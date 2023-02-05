The Great Books
National Review
Episode 275: 'Apologia Pro Vita Sua' by John Henry Newman
John J. Miller is joined by Fr. Juan R. Velez to discuss John Henry Newman's 'Apologia Pro Vita Sua.'
Episode 274: 'The Radetzky March' by Joseph Roth
John J. Miller is joined by David Mikics of the University of Houston to discuss Joseph Roth's book, 'The Radetzky March.'
Episode 273: 'Deliverance' by James Dickey
John J. Miller is joined by Cat Baab-Muguira to discuss James Dickey's 'Deliverance.'
Episode 272: 'Lord of the World' by Robert Hugh Benson
John J. Miller is joined by Nicholas Babich of Notre Dame to discuss Robert Hugh Benson's book, 'Lord of the World.'
Episode 271: 'Pinocchio' by Carlo Collodi
John J. Miller is joined by Mike Mignola to discuss Carlo Collodi's 'Pinocchio.'
About The Great Books
