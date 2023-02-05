Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
National Review
Hillsdale College’s John J. Miller discusses classic works within the Western literary canon. More
Available Episodes

  • Episode 275: 'Apologia Pro Vita Sua' by John Henry Newman
    John J. Miller is joined by Fr. Juan R. Velez to discuss John Henry Newman's 'Apologia Pro Vita Sua.'
    5/9/2023
    29:42
  • Episode 274: 'The Radetzky March' by Joseph Roth
    John J. Miller is joined by David Mikics of the University of Houston to discuss Joseph Roth's book, 'The Radetzky March.'
    5/2/2023
    33:11
  • Episode 273: 'Deliverance' by James Dickey
    John J. Miller is joined by Cat Baab-Muguira to discuss James Dickey's 'Deliverance.'
    4/25/2023
    32:11
  • Episode 272: 'Lord of the World' by Robert Hugh Benson
    John J. Miller is joined by Nicholas Babich of Notre Dame to discuss Robert Hugh Benson's book, 'Lord of the World.'
    4/18/2023
    35:17
  • Episode 271: 'Pinocchio' by Carlo Collodi
    John J. Miller is joined by Mike Mignola to discuss Carlo Collodi's 'Pinocchio.'
    4/11/2023
    30:35

About The Great Books

Hillsdale College’s John J. Miller discusses classic works within the Western literary canon.
