotional regulation, and overall health.Creates opportunities for deep attachment and bonding with your child.Links to Resources Mentioned:The Highly Sensitive Child by Elaine AronKinetic SandWhat episode should you listen to next?Effective Discipline Without PunishmentUnderstanding Your Child's Brain
Welcome to 'The Whole Parent Podcast,' where we dive deep into evidence-based parenting strategies, blending cutting-edge psychology with real-world experience. Each episode offers insightful discussions, expert interviews, and practical tips to empower you and your family through the joys and challenges of raising children. Join us as we explore not just the highs of parenting, but navigate the complexities and embrace the journey together.