- Comedians Chris O'Connor and Tommy Pope are making all kinds of Stuff on the patch.. Each week they'll talk about anything & everything under the sun. Twice a month Tommy cooks a delicious dish & twice a month they live stream VR Golf and Onward with fans. It's a goddamn blast, folks
- SUB TO PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/StuffIsland
- SUB ON ITUNES: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stuff-island/id1448662475
- SUB ON SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/3QvnmWtMlJ0ZC9uUu1Vvdk
- Follow Chris on IG: https://www.instagram.com/achrisoconnor/?hl=en
- Follow Tommy on IG: https://www.instagram.com/tommyjpope/?hl=en
6/23/2023
1:09:51
Stuff Island #86: The New World Order w/ War Mode
- Follow War Mode on www.patreon.com/WARMODE
6/21/2023
58:47
Stuff Island #85 - John Wick, Desperado w/ Matt McCusker
- Follow matt on IG: https://www.instagram.com/mccuskermatthewj/?hl=en
6/14/2023
1:13:02
Stuff Island #84- Hip-Hop Dance Classes w/ Michael Rowland
- Follow Michael on IG: https://www.instagram.com/michaelrowlando_o/?hl=en
6/7/2023
1:23:31
Stuff Island #83 - Head of the Funeral Procession w/ Lil Frex
- Follow Lil Frex on IG: https://www.instagram.com/lilfrexxx/?hl=en
