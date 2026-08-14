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93 episodes
- Art Galleries Are Still Not OK—Now What? In the latest episode of The Baer Faxt Podcast, Josh sits down with Marc Spiegler, Cultural Strategies Consultant, former CEO of Art Basel and author of the New York Times piece that set the art world talking, a...
- Artist Trevor Paglen joins host Josh Baer at Art Basel Basel to talk about his curatorial vision for Zero 10 (co-curated with Eli Scheinman), Art Basel's initiative reframing what "digital art" actually means, and why the answer might surprise you. The...
- Art Basel CEO Noah Horowitz joins host Josh Baer on the opening day of Art Basel Basel to talk about how the organization is adapting its platform fair by fair—from the Basel Exclusive initiative (withholding marquee works from preview PDFs to re-energ...
- David Schrader—the S in PDS (Pace Di Donna Schrader Galleries)—joins host Josh Baer on the opening day of Art Basel Basel, his first fair as an exhibitor after decades as a collector and head of private sales at Sotheby's. They cover what surprised him...
- Art advisor Erica Samuels joins Josh Baer on the floor at Art Basel for a candid conversation about how the best advisors actually work — from building client PDFs and curating "mini collections" to navigating conflicts when two clients want the same p...
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About The Baer Faxt Podcast
What makes the art world tick? The Baer Faxt Podcast reveals the inner workings of the global art industry through exclusive interviews with key players in the business. The Baer Faxt is the leading news source for art world insiders, started in 1994 as a faxed newsletter and expanded to include an advisory service and auction database with bidder data gathered firsthand on the salesroom floor. Like what you hear? Subscribe to our newsletter today at thebaerfaxt.comPodcast website
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