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Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue
Nickelodeon
Latest episode
28 episodes
- Get ready for a backyard adventure with Backyardigans friends Uniqua, Pablo, and Tyrone in a brand new podcast called Backyardigans Guess & Go! In each episode, the Backyardigans set out on an epic mystery trip that could be anywhere from a super secret spy mission in space to a hidden city under the sea, and it's up to you to help figure out where we're going! Play along through a series of mini-games to help unravel the secret destination! Listen to Backyardigans Guess & Go in the Nickelodeon Songs & Games feed wherever you get your podcasts.
- Join Ryder and the pups in a ride-along rescue in this Nickelodeon PAW Patrol kid’s podcast, Eye-Spy a Rescue! Preschoolers and parents can play along and become another member of PAW Patrol saving the day in Adventure Bay! Join Skye, Chase, Marshall, and the other pups by playing eye-spy to help them figure out how to complete the missions! Whether it’s carpooling, family road trips, or even at home, enjoy these PAWsome rescue mission audio adventures! Available wherever you listen to podcasts.
- Skye and Everest are on a fairytale bedtime rescue mission when the Princess’s special storybook goes missing. Fall asleep to stories and lullabies as they find the book. Good night to all, and to all, a good knight!
Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories makes bed time a dream! Follow along with your favorite Nickelodeon friends—PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Blues’ Clues & You!, and more—as they go from playtime to bedtime. With a carefully crafted mix of gentle songs, stories, nighttime affirmations, stretches, and imagination moments, winding down the day becomes special. You can listen to Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories wherever you get your podcasts.
Explore more PAW Patrol episodes on Paramount+.
- Cuddle up and read along with Josh and Blue as they tell the story of when Steve went to college and Joe moved in! Together, they’ll find Blue’s Clues to figure out what going-away present Blue gave Steve, and even visit college to see what it’s like.
FOLLOW for new episodes weekly! And catch more Blue’s Clues & You on Nickelodeon and everywhere you find Nick Jr.!
You can find more Blues Clues on the Nick Jr. channel and Paramount+.
- Josh and Blue love story times, bedtime stories, and also pajama parties with their friends from PAW Patrol, Dora, Blaze and more! Join them for a magical pajama party sleepover in this episode from Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories! We’ll play games, enjoy delicious snacks, and drift off to sleep surrounded by our best friends.
Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories makes bed time a dream! Follow along with your favorite Nickelodeon friends—PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Blues’ Clues & You!, and more—as they go from playtime to bedtime. With a carefully crafted mix of gentle songs, stories, nighttime affirmations, stretches, and imagination moments, winding down the day becomes special. You can listen to Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories wherever you get your podcasts.
Tune in for cozy adventures, laughter, and surprises. Plus, catch more “Blue’s Clues” on the Nick Jr. channel and Paramount+.
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About Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue
You're just in time; Josh is about to read Blue a story! Listeners will skidoo with Josh and Blue into storybooks where sweet and silly sleepy-time adventures await. In this second season of the popular official Blue’s Clues & You! podcast, Josh will tell tales of Blue’s adventures, sing songs, and help Blue (and You!) wind-down for a snuggly, restful snooze.Podcast website
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- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue
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Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue: Podcasts in Family
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- PAW Patrol: Eye-Spy a RescueKids & Family, Stories for Kids, TV & Film
- Nickelodeon Songs & GamesKids & Family, Stories for Kids, TV & Film
- Dora’s Amazing AdventuresKids & Family, Stories for Kids, TV & Film
- Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime StoriesKids & Family, Stories for Kids, TV & Film