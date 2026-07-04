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Go Fact Yourself

MaximumFun.org
ArtsComedy
Go Fact Yourself
Latest episode

242 episodes

  • Go Fact Yourself

    Ep. 196: Hrishikesh Hirway & Meaghan Rath

    07/03/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    The trivia is ready to explode on Go Fact Yourself!

    Hrishikesh Hirway is a songwriter. He’s also known for the podcast Song Exploder. He started the show as a way to explore his peers’ creative process and get over his writer’s block. He’ll tell us how years of conversations on the podcast led him to releasing his new album “In the Last Hour of Light.”

    Meaghan Rath is an actor who can be seen on the AMC show “The Audacity” as the Chief Ethics Officer. She’ll tell us about how her husband has helped her develop her performance… and why she’s gotten married to him three times.

    Areas of Expertise:

    Hrishikesh: The 1985-86 Boston Celtics, the best ice cream in Los Angeles, and 1985 caper movies adapted from Elmore Leonard novels. 

    Meaghan: The movie The Little Mermaid, the TV show “Survivor,” and training a Labradoodle.

    What’s the Difference: Deep Fake

    What’s the difference between a gorge and a canyon?

    What’s the difference between a forgery and a counterfeit?

    With Guest Experts:

    LisaGay Hamilton: Peabody award-winning actor and director who’s starred in several productions across Broadway, TV and film – including the Elmore Leonard caper movie Jackie Brown.

    Zeke Smith: Writer, comedian, and activist who's a two-time contestant on “Survivor.” 

    Hosts: 

    J. Keith van Straaten

    Helen Hong

    Credits:

    It’s always a good time to go to maximumfun.org/joingofact to support this show and get monthly bonus episodes.

    Theme Song by Jonathan Green.

    Maximum Fun's Senior Producer is Laura Swisher.

    Co-Producer and Editor is Julian Burrell.

    Additional editing by Valerie Moffat.

    Seeing our next live-audience shows by YOU!

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joingofact
  • Go Fact Yourself

    Ep. 195: Timothy Simons & Vic Michaelis

    06/19/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    It’s trivia with some Very Important People on Go Fact Yourself! 

    For years Timothy Simons was known for playing the deeply unpleasant character Jonah Ryan on the HBO series “Veep.” He’ll tell us what it’s like to finally play a nice guy on the Netflix show “Nobody Wants This.” Tim can also be heard on Second in Command: A Veep Rewatch Podcast.

    Vic Michaelis is an actor and improviser who’s a regular presence on Dropout TV. But one of their most proud roles is getting to star in Round and Round; it’s a Hallmark holiday movie… and that holiday is Hanukkah.

    Areas of Expertise:

    Tim: The TV show “The Wire,” Chicago theater in the early 2000s, and Tiger Woods.

    Vic: The movie Twister, the 2011 Tony awards, and LEGOs.

    What’s the Difference: Human Beans

    What’s the difference between a humane act and a humanitarian act?

    What’s the difference between soy beans and edamame?

    With Guest Experts:

    David Javerbaum: Tony-nominated and Grammy and Emmy-winning writer who co-wrote the opening number to the 2011 Tony awards.

    Sonja Sohn: Award-winning actor and filmmaker who’s known for playing Detective Kima Greggs on “The Wire.”

    Hosts: 

    J. Keith van Straaten

    Helen Hong

    Credits:

    It’s always a good time to go to maximumfun.org/joingofact to support this show and get monthly bonus episodes.

    Theme Song by Jonathan Green.

    Maximum Fun's Senior Producer is Laura Swisher.

    Co-Producer and Editor is Julian Burrell.

    Additional editing by Valerie Moffat.

    Seeing our next live-audience shows by YOU!

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joingofact
  • Go Fact Yourself

    Ep. 194: Stacy Keanan & Drew Lynch

    06/05/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Go Fact Yourself has a step-by-step plan for entertaining trivia!

    Stacy Keanan is best known for her work on the sitcoms “Step By Step” and “My Two Dads.” As part of her podcast, Keanan and Lakin Give You Déjà Vu, she’s watching the former show for the first time. She’ll tell us about that and what it’s been like transitioning to a new career… as a state prosecutor.

    Drew Lynch is a comedian who broke through on “America’s Got Talent.” He’ll tell us how he thought he won before the show even got started. Plus, we’ll learn about how he developed a stutter that didn’t derail his stand-up career – it helped it flourish.

    Areas of Expertise:

    Stacy: Dog breeds, podcasts about shows I don’t watch and outdoorsy stuff I don’t do, and hot sauce.

    Drew: The Indianapolis Colts football team, Neil Simon plays, and Pokémon.

    What’s the Difference: Rocket Man

    What’s the difference between a rocket and a missile?

    What’s the difference between an astronaut and a cosmonaut?

    With Guest Experts:

    Jake Anthony and Matt Marr: The voices behind the Reality Gays podcast

    Dwight Freeney: Hall of Fame NFL player and Super Bowl Champion with the Indianapolis Colts.

    Hosts: 

    J. Keith van Straaten

    Helen Hong

    Credits:

    It’s always a good time to go to maximumfun.org/joingofact to support this show and get monthly bonus episodes.

    Theme Song by Jonathan Green.

    Maximum Fun's Senior Producer is Laura Swisher.

    Co-Producer and Editor is Julian Burrell.

    Additional editing by Valerie Moffat.

    Seeing our next live-audience shows by YOU!

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joingofact
  • Go Fact Yourself

    Ep. 193: Erinn Hayes & Jordan Carlos

    05/15/2026 | 1h
    Go Fact Yourself is ready to burst with trivia!

    Erinn Hayes is an Emmy-nominated actor known for comedies like “Children’s Hospital” and dramas like “It’s Not Like That.” One of her favorite parts of her job is getting to work with great colleagues; and a lot of that started with performing improv at Disney’s California Adventure.

    Jordan Carlos has written a new book intended to help his fellow cis straight men with their relationships – Choreplay: The Marriage-Saving Magic of Getting Your Head Out of Your Ass. He’s also written for “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and he’ll tell us how that culminated in him getting to write a joke for the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

    Areas of Expertise:

    Jordan: The move Rear Window, the New York City grid system,and market bubbles (especially the Dutch tulip bubble).

    Erinn: Low-allergen cat breeds, Jelly Belly jellybeans, and the movie Romancing The Stone.

    What’s the Difference: What a Dump

    What’s the difference between a dump and a landfill?

    What’s the difference between a toilet and a commode?

    With Guest Experts:

    Professor Anne Goldgar: USC’s chair in European history and author of the book Tulipmania: Money, Honor and Knowledge in the Dutch Golden Age

    Kathleen Turner: Actor whose decades-long career includes iconic films like Romancing the Stone.

    Hosts: 

    J. Keith van Straaten

    Helen Hong

    Credits:

    The MaxFun Drive is over, but it’s always a good time to go to maximumfun.org/joingofact to support this show and get monthly bonus episodes.

    Theme Song by Jonathan Green.

    Maximum Fun's Senior Producer is Laura Swisher.

    Co-Producer and Editor is Julian Burrell.

    Additional editing by Valerie Moffat.

    Seeing our next live-audience shows by YOU!

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joingofact
  • Go Fact Yourself

    Ep. 192.99: Best of Nonagenarians

    05/08/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    It’s all about the 90s – but not the 1990s; this episode of Go Fact Yourself is all about experts over the AGE of 90! Plus, a special update from one of them about what happened as a result of appearing on our show!

    In this episode:

    Guests:

    Stephen Tobolowsky and Aparna Nancherla  from episode 180.

    Tim Russ and Amber Nelson from episode 170.

    Walter Koenig and Danielle Koenig from episode 57.

    Alonso Durlade and Blair Socci from episode 152.

    Bill Kurtis and Sarah Spain from episode 44.

    With Guest Experts:

    Shani Wallis: Legendary singer and actor who’s appeared in dozens of film and stage productions – including the 1968 Oscar-winning Best Picture Oliver!

    Jack Moran: U.S. Army Staff Sergeant in WWII. 

    Paul Dooley: Writer and actor with a decades-long career, including playing dads in Breaking Away and Sixteen Candles – and one of the creators of ”The Electric Company.” 

    John Ullinskey: WWII veteran who served aboard the USS Arikara and participated in the D-Day invasion and the Battle of Okinawa.

    Hosts: 

    J. Keith van Straaten

    Helen Hong

    Credits:

    The MaxFun Drive is over, but it’s always a good time to go to maximumfun.org/joingofact to support this show and get monthly bonus episodes.

    Theme Song by Jonathan Green.

    Maximum Fun's Senior Producer is Laura Swisher.

    Co-Producer and Editor is Julian Burrell.

    Additional editing by Valerie Moffat.

    Seeing our next live-audience shows by YOU!

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joingofact
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About Go Fact Yourself
Twice a month, host J. Keith van Straaten and co-host Helen Hong quiz the smartest celebrities they know to find out why they love what they love! Recorded before a live audience in downtown Los Angeles, this game show features comedians, actors, and musicians answering arcane questions on topics they claim to be experts in. But don't worry; if they slip up, there are real experts on hand to give us the facts!
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