Felicity - Chicken, Bacon, and Wild Rice Soup

Join Felicity Holt as she explores the unique challenges of offering warm and inviting hospitality while navigating a home renovation. She shares how to create an atmosphere of coziness and cheer, even amidst the chaos, and reveals her must-make soup and the apple pie with a delightful twist. Felicity also dives into the importance of planning ahead, getting kids involved in a way that makes hospitality fun, and her top strategies—like setting up a tool station, stocking up on pantry essentials, and shifting the focus away from ourselves. We're so glad you're here! Visit www.comeoverfordinner.com for recipes, product links, and more!