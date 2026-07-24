Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue

Josh and Blue love story times, bedtime stories, and also pajama parties with their friends from PAW Patrol, Dora, Blaze and more! Join them for a magical pajama party sleepover in this episode from Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories! We’ll play games, enjoy delicious snacks, and drift off to sleep surrounded by our best friends.

Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories makes bed time a dream! Follow along with your favorite Nickelodeon friends—PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Blues’ Clues & You!, and more—as they go from playtime to bedtime. With a carefully crafted mix of gentle songs, stories, nighttime affirmations, stretches, and imagination moments, winding down the day becomes special. You can listen to Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories wherever you get your podcasts.

Tune in for cozy adventures, laughter, and surprises. Plus, catch more “Blue’s Clues” on the Nick Jr. channel and Paramount+.