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Intimacy Coordinator

SmartLess Media
Comedy
Intimacy Coordinator
Latest episode

206 episodes

  • Intimacy Coordinator

    The Psychic Mediates (w/ Steph Tolev, Jefferson McDonald, and Peter Antoniou)

    08/03/2026 | 51 mins.
    Comedian Steph Tolev and musician-comedian Jefferson McDonald join Joel just four days after getting engaged — and they're still mid-argument when they sit down. To help sort out what's really going on, Peter Antoniou (AGT Season 16 semifinalist, Pretty Psychic Tour) comes in to read the room, call out old patterns, and dig into what makes this relationship different from all the others. They dive into coffee runs, angry dads, wedding party drama, and a very public proposal.

     

    Send in your own listener questions by emailing us at intimacycoordinatorpod@gmail.com or leave us a voicemail at ‪(213) 379-9851‬‪.

    Subscribe to SmartLess Media on YouTube for full episodes, and follow @intimacycoordinatorshow on Instagram and TikTok for clips.

     

    Joel Kim Booster: @ihatejoelkim · Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+), Fire Island (Hulu), Psychosexual (Netflix)

     

    Peter Antoniou: @peterantoniou · psychic comedian; America’s Got Talent; touring show Pretty Psychic

    Steph Tolev: @stephtolev · Netflix special Filth Queen; Tires (Netflix)

    Jefferson McDonald: @jeffersonmcdonald4real · actor, comedian & musician

     

    Produced by Brian Baldinger and Anne Harris. Associate Producers are Maddie McCann and Katherine Calligori. Editor is Jacob Vaus. Executive Producers are Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Robert Cohen, Richard Korson and Bernie Kaminski.

    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Intimacy Coordinator ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Intimacy Coordinator

    Kink (w/ Margaret Cho, Zach Noe Towers, and Gregg Araki)

    07/27/2026 | 55 mins.
    Joel Kim Booster opens with a theory about Gen Z’s relationship to porn and doesn’t let up from there. Margaret Cho, Zach Noe Towers, and Gregg Araki join him to talk sexual muses, the etiquette of dating someone with the wrong politics, and a real conversation Joel had at a party about reverse racial dating discrimination. Along the way: Margaret’s Percy Jackson era, Zach’s queer-Asian solidarity bit, and Gregg previewing his new erotic thriller I Want Your Sex, out in theaters this month with Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, and Charli XCX, and Margaret Cho.

    LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: Got a relationship question or a text exchange you’re spiraling over? Leave a voicemail at (213) 379-9851 or email intimacycoordinatorpod@gmail.com — we might feature it on an upcoming episode.

    Subscribe to SmartLess Media on YouTube for full episodes, and follow @intimacycoordinatorshow on Instagram and TikTok for clips.

     

    Joel Kim Booster: @ihatejoelkim · Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+), Fire Island (Hulu), Psychosexual (Netflix)

    Margaret Cho: @margaret_cho · Choligarchy tour; filming a new stand-up special

    Zach Noe Towers: @zachnoetowers · special TWINK DEATH; podcast Good Sod

    Gregg Araki: director of I Want Your Sex (in theaters July 31)

    Produced by Brian Baldinger and Anne Harris. Associate Producers are Maddie McCann and Katherine Calligori. Editor is Jacob Vaus. Executive Producers are Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Robert Cohen, Richard Korson and Bernie Kaminski.

     

    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Intimacy Coordinator ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Intimacy Coordinator

    Bi-erasure (w/ Travon Free, Ian Fidance, and Kat Bird)

    07/20/2026 | 48 mins.
    Joel sits down with an all-bisexual panel — Trayvon Free, Ian Fidance, and Kat Bird — to dig into the stereotypes that follow bisexual people around (too greedy, secretly gay, just experimenting), the specific stigma bisexual men face versus bisexual women, and what it felt like to come out on their own timelines. The conversation covers dating across the gender spectrum, getting fetishized, getting razzed by other comics, and not quite fitting neatly into gay or straight spaces.

    Send in your own listener questions by emailing us at intimacycoordinatorpod@gmail.com or leave us a voicemail at ‪(213) 379-9851‬‪.

    Subscribe to SmartLess Media on YouTube for full episodes, and follow @intimacycoordinatorshow on Instagram and TikTok for clips.

     

    Joel Kim Booster: @ihatejoelkim · Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+), Fire Island (Hulu), Psychosexual (Netflix)

    Ian Fidance: @ianimal69 · special Wild, Happy & Free; podcast Bein’ Ian with Jordan

    Kat Bird: @katbirdcomedy · LA stand-up; podcast @katbirdpod; opener for Bobby Lee & Andrew Santino

    Produced by Brian Baldinger and Anne Harris. Associate Producers are Maddie McCann and Katherine Calligori. Editor is Jacob Vaus. Executive Producers are Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Robert Cohen, Richard Korson and Bernie Kaminski.

    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Intimacy Coordinator ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Intimacy Coordinator

    Sharing Culture (w/ Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers)

    07/13/2026 | 56 mins.
    This week Joel Kim Booster gets his two Las Culturistas sisters on the mic to talk about the pop culture you share with someone new. Joel makes it comfortable for Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers to get honest about the shows, movies, and games that double as relationship litmus tests — Fire Island as a first-date screener, decade-long TV trade, and the eternal Mad Men blind spot.

    Produced by Brian Baldinger and Anne Harris. Associate Producers are Maddie McCann and Katherine Calligori. Editor is Jacob Vaus. Executive Producers are Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Robert Cohen, Richard Korson and Bernie Kaminski.

    Subscribe to SmartLess Media on YouTube for full episodes, and follow @intimacycoordinatorshow on Instagram and TikTok for clips.

    Joel Kim Booster: @ihatejoelkim · Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+), Fire Island (Hulu), Psychosexual (Netflix)

    Bowen Yang: @fayedunaway · Wicked: For Good; Titanique; Las Culturistas podcast

    Matt Rogers: @mattrogerstho · Las Culturistas podcast; Have You Heard of Christmas?; Palm Royale Season 2

    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Intimacy Coordinator ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Intimacy Coordinator

    Did Your Family Mess You Up? (w/ Usama Siddiquee, Rachel Wolfson, and Felicia Folkes)

    07/06/2026 | 58 mins.
    Joel Kim Booster is joined by comedians Usama Siddiquee (Funny AF with Kevin Hart runner-up, Usama Bin Laughing), Rachel Wolfson (Jackass, Rachel Interrupted), and Felicia Folkes (Funny AF with Kevin Hart top-ten finalist) to unpack how their families shaped — and warped — their approach to sex, love, and dating. They swap the worst relationship advice their parents ever gave them (location-sharing paranoia, "never let your man know where you are," marry-by-23 ultimatums), debate whether waiting to sleep together actually matters, and get into how cultural upbringing colors everything from jealousy to attraction.

     

    Send in your own listener questions by emailing us at intimacycoordinatorpod@gmail.com or leave us a voicemail at ‪(213) 379-9851‬‪.

    Subscribe to SmartLess Media on YouTube for full episodes, and follow @intimacycoordinatorshow on Instagram and TikTok for clips.

     

    Joel Kim Booster: @ihatejoelkim · Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+), Fire Island (Hulu), Psychosexual (Netflix)

    Usama Siddiquee: @usamastandsup · Kevin Hart’s Funny AF (Netflix); Inventing Anna

    Rachel Wolfson: @rachelwolfson · Jackass Forever; Jackass: Best and Last (2026)

    Felicia Folkes: @felfatale · stand-up comedian, writer & actor; seen on Comedy Central

    Produced by Brian Baldinger and Anne Harris. Associate Producers are Maddie McCann and Katherine Calligori. Editor is Jacob Vaus. Executive Producers are Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Robert Cohen, Richard Korson and Bernie Kaminski.

    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Intimacy Coordinator ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Intimacy Coordinator
Joel Kim Booster is your personal intimacy coordinator in his new series celebrating dating, love, sex, marriage, and especially messy situationships. On each episode of Intimacy Coordinator, Joel makes it comfortable for his panel of guests to share the messy, surprising stories, experiences and advice that come when people try to connect. From the euphoric highs to the cringeworthy lows, Joel wants to hear about the whole spectrum of experiences with love— from the people that put butterflies in your stomach to the moments that send blood to your privates. No matter what you can bet it will be intimate. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Intimacy Coordinator ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
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