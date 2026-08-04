Joel Kim Booster opens with a theory about Gen Z’s relationship to porn and doesn’t let up from there. Margaret Cho, Zach Noe Towers, and Gregg Araki join him to talk sexual muses, the etiquette of dating someone with the wrong politics, and a real conversation Joel had at a party about reverse racial dating discrimination. Along the way: Margaret’s Percy Jackson era, Zach’s queer-Asian solidarity bit, and Gregg previewing his new erotic thriller I Want Your Sex, out in theaters this month with Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, and Charli XCX, and Margaret Cho.



LISTENER SUBMISSIONS: Got a relationship question or a text exchange you’re spiraling over? Leave a voicemail at (213) 379-9851 or email intimacycoordinatorpod@gmail.com — we might feature it on an upcoming episode.



Subscribe to SmartLess Media on YouTube for full episodes, and follow @intimacycoordinatorshow on Instagram and TikTok for clips.







Joel Kim Booster: @ihatejoelkim · Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+), Fire Island (Hulu), Psychosexual (Netflix)



Margaret Cho: @margaret_cho · Choligarchy tour; filming a new stand-up special



Zach Noe Towers: @zachnoetowers · special TWINK DEATH; podcast Good Sod



Gregg Araki: director of I Want Your Sex (in theaters July 31)



Produced by Brian Baldinger and Anne Harris. Associate Producers are Maddie McCann and Katherine Calligori. Editor is Jacob Vaus. Executive Producers are Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Robert Cohen, Richard Korson and Bernie Kaminski.







Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Intimacy Coordinator ad-free.

Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.