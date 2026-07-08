Good Enough with Natasha Leggero & Sabrina Jalees

This week, comedy writer and father Justin Halpern (Sh*t My Dad Says, Abbott Elementary) is here to help us break down puberty and other scary bodily functions. From preteen stink to sex talks to peeing on vacation, how do we turn the ugly things happening to our bodies into a tight five for our kids? Plus: where do we stand on family mouth kissing.

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