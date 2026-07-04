Go Fact Yourself is ready to burst with trivia!



Erinn Hayes is an Emmy-nominated actor known for comedies like “Children’s Hospital” and dramas like “It’s Not Like That.” One of her favorite parts of her job is getting to work with great colleagues; and a lot of that started with performing improv at Disney’s California Adventure.



Jordan Carlos has written a new book intended to help his fellow cis straight men with their relationships – Choreplay: The Marriage-Saving Magic of Getting Your Head Out of Your Ass. He’s also written for “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and he’ll tell us how that culminated in him getting to write a joke for the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.



Areas of Expertise:



Jordan: The move Rear Window, the New York City grid system,and market bubbles (especially the Dutch tulip bubble).



Erinn: Low-allergen cat breeds, Jelly Belly jellybeans, and the movie Romancing The Stone.



What’s the Difference: What a Dump



What’s the difference between a dump and a landfill?



What’s the difference between a toilet and a commode?



With Guest Experts:



Professor Anne Goldgar: USC’s chair in European history and author of the book Tulipmania: Money, Honor and Knowledge in the Dutch Golden Age



Kathleen Turner: Actor whose decades-long career includes iconic films like Romancing the Stone.



Hosts:



J. Keith van Straaten



Helen Hong



Credits:



The MaxFun Drive is over, but it’s always a good time to go to maximumfun.org/joingofact to support this show and get monthly bonus episodes.



Theme Song by Jonathan Green.



Maximum Fun's Senior Producer is Laura Swisher.



Co-Producer and Editor is Julian Burrell.



Additional editing by Valerie Moffat.



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