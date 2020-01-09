Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue
Nickelodeon
You're just in time; Josh is about to read Blue a story! Listeners will skidoo with Blue and Josh into storybooks where silly sleepy-time adventures await.
  • Bedtime for Ooglah Booglah
    The adorable little monster Ooglah Booglah can’t wait for Blue to read him his favorite bedtime story, but first, Blue has to help him get ready for bed! Blue helps Ooglah Booglah take a bath, put on his pajamas, and brush his teeth before ending the night with a silly monster story.
    9/29/2020
    8:31
  • Detective Gopher and the Mysterious Snore
    Detective Gopher has a very kooky case: there’s a loud snore keeping everyone awake, and no one knows where it’s coming from! To catch the culprit, Detective Gopher and Blue will have to chase the snore all over the farm. To the Gopher-mobile!
    9/22/2020
    8:35
  • Super Blue is Super Sleepy
    Super Blue is going to bed after a long day of helping people, but her super alarm keeps going off! She helps a chick with some tree trouble and a monkey with a blankie mishap, but in the end, it’s Super Blue who needs help falling asleep!
    9/15/2020
    8:08
  • Polka Dots Has Lost His Spots
    Blue’s puppy friend Polka Dots has lost his spots all over Polka Dots City! Blue helps him retrace his steps back to Polka Dot Park, Polka Dot Library, the Polka Dot Circus, and finally into his cozy polka dot bed, and they find spots along the way.
    9/8/2020
    9:26
  • A Sleepover in Storybook Forest
    Little Blue Riding Hood is getting ready for a sleepover with her fairytale friends! But when Humpty Dumpty gets stuck on a wall and Little Bo Peep’s sheep goes missing, it’s up to Little Blue to help her friends and save the sleepover.
    9/1/2020
    8:05

About Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue

You're just in time; Josh is about to read Blue a story! Listeners will skidoo with Blue and Josh into storybooks where silly sleepy-time adventures await. Josh narrates each of the ten episodes, bringing various characters to life and getting closer and closer to the main event: a snuggly, restful snooze for Blue in this official Blue's Clues & You! podcast.
