Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsLeVar Burton Reads
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
LeVar Burton Reads
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

LeVar Burton Reads

LeVar Burton and Stitcher
ArtsPerforming Arts
LeVar Burton Reads
Latest episode

194 episodes

  • LeVar Burton Reads

    "The Toynbee Convector" by Ray Bradbury

    05/07/2024 | 43 mins.
    The world's only time traveler finally reveals his secrets. "The Toynbee Convector" © 1983 by Ray Bradbury

     
    Content advisory: suicide

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • LeVar Burton Reads

    "The November Story" by Rebecca Makkai

    04/30/2024 | 49 mins.
    A reality TV show producer tries to make love happen, on- and off-screen. “The November Story” is from MUSIC FOR WARTIME by Rebecca Makkai, published by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.
    Find LeVar on Instagram Live on Monday, May 6th from 6:30-8pm Pacific, celebrating 13 seasons of LeVar Burton Reads! Join us for a Q&A and surprise guests. Follow @levar.burton on IG and sign up for reminders!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • LeVar Burton Reads

    "She Builds Quick Machines" by Lyndsie Manusos

    04/23/2024 | 38 mins.
    Robotics, quick machines, fugitives -- none are exactly what they seem on the surface. Find more from the author at https://lyndsiekay.wordpress.com. And find LeVar on Instagram Live on Monday, May 6th from 6:30-8pm Pacific, celebrating 13 seasons of LeVar Burton Reads! Join us for a Q&A and surprise guests. Follow @levar.burton on IG and mark your calendar!
    Content advisory: warfare, death

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • LeVar Burton Reads

    "When the Apples are Ripe" by Diane Oliver

    04/16/2024 | 44 mins.
    A young boy puzzles over the behavior of his mysterious elderly neighbor, his parents, and his older brother, a budding civil rights activist.
    This story appears in the collection entitled NEIGHBORS AND OTHER STORIES by Diane Oliver, published by Grove Press.
    Content advisory: racial slur, racism

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • LeVar Burton Reads

    "The Coffin Maker" by AnaMaria Curtis

    04/09/2024 | 49 mins.
    On a long mission to search for a new home planet, an outfitter tries to protect the crewmembers' lives. But can she protect herself from the inevitable loss and heartbreak? This story first appeared in Uncanny Magazine. For more from the author, check out anamariacurtis.com. 

     
    Content advisory: pandemic, death

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About LeVar Burton Reads
The best short fiction, handpicked by the best voice in podcasting and presented in 3D immersive audio. In every episode, host LeVar Burton (Roots, Reading Rainbow, Star Trek) invites you to take a break from your daily life, and dive into a great story. LeVar’s narration blends with gorgeous soundscapes to bring stories by Stephen King, Toni Morrison, Nnedi Okorafor, Kurt Vonnegut, Ken Liu and more to life. So, if you’re ready, let’s take a deep breath... Our immersive audio is best with headphones! If you'd prefer to listen without immersive audio, visit levarburtonpodcast.com/mono.
Podcast website
ArtsPerforming Arts

Listen to LeVar Burton Reads, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:37:26 AM
A company fromMADSACK