What makes the art world tick? The Baer Faxt Podcast reveals the inner workings of the global art industry through exclusive interviews with key players in the business.

The Baer Faxt is the leading news source for art world insiders, started in 1994 as a faxed newsletter and expanded to include an advisory service and auction database with bidder data gathered firsthand on the salesroom floor. Like what you hear? Subscribe to our newsletter today at thebaerfaxt.com