JAWBONE with Martin Shaw

Martin Shaw
Acclaimed storyteller and author MARTIN SHAW invites us into his study where he freewheels his ferocious imagination into everything he's learnt about life over...
  FABLES OF NECESSITY: Tricksters & Saints
    In "Fables of Necessity: Tricksters & Saints" Martin talks about the relationship between persona and presence. Shaw suggests we will have to have some experience of saints & tricksters to make the transition from fables of necessity to stories of the essential. How do we engage artfully with a world on fire?
    19:52
  HOW A STORYTELLER'S MADE: The Salmon, The Crocodile & The Selkie
    In this episode Martin recounts stories from folk traditions that tell us something of the conditions of what creates a storyteller. He claims a teller is a scarecrow of words: someone that dwells between the wild darkness and the hearth fire, understanding the job of translation that goes on between them.  
    24:10
  Welcome to Jawbone | Trailer
    Acclaimed storyteller and author MARTIN SHAW invites us into his study where he freewheels his ferocious imagination into everything he's learnt about life over half a century. He asks: how do we become a real human being? Using myth, storytelling and his own unique form of philosophizing, Shaw reveals what he calls 'archaic technologies' and shows how we can use them today.
    1:04

