Rebekah Merkle - Special Episode on Easter, Part 1
Join Bekah Merkle and Bess Hawthorne as we explore the culture and traditions of Easter. As the celebration approaches, we discuss practical ways to plan, prepare your heart, and embrace the work with joy. Bekah encourages budgeting cleanup as part of the festivity rather than resenting it. We also consider how Easter celebrations vary across different life stages. And before we wrap up—what should you wear? Stay tuned for Part 2, where we’ll dive into traditions, gifts, and food! We're so glad you're here! Visit www.comeoverfordinner.com for recipes, product links, and more!
--------
51:20
Felicity - Chicken, Bacon, and Wild Rice Soup
Join Felicity Holt as she explores the unique challenges of offering warm and inviting hospitality while navigating a home renovation. She shares how to create an atmosphere of coziness and cheer, even amidst the chaos, and reveals her must-make soup and the apple pie with a delightful twist. Felicity also dives into the importance of planning ahead, getting kids involved in a way that makes hospitality fun, and her top strategies—like setting up a tool station, stocking up on pantry essentials, and shifting the focus away from ourselves. We're so glad you're here! Visit www.comeoverfordinner.com for recipes, product links, and more!
--------
37:18
Shelly - Taco Bar
Join Shelly Perkins as she discusses the action of hospitality - starting with family and extending to every guest. From creating a beautiful, casual, and comfortable atmosphere to hosting an allergy-friendly taco bar, Shelly shares practical tips, including the benefits of a Blackstone outdoor griddle. Plus, what does she mean by "just do the thing"? Tune in to find out and discover why the best compliment is when her home feels like home to someone else. We're so glad you're here! Visit www.comeoverfordinner.com for recipes, product links, and more!
--------
1:01:28
Lori - Pulled Pork 3 Ways
Join Lori Harlow to dive into the joys and challenges of hosting guests in your home for more than just an overnight stay. We’ll explore what truly matters (and what doesn’t) when creating a welcoming space, the importance of living in community, and how gratitude and perspective shape the experience. Plus, Lori shares tips on serving delicious meals, and her go-to prep strategy: a meal rotation to save time and reduce stress. Tune in for insights on kitchen tools that help you work smarter, not harder! We're so glad you're here! Visit www.comeoverfordinner.com for recipes, product links, and more!
--------
55:43
Jennie Part 2 - Baked Oatmeal and Mexican Quiche
Join Jennie Jones as we continue to discuss many forms of unconventional hospitality. From hospital meals to moving vans, discover creative ways to meet the needs around you. We’ll discuss how hospitality changes with life’s seasons and ways to help when a person is going through a trial. Jennie shares an easy breakfast-for-dinner menu that works any time of day! She encourages us to be relaxed and let guests be a part of the prep. Don't miss her recommended desserts! We're so glad you're here! Visit www.comeoverfordinner.com for recipes, product links, and more!
So you've told someone, "Come over for dinner!" What's next? Experienced hosts and hostesses share their best advice for planning a meal to serve and help you with detailed tips so you can re-create their amazing dishes in your own home. You'll learn how to make your home warm and welcoming where your guests have a great time and you do too! Find all of the recipes and must-have kitchen items at www.comeoverfordinner.com!