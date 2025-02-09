FABLES OF NECESSITY: Tricksters & Saints

In "Fables of Necessity: Tricksters & Saints" Martin talks about the relationship between persona and presence. Shaw suggests we will have to have some experience of saints & tricksters to make the transition from fables of necessity to stories of the essential. How do we engage artfully with a world on fire? CHAPTERS 0:00 Cold Open 0:45 Beginning 2:16 An Encounter at Newark Airport 5:51 The Legend of Joseph Beuys 11:04 The Legend of Mochae CREDITS Written and performed by Martin Shaw Produced and Edited by Isaiah Smallman Intro music written and performed by Abe Houck Additional music by Vinicius Barbosa | https://www.themusicgiant.com/ Additional music, "The Lark Ascending" by Vaughan Williams, performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra Additional music by Maya Belsitzman and Matan Ephrat Original Artwork by Sam Ragland Audio Engineering by Trent Jones and Marmalade Cream Martin Online | https://martinshaw.substack.com/ & http://DrMartinShaw.com