The trivia is ready to explode on Go Fact Yourself!
Hrishikesh Hirway is a songwriter. He’s also known for the podcast Song Exploder. He started the show as a way to explore his peers’ creative process and get over his writer’s block. He’ll tell us how years of conversations on the podcast led him to releasing his new album “In the Last Hour of Light.”
Meaghan Rath is an actor who can be seen on the AMC show “The Audacity” as the Chief Ethics Officer. She’ll tell us about how her husband has helped her develop her performance… and why she’s gotten married to him three times.
Areas of Expertise:
Hrishikesh: The 1985-86 Boston Celtics, the best ice cream in Los Angeles, and 1985 caper movies adapted from Elmore Leonard novels.
Meaghan: The movie The Little Mermaid, the TV show “Survivor,” and training a Labradoodle.
What’s the Difference: Deep Fake
What’s the difference between a gorge and a canyon?
What’s the difference between a forgery and a counterfeit?
With Guest Experts:
LisaGay Hamilton: Peabody award-winning actor and director who’s starred in several productions across Broadway, TV and film – including the Elmore Leonard caper movie Jackie Brown.
Zeke Smith: Writer, comedian, and activist who's a two-time contestant on “Survivor.”
Hosts:
J. Keith van Straaten
Helen Hong
Credits:
It’s always a good time to go to maximumfun.org/joingofact to support this show and get monthly bonus episodes.
Theme Song by Jonathan Green.
Maximum Fun's Senior Producer is Laura Swisher.
Co-Producer and Editor is Julian Burrell.
Additional editing by Valerie Moffat.
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