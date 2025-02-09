Like, subscribe and comment to submit questions for our monthly Q&A! In “Fables of Necessity: Tricksters & Saints” Martin talks about the relationship between persona and presence. Shaw suggests we will have to have some experience of saints & tricksters to make the transition from fables of necessity to stories of the essential. How do we engage artfully with a world on fire? Support the Show on PayPal | https://bit.ly/JAWBONE_PayPal CHAPTERS 0:00 Cold Open 0:45 Beginning 2:16 An Encounter at Newark Airport 5:51 The Legend of Joseph Beuys 11:04 The Legend of Mochae CREDITS Written and performed by Martin Shaw Produced and Edited by Isaiah Smallman Intro music written and performed by Abe Houck Additional music by Vinicius Barbosa | https://www.themusicgiant.com/ Additional music, “The Lark Ascending” by Vaughan Williams, performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra Additional music by Maya Belsitzman and Matan Ephrat Original Artwork by Sam Ragland Audio Engineering by Trent Jones and Marmalade Cream Martin Online | https://martinshaw.substack.com/ & http://DrMartinShaw.com
HOW A STORYTELLER'S MADE: The Salmon, The Crocodile & The Selkie
In this episode Martin recounts stories from folk traditions that tell us something of the conditions of what creates a storyteller. He claims a teller is a scarecrow of words: someone that dwells between the wild darkness and the hearth fire, understanding the job of translation that goes on between them. Submit questions for our monthly Q&A at [email protected] Support the show! Watch on YouTube CREDITS: Written and performed by Martin Shaw Produced by Isaiah Smallman Intro music written and performed by Abe Houck | YouTube Additional music by Vinicius Barbosa | themusicgiant.com Original Artwork by Sam Ragland Audio Engineering by Trent Jones and Marmalade Cream Martin Online | The House of Beasts and Vines Substack & DrMartinShaw.com
Welcome to Jawbone | Trailer
Acclaimed storyteller and author MARTIN SHAW invites us into his study where he freewheels his ferocious imagination into everything he's learnt about life over half a century. He asks: how do we become a real human being? Using myth, storytelling and his own unique form of philosophizing, Shaw reveals what he calls 'archaic technologies' and shows how we can use them today.
