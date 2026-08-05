Nick Murphy and Josh Francis from Friendly Fire Podcast join Tommy Pope this week



Comedians Chris and Tommy Pope are making all kinds of Stuff on the paytch. Each week they talk about anything & everything under the sun.



Tommy also chefs up some delicious meals. It's a blast, folks. Check out our second channel @LookatDish where Tommy Pope and Chris O'Connor cook elaborate meals with your favorite comedians



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Follow Chris on IG: / achrisoconnor Follow Tommy on IG: / tommyjpope #comedy #comedypodcast



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