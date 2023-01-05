Everybody has had them. Everybody can relate to them. And now it's time to laugh at them on BAD DATES, a hilarious new comedy podcast hosted by Jameela Jamil. E... More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
Winter Bush (w/ Ophira Eisenberg and Kurt Braunohler)
On this episode of Bad Dates, Jameela welcomes Ophira Eisenberg (Ask Me Another, Queer As Folk) and Kurt Braunohler (The Big Sick, Barbarian) to discuss their most iconic dating fiascos. Ophira tells us how her date's bed was covered with the worst kind of sex toy, and Kurt begs a girl to believe he is not a dummy. Plus, Jameela reads two listener letters about how loose birds mean mucho turds, and the wrong question to axe a lady. If you’ve had a bad date you’d like to tell us about, our number is 984-265-3283, and our email is [email protected], we can’t wait to hear all about it.Kurt Braunohler’s new standup special Perfectly Stupid is available on YouTube, and he co-hosts the podcast Bananas. Ophira Eisenberg’s new comedy special Plant-Based Jokes is streaming on YouTube, and she is the host of the podcast Parenting is a Joke.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/1/2023
39:10
Was It Something I Said? (w/ Celeste Barber and Jinkx Monsoon)
On this episode of Bad Dates, Jameela welcomes comedians Celeste Barber (The Letdown, Challenge Accepted) and Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Chicago) to discuss their most iconic dating fiascos. Celeste talks about a rude dude's bawdy wordplay, Jinkx tells us about an important item lost in a sensitive location, and a letter from a listener recounts the incredible story of the world’s least-aware Brad.Celeste Barber’s comedy special Fine, Thanks and her comedy series Wellmania are both on Netflix. You can find her upcoming tour dates on CelesteBarber.com. Jinkx Monsoon is on tour this summer, you can find information at JinkxMonsoon.com, and look for their upcoming comedy special Redhead Redemption.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/24/2023
39:28
The Bar Is In Hell (w/ London Hughes and Grace Campbell)
On this episode of Bad Dates, Jameela welcomes comedians London Hughes (To Catch A Dick) and Grace Campbell (A Show About MEn) to discuss their most iconic dating fiascos. London declares her intention to find a boyfriend by Thanksgiving and tells us about the dishonest car that bagged a dissatisfied star, then Grace talks about shagging to socialize her dog and a date that took six months. Finally, our listener emails tell us about dates gone awry through lactation obsession, coke benders, and unexpected third wheels.London Hughes is the author of Living My Best Life, Hon: Following Your Dreams is No Joke, released September 5, 2023. Her comedy special To Catch a Dick is streaming on Netflix. And you can find out about all of Grace Campbell’s upcoming projects and stand-up appearances by following @disgracecampbell on Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/17/2023
38:17
The Whispers...Of Tyrese (w/ Zoe Lister-Jones, Lamorne Morris, and Adam Pally)
On this episode of Bad Dates, Jameela welcomes Zoe Lister-Jones (The Craft: Legacy, Life In Pieces), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Game Night), and Adam Pally (Sonic The Hedgehog, 101 Places To Party Before You Die) to discuss their most iconic dating fiascos. Zoe tells us about a suitor who couldn't pass up a free meal, Lamorne talks about falling for a woman on the lam, and losing his date to a man in slow motion, then Adam describes a date night fight with audience involvement. Plus a letter from a listener describes a prom prevented per parental proclivities. Zoe Lister-Jones created and stars in Slip on The Roku Channel, Lamorne Morris will appear in the new season of Fargo on FX, and Adam Pally appears in the Netflix series FUBAR alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, and is in the movie Who Invited Charlie?See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/10/2023
46:20
Frozen Tips and Kissing Cousins (w/ Nikki Glaser and Esther Povitsky)
On this episode of Bad Dates, Jameela welcomes comedians Nikki Glaser (The Nikki Glaser Podcast, FBOY Island) and Esther Povitsky (My Pleasure, Dollface) to discuss their most iconic dating fiascos. Nikki takes us on a ghosting rollercoaster, Esther’s blind double date goes the opposite of good, and we learn a lot about the dealbreaker that is “Cool Beans.” Plus, a letter from a listener rattles off a truly heroic series of her top dating disasters. If you’ve had a bad date you’d like to tell us about, our number is 984-265-3283, and our email is [email protected], we can’t wait to hear all about it.You can hear Nikki Glaser Monday through Thursday on The Nikki Glaser Podcast, and tickets for The Good Girl Tour can be found on her website NikkiGlaser.com. And check out Esther Povitsky’s podcast My Pleasure, with new episodes every Thursday.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Everybody has had them. Everybody can relate to them. And now it's time to laugh at them on BAD DATES, a hilarious new comedy podcast hosted by Jameela Jamil. Each week Jameela's favorite comedians, celebrities and funny friends share their epic and true dating nightmares and misfires. Like the tale of the guy who could only get frisky on top of a pile of stuffed "Garfield" toys, or the enraged beauty queen with food poisoning who chased her date through a kitchen window. There's even a bad date that involved gay Bigfoot.
From the team behind the hit podcast SmartLess, BAD DATES will make you laugh a lot, cry a little, and cringe just enough. Because as we all know - the worst dates make the best stories.